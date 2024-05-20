ADVERTISEMENT

Quick thoughts on JT Toppin...

JT Toppin is doing everything that he needs to do from a combine performance to put himself into serious draft consideration.

What does the word "serious" mean?

Entering the combine Toppin was considered as a late second round/UDFA. He's done enough at the combine to probably solidify himself as a second round pick. That being said, that projection probably won't be satisfactory for Toppin and his camp.

As of right now, I still favor Texas ultimately winning out here.
 
