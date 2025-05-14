(Somewhat) Instant Analysis: Small-town player with big-time talent

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a commitment on Wednesday from four-star ATH and Rivals250 member Jermaine Bishop, out of Willis.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown ...
Rivals: (5.9) 4-star, No. 159 nationally, No. 21 in Texas
On3: (89) 4-star, NR nationally, No. 45 in Texas
On3 Industry Ranking: (93.8) 4 stars, No. 74 nationally, No. 10 in Texas
247: (81) 4-star, 25 nationally, No. 3 in Texas
ESPN: (81) 4-star, No. 177 nationally, No. 21 in Texas
Notable offers: Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC
Evaluation: Bishop is a dynamic player on offense, defense and on special teams but is expected to line up in the secondary for the Longhorns. He’s an explosive athlete who is a fluid runner but also twitchy enough to make plays in tight spaces on offense, or turn in run with receivers on defense. His experience as a receiver helps on defense, where he showcases tremendous ball skills. He has position versatility in the secondary as a guy who could realistically line up at corner, at nickel or even at safety if his body fills out. This spring, Bishop showed natural playmaking ability going up against some of the country’s most talented players while participating in OT7 events.
Why it matters: Less than a week after picking up a commitment from cornerback Hayward Howard, the Longhorns have added another piece to their secondary room with a pledge from Bishop. Texas has recruited the cornerback position well in recent years but new coach Mark Orphey is looking to load up on some guys of his own in his first recruiting cycle with Texas, and this is a big recruiting win for him.
Expectations: Bishop has the talent to play early but physically, he may need some time to develop. At 6-0 and just 155 pounds, he’ll likely need a bit of time to continue to add strength and muscle mass, but he’s a guy that should contend for a starting position at some point in his career. He could also be an early impact guy as a returner in special teams if Texas wants to get him on the field early.
Enjoy ...