Quick thoughts on JT Toppin...

JT Toppin is doing everything that he needs to do from a combine performance to put himself into serious draft consideration.
What does the word "serious" mean?
Entering the combine Toppin was considered as a late second round/UDFA. He's done enough at the combine to probably solidify himself as a second round pick. That being said, that projection probably won't be satisfactory for Toppin and his camp.
As of right now, I still favor Texas ultimately winning out here.
