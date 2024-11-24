ADVERTISEMENT

Random thoughts after Texas takes care of Kentucky

USATSI_24834837_168399273_lowres.jpg

I didn’t foresee Kentucky getting some flukey defensive touchdown and making this game fairly competitive, but other than that this one kind of played out like I thought it would. I expected Kentucky to ugly it up and keep Texas from racing up and down the field with big plays, and that’s mostly what we saw. The Longhorns were the clear better team in the first half and were able to build up a healthy lead and then Texas just kind of hung on in the second half for a 17-point win.

I’m not quite sure what to make of Quinn Ewers’ performance overall. He was very good in the first half but that ankle injury clearly bothered him in the second half, where he really struggled. How much of those struggles were a result of the limited mobility and the bum ankle? Hard to say for sure but it was definitely an up-and-down performance by Ewers.

