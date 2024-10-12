Random thoughts after Texas dismantles Oklahoma for an easy win

Suchomel
Any time Texas beats Oklahoma, it’s a good Saturday. This one is no different, but I come out of this game thinking that I wanted to see even a little more from the Longhorns. Yes, Texas won easily by a score of 34-3 but there were some sloppy moments in this one, so stretches of pretty bad offensive football and just not the flat-out ass-kicking that I anticipated. Some of that can be credited to a pretty good Oklahoma defense, but the Longhorns just didn’t seem to be extremely sharp on offense either. Enough with the nitpicking … good win by the Horns in staying undefeated and sending OU back to Norman with their tail between their legs.
