Rivals Five-Star check-in notes - Latest with Ojo, Derrek Cooper, Samari Matthews, more

I'm here in Indianapolis for the Rivals 5-Star. Player check-in/media day is today, and then the camp will be held on Tuesday at the Colts' practice facility.

As always, there have been some last-minute cancellations so we won't be seeing guys like Dia Bell or Kaydon Finley, but it's still a really good group of Texas targets that are expected to compete. A few names I'll be focused on ...


Not a whole lot going on with Texas with these guys at this point, but I'll check in to be safe ...

 
