Sark TAKES BACK Texas + Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines Notes (Georgia/Terry)
Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne, Christian Miller, and Joenel Aguero
- Smart did not offer much perspective on the status of running back Trevor Etienne (ribs) and defensive lineman Christen Miller (shoulder) after each was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s availability report for the SEC Championship.
- Etienne has not played since Georgia’s 28-10 loss at Ole Miss, while Miller missed last week’s game against Georgia Tech after suffering what’s been described as a dislocation to the shoulder against UMass.
“They've been taking part in some parts of practice, taking reps,” Smart said during a Thursday Zoom session to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship. “Hopefully those guys are able to do something. They're both listed as questionable right now.”
- Smart also had an update on Star Joenel Aguero who has not played since the Ole Miss game after undergoing surgery to repair a finger injury. “He’s had to have surgery and a pin put in. He's been trying to practice and play with a club. It's been tremendously tough for him to be able to do that,” Smart said. “But he’s out of the club now and in a much better position to be able to practice and play. He's practiced each week and stayed with us. It's just been tougher, as you can imagine, playing with the use of really one hand. He's back now and able to do a lot more this week. Hopeful that he can help us.”
- Aguero had 5 tackles and 0.5 TFL against Texas on October 19th
- Etienne had 19 carries 87 yards and 3 rushing TDs against Texas on October 19th
- Miller had 2 tackles against Texas on October 19th
Kirby Smart on having Smael Mondon in this game against Texas
- “Well, he provides depth. That's not a position that I think you can go out and play every snap. Inside linebacker, it's a conditioning position where you have to rotate and play guys,” Smart said. “But he's given us the flexibility to play multiple packages. His coming back has made us a little deeper, not have to play as many snaps with the other guys. He's allowed Jalon (Walker) to do more things, take a little bit of the inside backer off Jalon. Those are all key opponents to the success of our defense.”
*Notes form Anthony Dasher (UGASports)
Fans Predict the Score of Georgia vs. Texas + Ewers Passing Yards *eyes looking sideways*
- 24-21 Dawgs - 142 yards for Ewers
- 27-10 Dawgs - 198 yards for Ewers
- 38-17 Dawgs - 140 yards for Ewers
- 24-27 Dawgs - 278 yards for Ewers
- 34-21 Dawgs - 169 yards for Ewers
- 34-20 Dawgs - 215 yards for Ewers
- 27-17 Horns - 198 yards for Ewers
- 30-27 Dawgs - 212 yards for Ewers
- 34-23 Dawgs - 213 yards for Ewers
- 31-27 Dawgs - 198 yards for Ewers
- 26-20 Dawgs - 234 yards for Ewers
- 31-27 Dawgs - 301 yards for Ewers
- 27-17 Horns - 215 yards for Ewers
- 27-20 Dawgs - 219 yards for Ewers
- 31-24 Dawgs - 241 yards for Ewers
- 31-20 Dawgs - 214 yards for Ewers
- 27-24 Dawgs - 188 yards for Ewers
- 24-17 Dawgs - 224 yards for Skewers
(16 of 18 people on UGASports picked Georgia, and only 3 of 18 think Quinn Ewers will surpass his Prize Picks Passing Yards total of 238.5) - CODE: Orangebloods w
Justus Terry signing at 11 am CT on Friday, December 6th
- There is a strong belief on the Georgia side that Terry is all but a lock in the 2025 class. A place he was already committed to once and a place that has done a great job In-state with 5-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson and 5-star DT Elijah Griffin already committed, Terry would complete the trifecta for Georgia
- There are reports coming from the Terry camp, that his family would prefer Justus Terry to stay closer to home. Manchester, GA is 4hr 20 minutes flight to Austin, 2hr 45 minute drive from Athens, 1hr 15 minute drive from Auburn.
Notable Transfer Portal Entrants (DT)
Early Signing Day has come and gone... let's Check In on Who is taking the Recruiting Cornbread in the State of Texas?
All rankings taken into account come from the Rivals.com Texas Top 100, Although Texas signed just one player inside the Top 6 players in the state of Texas (Jonah Williams), they were able to regain the No. 1 spot among total Top 10 and Top 20 players signed in the state, over the last 4 seasons.
