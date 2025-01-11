Random thoughts after a devastating loss in Dallas

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 104,762
-
- 377,911
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
Well, the ending wasn’t what everyone reading this wanted but that was a damn entertaining game and a gritty performance by the Longhorns. The way this game started, it didn’t look good for Texas but the Longhorns continued to battle. When Ohio State scored just before half, this team could have caved, especially knowing that the Buckeyes were set to get the ball to start the second half. Texas dug itself some holes but was able to crawl out. In the end thought, it just wasn’t enough and there were too many missed opportunities for Texas. The Longhorns were able to make the clutch plays last week but they just couldn’t do the same when it really mattered tonight. Hell of a game and a hell of a season. Texas has nothing to be ashamed of.
All that being said, that ending ****ing sucked.
Other random thoughts from the game …
Matthew Golden with the beautiful one-handed catch on UT’s first drive. Huge play on third down to keep the drive alive. Didn’t matter because Texas would wind up turning the ball over on downs four plays later but still a beautiful catch.
Ohio State made it look easy on that first drive. Two third-down conversions, receivers running mostly open (and even dropping a TD pass) before Quinshon Judkins powered it in from nine yards out. Terrible start by all three levels of the Texas defense.
I heard early in the week that Ryan Wingo might be a little more involved in this game and it’s been true early on. He was a shoestring away from breaking that first-quarter reception for a touchdown.
It looked to me like Quinn Ewers had a pocket on both of those first-quarter sacks, but he pretty much stepped up and into the sack.
Texas got bailed out by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Ohio State’s second drive. That was looking like another scoring drive for OSU before that penalty basically killed the drive.
Texas’ first three offensive drives … three sacks, 4 tackles for loss. Those are drive-killers against a defense like Ohio State.
Michael Kern with a 51-yard punt!
Golden and Bond not in the game. Silas Bolden and Ryan Wingo in as your top two outside receivers along with two tight ends.
Terrible non-call on an interference on Ryan Wingo. Killed the drive. Same damn thing happened against Arizona State.
Isaiah Bond with a drive-killing drop. Too many missed opportunities early on for the Longhorns.
Ohio State made a couple of mistakes on offense early on but the Texas defense really had it cooking after that first drive. The defensive line started to take over and Texas was winning the physical battle. No clue how this game will turn out, but Ohio State is going to be feeling this one on Saturday.
Gutsy effort on that third-down scramble late in the second quarter. That’s a dude who is willing to do anything needed to win the game. Good awareness and hat tip to Ewers for throwing caution to the wind.
That Arch Manning non-fumble was so close but I think the forearm was down.
Silas Bolden may way about 150 pounds but that dude is fearless. Also smart to get out of bounds late in the first half. Easy guy to root for.
Beautiful ball by Quinn Ewers to Jaydon Blue on that touchdown pass in the last minute of the first half. That throw was protection.
Will Stone kicking the PAT. Nice call @Ketchum.
What in the actual hell Texas defense? One play, 75-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass. How in the hell does that happen? And why are you blitzing in that situation on first down, on the 25 yard line, on first down?
First half stats of note … Quinn Ewers 10-20 for 133 yards and 1 TD for a 122.4 rating; Will Howard 14-19 for 200 yards and 1 TD for a 179.5 rating; Texas running backs 10 carries for 39 yards; Anthony Hill 6 tackles, .5 sack; Ohio State 36 rushing yards on 11 carries; Texas 10 first downs to 9 for Ohio State; Texas 1-7 on third down; no turnovers by either team.
Great play by David Gbenda on that interception. Easy INT but he kind of approached the line of scrimmage before then fading back into coverage and almost baiting Will Howard into that throw. Unfortunately Texas couldn’t capitalize after two runs put the offense behind the chains.
That flip from Quinn Ewers to Tre Wisner was pretty incredible and it wound up being a huge play that set up Texas to score to tie the game up. Great call against the blitz on that second touchdown pass to Jaydon Blue. The pass wasn’t the dime the first one was but that call against the blitz had Blue running wide open.
Colin Simmons coming up big in this game. Pretty incredible that this moment wasn’t too big for the true freshman. I remember when Rivals.com at one point had him ranked as the No. 1 player in the country and some people in the market were basically laughing at that ranking. Oops.
Texas won the third quarter! Texas won the third quarter!
How about a freaking holding call when the Ohio State tackle damn near tackled Colin Simmons on third down? That was ridiculous and it was out in the open. How did the officials miss that one?
Texas did a great job of containing Ohio State’s top two receivers but Carnell Tate was a problem in this game. Didn’t necessarily see that coming.
That touchdown drive by Ohio State to regain the lead at 21-14 was tough. Thirteen plays, 88 yards and 7:45 off the clock. Ouch. Should have never come to that if they call the obvious hold on Colin Simmons.
Loved the playcalling from Srak on that subsequent drive, until Texas got down to freaking first and goal from the 1 yard line. Getting cute with the power run didn’t work and running laterally was a disaster. What an unbelievably disastrous sequence by Texas to lose the game.