Recruiting Watch: Longhorns make their presence known with nation’s top recruits

As the new Texas basketball staff settles into their roles on the Forty Acres, Sean Miller and his staff have focused on laying a strong foundation for the future of the basketball program, and with the college basketball offseason entering a new phase, we’re taking a deeper dive into what’s happening between Texas and its high school basketball targets.Texas was among the programs scouting 2026 four-star small forward Billy White III at 3SSB Session 2. TCU, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, Tennessee and others were also in attendance to watch the native Texan in action. While conversations between recruits and schools aren’t allowed during the tournament, Texas has made a strong impression on White so far in his recruitment, as have several other programs. Expect the Longhorns to remain a team to watch in White’s recruitment, as the new staff on the Forty Acres has emphasized his importance on their recruiting board.Texas attended EYBL Session 2 to watch 2026 four-star small forward Austin Goosby in action. Goosby has been garnering massive attention from the nation’s top programs, including the Longhorns. Texas showed up to all four of Goosby’s games this past weekend and has been making a strong impression on the native Texan. Up next on Goosby’s AAU schedule is a stop in Kansas City, where he will continue to compete against the nation’s best and put his skills on display.Texas was in attendance at the PRO16/NXT League to watch 2026 five-star power forward Toni Bryant. At 6-foot-9, Bryant has offers from Kansas, California, Boston College, USC, NC State and more. He is the No. 2 power forward in the country and the No. 12 player overall in the class of 2026.Texas was in attendance at EYBL Session 2 this past weekend to watch 2026 five-star shooting guard Jason Crowe Jr., the son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Crowe. The Lynwood, Calif., native is the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 6 overall player in the class of 2026. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, LSU, USC, Baylor and UCLA were also in attendance alongside Texas. Kentucky continues to be a team to watch in his recruitment, as it has made a strong impression on the highly touted prospect.Qayden Samuels, a 2026 shooting guard, has heard most from Texas, Georgetown, Alabama, Villanova, Syracuse and Washington during his recruitment. The 6-foot-5 guard has been outstanding in AAU play, averaging 23.6 points per game, making him one of the top scorers in EYBL this year. Samuels holds offers from Texas, Providence, Florida State, Kansas and Virginia Tech.Texas was in attendance at EYBL Session 2 this weekend to watch 2026 five-star small forward Christian Collins. Collins is one of the nation’s top prospects and the No. 2 small forward in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-8 forward holds offers from USC, UCLA, Texas, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, Alabama and more. Collins recently hosted in-home visits with Alabama and Kentucky, while Louisville, Duke, Arizona, Cal and Texas stopped by his school to meet with him.2026 four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. received an official offer from Texas on May 18. He is the No. 4 point guard and the No. 21 overall player in the class of 2026. Louisville, Rutgers and North Carolina are schools to watch in his recruitment, while Texas looks to gain ground following its recent offer. Rippey plans to start taking official visits later this summer.- Tay Kinney, four-star, Newport, KY.- Deron Rippey Jr., four-star, Brooklyn, N.Y.- Cameron Lomax, three-star, Mckinney, Texas.- Elijah Williams, four-star, Scottsdale, Ariz.- Dakari Spears, four-star, The Colony, Texas.- Cameron Holmes, four-star, Goodyear, Ariz.-Tajh Ariza, five-star, Playa Del Rey, Cali.- Anthony Thompson, five-star, Lebanon, Ohio.- Austin Goosby, four-star, Melissa, Texas.- Billy White, four-star, Corpus Christi, Texas.- Bo Ogden, four-star, Austin, Texas.- Sammy Jackson, three-star, Philadelphia, PA.- Christian Collins, five-star, Playa Del Rey, Calif.- Davion Adkins, four-star, Dallas, Texas.- Adonis Ratliff, four-star, White Plains, N.Y.- Toni Bryant, five-star power forward, Tampa, Florida:-Darius Ratliff, four-star, White Plains, N.Y.