Top 5 in 2022-2025
1) Texas: 5 (Still No. 1)
2) Texas A&M: 4
3) Georgia: 3
4) Oklahoma: 3
5) Texas Tech: 1
6) Clemson: 1
7) Alabama: 1
8) Oregon: 1
9) Ohio State: 1
Top 10 in 2022-2025
1) Texas: 11 (Up from No. 2)
2) Texas A&M: 9
3) Oklahoma: 4
4) Georgia: 3
5) Oregon: 3
6) Alabama: 3
7) Ohio State: 2
8) LSU: 2
9) Texas Tech: 1
10) Clemson: 1
11) Florida: 1
Top 20 in 2022-2025
1) Texas: 19 (Up from No. 2)
2) Texas A&M: 17
3) Alabama: 6
4) Oklahoma: 6
5) LSU: 5
6) Oregon: 5
7) Ohio State: 4
8) Georgia: 3
9) Clemson: 3
10) USC: 2
11) Michigan: 2
12) TCU: 2
13) Colorado: 1
14) Missouri: 1
15) Florida: 1
16) Texas Tech: 1
17) Oklahoma State: 1
18) Purdue: 1
Reminder... This is how the previous 3 cycles went in the State of Texas
Top 5 in 2019-2021
1) Texas A&M: 5
2) Ohio State: 3
3) Oklahoma: 2
4) Alabama: 2
5) Texas: 1
6) TCU: 1
7) LSU: 1
Top 10 in 2019-2021
1) Texas A&M: 8
2) Alabama: 6
3) Ohio State: 4
4) Oklahoma: 3
5) Texas: 2
6) TCU: 2
7) LSU: 2
8) Stanford: 1
9) Georgia: 1
10) Florida: 1
Top 20 in 2019-2021
1) Texas A&M: 15
2) Texas: 11
3) Alabama: 7
4) Oklahoma: 6
5) LSU: 5
6) Ohio State: 4
7) TCU: 3
8) Stanford: 2
9) Florida: 2
10) Georgia: 1
11) Illinois: 1
12) Kansas: 1
13) Arizona: 1
Final Statistics as of Friday, December 6th
Total Five-Stars
2010-2021: 11 in 12 cycles
2022-2025: 9 in 4 cycles
Total Top-5 Classes
2010-2021: 5
2022-2025: 4
Total Recruits Graded 5.6 and below
2019-2021: 12
2022-2025: 6
2025: 1 (Devin Coleman)
Total 10+ Win Seasons
2010-2021: 1
2022-2025: 2
How many Commitments by June 1st under Sark?
2022: 6
2023: 3
2024: 2
2025: 10
How many Commitments by August 1st under Sark?
2022: 12 (28 Total)
2023: 17 (25 Total)
2024: 13 (22 Total)
2025: 14 (24 Total)
Cody's Conference Championship Prediction (11-1)
Texas 30
Georgia 27
Georgia 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Beck, QB - (W) Texas (23-0) - Punt, INT, INT, TD, FG, TD, FG, Punt, FG
Beck, QB - (W) Florida (6-13) - Punt, FG, INT, Punt, Punt, FG, Half
Beck, QB - (L) Ole Miss (7-16) - TD, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Half
Beck, QB - (W) Tennessee (17-17) - Punt, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, FG
Beck, QB - (W) Massachusetts (28-14) - TD, Punt, FUM, TD, Half
Beck, QB - (W) Auburn (0-17) - Punt, Downs, Punt, FUM, Downs
Texas 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (0-23) - Punt, Punt, FUM, Punt, INT, Punt, Punt, FUM
Ewers, QB - (W) Vanderbilt (21-10) - INT, TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Florida (35-0) - Missed FG, TD, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Arkansas (10-0) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, FG, Punt, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Kentucky (24-7) - TD, Downs, Punt, TD, TD, FG
Ewers, QB - (W) Texas A&M (17-0) - Punt, TD, TD, FG, Downs
Player of the Game: Barryn Sorrell (6 Pressures, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF)
The line in the game is Texas -2.5 with a game total of 49.5. This implies a score of 26-23.5 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 7 Prediction: 37-23 Texas
- Week 7 Result: 34-3 Texas (+/- 23)
- Week 8 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 8 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 9 Prediction: 32-24 Texas
- Week 9 Result: 30-15 Georgia (+/- 23)
- Week 10 Prediction: 40-10 Texas
- Week 10 Results: 27-24 Texas (+/- 27)
- Week 12 Prediction: 34-10 Texas
- Week 12 Results: 49-17 Texas (+/- 22)
- Week 13 Prediction: 45-10 Texas
- Week 13 Results: 20-10 Texas (+/- 25)
- Week 14 Prediction: 31-13 Texas
- Week 14 Results: 31-14 Texas (+/- 1)
- Week 15 Prediction: 26-19 Texas
- Week 15 Results: 17-7 Texas (+/- 21)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Conference Championship Weekend Games to Watch
Friday
- 20. UNLV vs. 10. Boise State on FOX at 8:00 pm ET
Saturday
- 16. Iowa State vs 15. Arizona State on ABC at Noon ET
