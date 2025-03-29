Some Saturday practice notes

Lots of recruits, parents and coaches in attendance for today’s practice. A few notes I’ve been able to pick up …

Shoulder pads and shorts today so a couple of people told me it was actually pretty physical for a non full pads practice.

One observer told me the young running backs (Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark) looked good.

DJ Campbell was singled out by one person as having a good day.

“Arch was Arch,” one person said. I can o my assume that’s a good thing. Probably very good.

I’m told the DBs were really flying around today. Lots of good coverage and several PBUs. I didn’t get any specific names but it sounds like the secondary played well overall.

Lastly, one person told me Parker Livingstone had a really good day. He had a couple of deep receptions and also made a couple of nice contested catches. Livingstone continues to draw praise from everyone we talk with.

Heard Trevor Goosby had a good day at left tackle. No big surprise there.
 
