Random thoughts after Texas dismantles Florida

Now THIS was the type of performance I wanted to see from the Longhorns after a few games of what I would call fairly mediocre performances. Florida was an overmatched opponent from the jump but Texas didn’t play down to the level of competition and absolutely dominated in a way that championship teams should.Speaking of dominant performances, that first half by Quinn Ewers was just what the doctor ordered. Right or wrong, people have been down on him a bit the last few weeks and Ewers responded in a big way and looked as comfortable as he has all season. Ewers’ final stat line … 19 of 27 for 333 yards and 5 touchdowns.If you haven’t been to the Texas Card House, you’re missing out. I watched the game there with Chad Hastings for our OB watch party and this place is bad ass. If you’re a fan of Vegas at all, this is a must stop for sports watching.Great rhythm by Quinn Ewers on the first drive. As soon as I told Chad that it was exactly the kind of start Ewers needed, Texas suffered yet another set of negative plays that killed the drive. This time it wasn’t a penalty, but a negative run by Trey Wisener and then a sack of Ewers. Sark said that was a huge focal point of the off week but it popped up again on the first drive. Then Bert Auburn missed the 51-yard field goal. Frustrating start on that first drive after it looked very promising.That first series of the game might have been Trey Moore’s best series of the year. Two tackles, two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a beautiful read to sniff out a screen pass.As good as Ewers’ first series was, the start of that second series was a disaster. He missed a WIDE OPEN Isaiah Bond when the DB fell down for what could have been an easy touchdown and then he nearly threw an interception on second down.Sark going for it on fourth down deep in UT’s territory tells me he had zero concern of losing this game. You don’t take that risk against Arkansas or A&M. Florida at home with its third-string quarterback ... why not?Welcome back Isaiah Bond. That reverse was set up beautifully and blocked to perfection. Great play call, great execution and a 44-yard gain for Bond.n Two plays later, Matthew Golden breaks free for the first score of the game.Florida time of death … 11:30 a.m. As soon as Texas scored, this game was over with Florida having to play Aidan Warner.I highlighted Trey Moore for his play on the first series, but he came up big on the second drive as well with the big fumble recovery and return.Hey Florida, you might want to cover Gunnar Helm. That touchdown late in the first quarter is about as easy of a touchdown catch is Helm will ever have.Quinn Ewers’ start to the game … 7-10 for 104 yards and two touchdowns with a 223.4 passer rating.Manny Muhammad with some nice physical play early on.Good to see Sydir Mitchell get some early action and actually make a play when he was on the field. Also good to see his teammates so excited for him.DeAndre Moore is going to have nightmares about those drops downfield in the second quarter, especially that one in the end zone. Ouch. Can’t make that mistake against better competition.That throwback screen to Tre Wisner was another beautiful example of some perfect downfield blocking.Trey Moore’s first sack of the season came in the second quarter of the ninth game of the season. Raise your hand if you expected that. Great first half by Moore overall.Holy crap, Jaydon Blue. That open-field move on that swing pass needs to go on top of his highlight reel that he’ll show NFL scouts. That poor Florida linebacker didn’t have a chance. Blue would do it again late in the third quarter. That’s big for Texas if Blue gets it going the way everyone thought he would early in the season.That touchdown pass by Ewers to Golden was a great play by both players. Ewers was unable to set his feet but still delivered a pretty good ball downfield and Golden made a nice adjustment when the ball was in the air to secure the catch.Lots of young bucks getting some early run in this game, including TyAnthony Smith, who recorded an interception after Alfred Collins tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage.First half stats of note … Quinn Ewers 17-25 for 295 yards with 5 TDs, 220.6 passer rating; Texas 353 yards of offense compared to 138 for Florida; Texas running backs 7 carries for 12 yards; Isaiah Bond 1 carry for 44 yards; Anthony Hill 5 tackles; Texas 14 points off turnovers.Two plays into the second half, I officially felt sorry for Florida. Alfred Collins with another QB pressure to force the interception to Mukuba.It’s such a small sample size, but man you could see Trevor Goosby’s athleticism on that touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond in the third quarter. One play after a false start penalty, Goosby was shot into the second level on a block downfield to help spring Bond.Congrats to Florida for extending their streak of not getting shut out and continuing to put up a fight when the game was long over. Tip of the cap to the Gators for their effort.This game was not competitive, but it was a bit disappointing watching Texas give up so many points in the second half. That’ll be a talking point for Sark and the coaches this week.Sark talked this week about this team getting its mojo back, getting its confidence back, well this game should do it. Arkansas probably won’t be a walk in the park but if the Longhorns play anywhere close to the level that they showed against Florida, they’ll win that game by multiple scores.