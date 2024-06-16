Quick update on the nation's No.77 ranked prospect

Ketchum
Jason just spoke with Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon following his official visit to Austin this weekend.
A few notes....
a. Described it as a "good visit" and mentioned that he really liked the messaging from Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson and head coach Steve Sarkisian.
b. Visits FSU on an official visit next weekend and plans to make a decision in July/August.
c. Says there is no real pecking order at this point among his favorites.