- 5. Georgia vs. 2. Texas on ABC at 4:00 pm ET
- 3. Penn State vs. 1. Oregon on CBS at 8:00 pm ET (I wish this was a 6:30 pm Kickoff)
- 17. Clemson vs. 8. SMU on ABC at 8:00 pm ET
Top 10 Losses Week over Week in College Football
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: 3. Penn State (L vs. 2. Ohio State)
- Week 10: 10. Texas A&M (L at South Carolina)
- Week 11: 3. Georgia (L at 16. Ole Miss)
- Week 11: 4. Miami FL (L vs. Georgia Tech)
- Week 12: 6. BYU (L vs. Kansas)
- Week 12: 7. Tennessee (L at 12. Georgia)
- Week 13: 5. Indiana (L at 2. Ohio State)
- Week 13: 7. Alabama (L at Oklahoma)
- Week 13: 9. Ole Miss (L at Florida)
- Week 14: 2. Ohio State (L vs. Michigan)
- Week 14: 6. Miami (L at Syracuse)
- Week 15: TBD
* 2+ Top 10 upsets in each of the last 4 weeks and 9 of the last 10 weeks and we are guaranteed to have TWO Top 5 teams lose this week*
Notable Transfer Portal Entrants (DT)
Cody's Conference Championship Prediction (11-1)
Texas 30
Georgia 27
Georgia 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Beck, QB - (W) Texas (23-0) - Punt, INT, INT, TD, FG, TD, FG, Punt, FG
Beck, QB - (W) Florida (6-13) - Punt, FG, INT, Punt, Punt, FG, Half
Beck, QB - (L) Ole Miss (7-16) - TD, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Half
Beck, QB - (W) Tennessee (17-17) - Punt, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, FG
Beck, QB - (W) Massachusetts (28-14) - TD, Punt, FUM, TD, Half
Beck, QB - (W) Auburn (0-17) - Punt, Downs, Punt, FUM, Downs
Texas 1st Half Scoring last 6 games
Ewers, QB - (L) Georgia (0-23) - Punt, Punt, FUM, Punt, INT, Punt, Punt, FUM
Ewers, QB - (W) Vanderbilt (21-10) - INT, TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Florida (35-0) - Missed FG, TD, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, TD, TD
Ewers, QB - (W) Arkansas (10-0) - Punt, Punt, TD, Punt, FG, Punt, Punt
Ewers, QB - (W) Kentucky (24-7) - TD, Downs, Punt, TD, TD, FG
Ewers, QB - (W) Texas A&M (17-0) - Punt, TD, TD, FG, Downs
Player of the Game: Barryn Sorrell (6 Pressures, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF)
The line in the game is Texas -2.5 with a game total of 49.5. This implies a score of 26-23.5 in favor of Texas.
Past Predictions
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 7 Prediction: 37-23 Texas
- Week 7 Result: 34-3 Texas (+/- 23)
- Week 8 Prediction: 55-14 Texas
- Week 8 Result: 35-13 Texas (+/- 21)
- Week 9 Prediction: 32-24 Texas
- Week 9 Result: 30-15 Georgia (+/- 23)
- Week 10 Prediction: 40-10 Texas
- Week 10 Results: 27-24 Texas (+/- 27)
- Week 12 Prediction: 34-10 Texas
- Week 12 Results: 49-17 Texas (+/- 22)
- Week 13 Prediction: 45-10 Texas
- Week 13 Results: 20-10 Texas (+/- 25)
- Week 14 Prediction: 31-13 Texas
- Week 14 Results: 31-14 Texas (+/- 1)
- Week 15 Prediction: 26-19 Texas
- Week 15 Results: 17-7 Texas (+/- 21)
ICYMI - Football with Friends on Tuesday
Conference Championship Weekend Games to Watch
Friday
- 20. UNLV vs. 10. Boise State on FOX at 8:00 pm ET
Saturday
- 16. Iowa State vs 15. Arizona State on ABC at Noon ET
- 5. Georgia vs. 2. Texas on ABC at 4:00 pm ET
- 3. Penn State vs. 1. Oregon on CBS at 8:00 pm ET (I wish this was a 6:30 pm Kickoff)
- 17. Clemson vs. 8. SMU on ABC at 8:00 pm ET
Top 10 Losses Week over Week in College Football
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: 3. Penn State (L vs. 2. Ohio State)
- Week 10: 10. Texas A&M (L at South Carolina)
- Week 11: 3. Georgia (L at 16. Ole Miss)
- Week 11: 4. Miami FL (L vs. Georgia Tech)
- Week 12: 6. BYU (L vs. Kansas)
- Week 12: 7. Tennessee (L at 12. Georgia)
- Week 13: 5. Indiana (L at 2. Ohio State)
- Week 13: 7. Alabama (L at Oklahoma)
- Week 13: 9. Ole Miss (L at Florida)
- Week 14: 2. Ohio State (L vs. Michigan)
- Week 14: 6. Miami (L at Syracuse)
- Week 15: TBD
* 2+ Top 10 upsets in each of the last 4 weeks and 9 of the last 10 weeks and we are guaranteed to have TWO Top 5 teams lose this week*