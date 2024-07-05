Scattershooting on the morning after...

First of all, I'm probably going to be reminded that I had my laptop out in the car and in the Walden Country Club on Lake Conroe during a family event for the next couple of decades. @LonghornBabe hasn't let me forget that I worked on our honeymoon and she probably won't let me forget that I was knee-deep at work last night while sitting next to her grandmother at a family function.



Hey, at least I didn't miss the fireworks.



A few thoughts...



1. Texas went for it with regards to NIL with Dakorien Moore. From what I was told yesterday afternoon, it seems like the Longhorns definitely went north of a million. If you find yourself wondering if Moore is worth all of the fuss, just know that everyone behind the scenes at Texas certainly does, as Texas extended itself further from an NIL standpoint than I believe it ever has with anyone else. When I mentioned to a source that I didn't think Texas NIL would go to such a place, I was told, "For him we are."



At the end of the day, we're talking about a prospect who projects as a future first-round pick and is possibly the No. 1 player in the country. If you're wondering if such a player is worth that much money on the open market, the schools are telling us with their actions that the answer is yes.



2. The people I speak with behind the scenes continue to preach patience. There's a strong belief behind the scenes that we will see more flips across the country in the fall than we've ever seen before. Cards are being put on the table in the summer and there will be plenty of time for programs to adjust in terms of NIL in the fall. Will that happen here with Moore? The Texas people I've spoken with seem to believe that this recruitment isn't over, but I'm not sure how much higher Texas could/would/will go. Going higher than where it went with Moore leading up to his announcement would pretty much mean going twice the financial commitment that it has ever made with any player/prospect.



3. Maybe more concerning than Moore's commitment is that the fact that Texas could lose DT Brandon Brown to LSU today, while watching Lamont Rogers commit to Missouri and Riley Pettijohn commit to either USC or Ohio State on Saturday. That's very much on the table in terms of possibilities and maybe even likelihoods. Given that Texas apparently has an NIL edge with Pettijohn and it might not lead to a victory is slightly concerning to say the least.



4. Considering I was told two days ago that those behind the scenes felt good about 2 of the big 3 wide receivers that Texas was recruiting and one of them was almost certainly Moore, we might be looking at Texas coming away with one of the three when the dust settles. Of course, it's possible that losing Moore could change the dynamics of everything that happens moving forward. Maybe Texas will take steps with Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett that it didn't know it would take based off of what happened last night.



5. I wonder what the loss of Moore might mean for UT's approach to Michael Fasusi. There's a very real chance that when this weekend concludes, the Longhorns won't have a single commitment from anyone in the Rivals Top 10 from the state of Texas. Of course, Rivals is nuts for not having Lance Jackson in its Top 10, but missing on Moore, Pettijohn and Rogers in the summer means that in-state recruiting isn't going nearly as well as it needs to, especially when you consider that the Longhorns are coming off of so much on-field success from 2023. Will the Longhorns give Fasusi the Moore treatment with NIL in the name of making sure they get the state's top remaining 5-star?



6. Texas still looks good with the likes of Michael Terry, Nick Townsend and Kade Phillips to name a few, but we're not watching Texas put together the kind of class that looked very possible less than a month ago. The staff is expecting flips to occur and they will be needed if the program is going to have a class that ends up with as much recruiting firepower as the 2022, 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.



7. Now isn't the time to panic, but it probably is the time to become very much aware of the landscape of this class and what needs to happen moving forward. There's a lot of work to be done.