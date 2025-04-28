ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Miller is planning on building something special for 2026

The Horns make the cut:
Texas has made the cut for 2026 four-star small forward Anthony Thompson out of Hudson, Ohio. Standing at 6’8”, Thompson is considered one of the top forward prospects in the 2026 class, meaning the Longhorns will face stiff competition to land a commitment from the Ohio native.


Thompson has the versatility to play both the power forward and small forward positions thanks to his combination of size and skill. A lefty, he’s capable of knocking down jumpers off the catch when coming off off-ball screens. With his raw talent, Thompson has the tools to develop into a high-level player at the next level. While a top-15 list doesn’t typically indicate a decision is imminent, it’s still worth noting that Texas is firmly in the mix for the 2026 standout.

Another five-star to monitor:
On Thursday, Texas offered to 2026 five-star small forward Caleb Gaskins out of Miami, Florida.


While Rivals lists Gaskins as a small forward, there’s plenty of potential for him to also play the power forward spot. At 6’7”, the Florida native is ranked No. 13 overall in the class of 2026 and holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, and others. Gaskins’ ability to create his own shot makes him an especially intriguing prospect.

The Point Guard of the future?
Texas is also planning an in-home visit with 2026 four-star point guard Taylen Kinney out of Atlanta, Georgia. Kinney is ranked No. 20 overall in the 2026 class and is regarded as one of the top point guards in the cycle.

While Texas is actively searching for a point guard this offseason, the staff is also working to secure the position’s future by pursuing Kinney. He has recently completed in-home visits with Kentucky and Xavier as well.

A Blue Devil push:
Duke is planning to meet with 2026 five-star forward Christian Collins at his school tomorrow. Collins is the 7th player in the country and Texas has made the Los Angeles native a priority in their recruiting board.
 
