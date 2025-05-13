Recruiting Watch: Could this be the start of Texas’ next big class?

As the new Texas basketball staff settles into their roles on the Forty Acres, Sean Miller and his staff have focused on laying a strong foundation for the future of the basketball program, and with the college basketball offseason entering a new phase, we’re taking a deeper dive into what’s happening between Texas and its high school basketball targets.Sammy Jackson, a 2026 small forward, received an official offer from Texas on May 5. In addition to receiving an offer, Jackson has scheduled an official visit to Austin on June 16. Alongside the Longhorns, Indiana has also offered Jackson and scheduled an official visit for June 13. Jackson is a marquee prospect in the 2026 class, and following an impressive junior year in high school, the 6-foot-7-inch forward is bound to draw interest from multiple schools, with Texas in that mix.2026 shooting guard Cameron Holmes received an official offer from Texas on May 7. Texas head coach Sean Miller and assistant coach Ulric Maligi had great conversations with Holmes and decided to offer the Arizona native. Standing at 6-foot-6, Holmes is a decisive left-handed wing who can make defenses pay with his perimeter offense. He’s able to hit shots off the dribble and from beyond the arc. He has also shown promising signs of growth in high school. There’s no question why the Longhorns view Holmes as a key prospect in the 2026 class.Qayden Samuels, a 2026 shooting guard, received an official offer from Texas on May 9. Texas has shown its interest prior to offering Samuels by visiting the 6-foot-5-inch guard at his high school in April. Samuels is one of the nation’s best recruits and recently received an invitation on May 10 to attend NBA skills coach Chris Brickley’s invitational camp in Chicago, Ill. Samuels currently holds offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Villanova, Illinois, Alabama, and more.Elijah Williams, a 2026 recruit being targeted by Texas, took an official visit to Baylor on May 9. Just like the Longhorns, the Baylor Bears have made Williams a priority on their recruiting list and have been pushing hard for the 6-foot-6-inch wing out of Scottsdale, Ariz. Williams also made an unofficial visit to Austin earlier this year, on Jan. 25, and it’s likely the Longhorns still have him high on their list of recruiting priorities.Ryan Hampton, younger brother of R.J. Hampton, has made a name for himself securing offers from Texas, SMU, LSU, TCU, Auburn, Tennessee, and more. The Texas native has made waves in the AAU circuit so far and is bound to draw even more interest heading into next year. SMU is an early name to watch in this recruitment, as the Mustangs are making a strong push for the 6-foot-6-inch guard. Because SMU is close to home, it could be a strong selling point for Hampton.Marcus Spears Jr. received an official offer from Texas on May 3. Spears is making waves in the 2027 class and has Texas high on his list of schools. When asked about the Longhorns, Spears said, “Texas is a great place. My sisters are down there playing volleyball. So that’s really what I like about that. Austin is just a great college city. It’s big. So, I really like Texas.” Along with Texas, SMU and Tennessee visited with Spears during his high school season, placing themselves in a good position within his recruitment.