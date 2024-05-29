Quick Wednesday morning notes from Florida

Anwar Richardson
I wanted to give you a few quick updates before I continue "suffering" at SEC Spring Meetings. By the way, if you know anything about Destin or Miramar Beach, that was a joke.
1. There have been a lot of discussions about instituting a player activity report before games. Basically, it would be the SEC's version of an injury report. After Alex Dunlap raised an interesting question during The Modcast on Tuesday, I asked SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey for a little clarification. Sankey said the "injury report" would be released before conference games. The SEC would not release an "injury report" for non-conference games. Sankey believes other conferences should have a player activity report, but this potential rule change would only apply to conference games.
2. The biggest topic this week has been roster limitations in college football. Currently, football teams can have over 120 players, capped at 85 scholarships. However, the scholarship limits are being removed due to the NCAA vs. House case settlement, and new roster limits are being introduced to reduce costs. The exact number for the new limit is still uncertain, though it might remain at 85, which would virtually eliminate walk-ons.
Coaches have voiced their displeasure about potentially eliminating walk-ons, killing the dreams of high school players - especially legacy players, and conducting practices with fewer athletes. They talked about having to mimic NFL practices, which are conducted with fewer players. However, since college teams cannot sign players during the season, like the NFL, coaches are trying to wrap their heads around a world without walk-ons.
In addition, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills spoke with SEC coaches on Tuesday and explained how practices are conducted safely.
3. Sankey commented on private equity's interest in college athletics: 'From my experience, private equity investors expect returns, so I advise caution regarding short-term solutions."
4. ICYMI
5. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is scheduled to sit down with the media on Wednesday afternoon.
