Sean Miller gets another addition in the Transfer Portal

Feb 8, 2024
Purdue forward Cam Heide has committed to the University of Texas. During his time at Purdue, Heide averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He becomes the second transfer portal commitment under head coach Sean Miller.


Cam Heide’s commitment to Texas strengthens the Longhorns' frontcourt for the upcoming season. At 6'7", Heide brings a solid mix of scoring and rebounding, having averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his time at Purdue. His ability to shoot from beyond the arc, highlighted by an impressive 60% shooting from three-point range over the final 11 games of the season, adds a new dynamic to Texas’ offensive playstyle. Heide’s versatility will be a valuable asset as the Longhorns look to make an impact under Sean Miller.


Heide’s decision to join Texas adds both depth and versatility to a roster that is coming together under Sean Miller. His perimeter shooting will be a valuable asset on offense, helping the Longhorns as they aim for success in the upcoming season. As Heide adjusts to his new environment, his development within Texas' system will be closely watched. Given that he’s only a sophomore, there’s significant potential for him to emerge as a key contributor in the years to come.
 
