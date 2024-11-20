RUN THE ROCK!! and take Deep Shots | Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

CodyCarpentier
Nov 25, 2023
Players to Watch for Kentucky
Some Mark Stoops Comments on Texas during Tuesday Press Conference
Q: Do you take anything from Akransas playing Texas really well on Saturday? can you identify any weaknesses on this team?
A: "The eye test, they are as strong as anyone in the country. Tell me one group? Dynamic play-caller, great coach - OL is completely solid - RB, two great ones.. maybe more, probably four. WR Room is arguably the best in the country. Dynamic Tight End, Tight Ends. Defensively the front four, they lost some guys who are pros, and replaced them in the portal with pros, really deep and really big. I'd say arguably again, the best secondary in the country, bar none. When you put all that together, pretty solid team."
Q: Characteristics of a Sarkisian Team
A: "Creative, Creative - eye candy is term used a lot across the country. He does a great job of marrying the run and the pass. And then a fantastic job in the screen game off of that. So you're thinking run, you're thinking pass, come back to a screen, he ties it together as good as anybody."
Q: Growing up, any memory of Texas?
A: "No not as a kid, but when Bob got to Oklahoma, I guess from 1999 on, with that rivalry, I guess you could say the Stoops family was pretty dialed into that game and I guess that's when I really started watching them closely."
Q: What is the status on D'Eryk Jackson?
A: "Ya it's very disappointing that he had to have season-ending surgery, so we will have discussions with him after that."
Note: Jackson is 6th in tackles and 2nd in Passes Deflected in 2024.
This is a Segment, presented by my great sponsor @Alex Dunlap and the NEW Football with Friends Beef Jerky, it's called "According to PFF"
1) According to PFF, Texas has 3 of the 5 highest graded defensive linemen in Pass Rush Grade. Including their DL (Lole, Collins, Broughton totaling 35 pressures), which leads the Kentucky DL group (Walker, Silver who have 25)
2) According to PFF, Texas completely walks the "Cat" in offensive linemen pass blocking grade. Underreported is that Cam Williams had ZERO penalties in Week 12 against Arkansas, his first game with Zero penalties since... UL-Monroe on September 21st.
3) According to PFF, here are the 10 opponents Texas has played this season, sorted by Defensive Team Run Defense Grade. Texas rushed for 210 yards against Florida, 139 yards against Arkansas... Kentucky enters the week Ranked No. 10th among opponents. Kentucky allowed 185 rushing yards to Tennessee, 326 to Auburn, and 197 against Florida over the last month.
Cody's Week 13 Prediction (9-1)
Texas 31
Kentucky 13
Kentucky 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Vandagriff, QB - (W) - Ole Miss (10-7) - FG, Punt, Punt, TD
Vandagriff, QB - (L) - Vanderbilt (7-14) - Punt, TD, FUM, Punt, Half
Vandagriff, QB - (L) - Florida (13-27) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, INT, Downs, INT, Half
Vandagriff, QB - (L) - Auburn (10-10) - FG, TD, Punt, Punt, INT, Punt
Vandagriff, QB - (L) - Tennessee (10-3) - Downs, TD, INT, Punt, Punt, FG
Vandagriff, QB - (W) Murray State (24-0) - TD, INT, TD, Punt, FG, TD
Texas 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Manning, QB - (W) Miss State (14-6) - TD, FUM, Punt, Punt, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Oklahoma (21-3) - INT, Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, TD, TD, Missed FG
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (0-23) - Punt, Punt, FUM, Punt, INT, Punt, Punt, FUM
Ewers, QB - (W) Vanderbilt (21-10) - INT, TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Florida (35-0) - Missed FG, TD, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Arkansas (10-0) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, FG, Punt, Punt
Texas hasn't scored on the opening drive with Quinn Ewers at Quarterback, since UTSA on September 14th.
Player of the Game: Isaiah Bond (6 receptions, 121 yards, 1 touchdown)
The line in the game is Texas -20.5 with a game total of 46.5. This implies a score of 33.5-13 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 7 Prediction: 37-23 Texas
- Week 7 Result: 34-3 Texas (+/- 23)
- Week 8 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 8 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 9 Prediction: 32-24 Texas
- Week 9 Result: 30-15 Georgia (+/- 23)
- Week 10 Prediction: 40-10 Texas
- Week 10 Results: 27-24 Texas (+/- 27)
- Week 11 Prediction: 34-10 Texas
- Week 11 Results: 49-17 Texas (+/- 22)
- Week 12 Prediction: 45-10 Texas
- Week 12 Results: 20-10 Texas (+/- 25)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- N/A
Tier 2
- 14. BYU at 21. Arizona State on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN)
- 5. Indiana @ 2. Ohio State on Saturday at Noon ET (FOX)
Tier 3
- 9. Ole Miss @ Florida on Saturday at Noon ET (ABC)
- 15. Texas A&M at Auburn on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)
Tier 4
- 4. Penn State @ Minnesota on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
- 19. Army @ 6. Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:00 pm ET (NBC)
- Virginia Tech @ Duke on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET (ACC)
Top 10 Losses Week over Week in College Football
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: 3. Penn State (L vs. 2. Ohio State)
- Week 10: 10. Texas A&M (L at South Carolina)
- Week 11: 3. Georgia (L at 16. Ole Miss)
- Week 11: 4. Miami FL (L vs. Georgia Tech)
- Week 12: 6. BYU (L vs. Kansas)
- Week 12: 7. Tennessee (L at 12. Georgia)
- Week 13: TBD
This is only the SECOND match-up between Texas and Kentucky. The first match-up took place on September 22nd, 1951.
11. Texas won 7-6 in Austin against a Bear Bryant-led Kentucky team, after a botched extra-point attempt.
1) This Friday Night at Texas Beef Traders
2) As above, I will be in town for the weekend and looking to attend my first-ever Longhorn game. I don't need good seats, but if anyone has a cheap pair (2) or a pair they don't plan on using, please let me know!
Let's have a great end of the week 🤘
- #6 Dane Key, WR and #7 Barion Brown, WR - 1 Thing: While Brown has dealt with injuries this year and disappointment compared to expectations at Kentucky over the last two years. In the three big games this year (@ Tennessee, @ Ole Miss and Georgia), both Key and Brown have played and combined for 24 receptions, 322 yards, and 1 touchdown. Both are plus-size receivers with great speed and pose matchup problems for Malik Muhammed, predominantly if Brown and his 4.3 speed is near 100% health.
- #0 Deone Walker, DL - 1 Thing: Listed a 6-6 345 lbs, Walker entered the season as a near consensus preseason first-team All-American and consensus top-10 NFL draft. While the statistics haven't shown up for Walker this year quite like they did during his sophomore season, he seems to have slimmed up a bit while demanding double and triple teams on a snap-by-snap basis, allowing teammates to create pressures and impact the game. The Biggest thing with Walker is his athleticism at 345 lbs, it's rare at the defensive tackle position.
1) This Friday Night at Texas Beef Traders
2) As above, I will be in town for the weekend and looking to attend my first-ever Longhorn game. I don't need good seats, but if anyone has a cheap pair (2) or a pair they don't plan on using, please let me know!
Let's have a great end of the week 🤘
