Some Saturday practice notes

Lots of recruits, parents and coaches in attendance for today’s practice. A few notes I’ve been able to pick up …



Shoulder pads and shorts today so a couple of people told me it was actually pretty physical for a non full pads practice.



One observer told me the young running backs (Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark) looked good.



DJ Campbell was singled out by one person as having a good day.



“Arch was Arch,” one person said. I can o my assume that’s a good thing. Probably very good.



I’m told the DBs were really flying around today. Lots of good coverage and several PBUs. I didn’t get any specific names but it sounds like the secondary played well overall.



Lastly, one person told me Parker Livingstone had a really good day. He had a couple of deep receptions and also made a couple of nice contested catches. Livingstone continues to draw praise from everyone we talk with.



Heard Trevor Goosby had a good day at left tackle. No big surprise there.