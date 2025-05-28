Quick notes from Vic Schaefer ...

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the important notes from Texas women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer's media availability at the SEC Spring Meetings:

* Schaefer said Aaliyah Moore had surgery a week ago and would have a "pretty long recovery." Schaefer said, "She's definitely out of basketball for a year. And then at that point, he'll reassess where she's at and try to figure out if it's something she wants to continue to try to do, or if she realizes, hey, it's time for me to get into my broadcasting career."

* Schaefer said the Longhorns will be at home for the ACC-SEC Challenge.

* The Longhorns will travel to Las Vegas to play against Duke, South Carolina, and UCLA. He said Texas will play Duke or UCLA first, and there's a chance the Longhorns could South Carolina in the winner's bracket or loser's bracket.

* Texas will have a road game at South Dakota State.

* Texas will play against Baylor in Dickie's Arena.

* Madison Booker, Jordan Lee, and Aaliyah Crump will participate in the USA trials next month.
 
