ADVERTISEMENT

(Somewhat) Instant Analysis: Small-town player with big-time talent

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,062
394,692
1,000,000
52
1747246978593.png
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).

For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.

******

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a commitment on Wednesday from four-star ATH and Rivals250 member Jermaine Bishop, out of Willis.


Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown ...

Rivals: (5.9) 4-star, No. 159 nationally, No. 21 in Texas
On3: (89) 4-star, NR nationally, No. 45 in Texas
On3 Industry Ranking: (93.8) 4 stars, No. 74 nationally, No. 10 in Texas
247: (81) 4-star, 25 nationally, No. 3 in Texas
ESPN: (81) 4-star, No. 177 nationally, No. 21 in Texas

Notable offers: Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC


Evaluation: Bishop is a dynamic player on offense, defense and on special teams but is expected to line up in the secondary for the Longhorns. He’s an explosive athlete who is a fluid runner but also twitchy enough to make plays in tight spaces on offense, or turn in run with receivers on defense. His experience as a receiver helps on defense, where he showcases tremendous ball skills. He has position versatility in the secondary as a guy who could realistically line up at corner, at nickel or even at safety if his body fills out. This spring, Bishop showed natural playmaking ability going up against some of the country’s most talented players while participating in OT7 events.

Why it matters: Less than a week after picking up a commitment from cornerback Hayward Howard, the Longhorns have added another piece to their secondary room with a pledge from Bishop. Texas has recruited the cornerback position well in recent years but new coach Mark Orphey is looking to load up on some guys of his own in his first recruiting cycle with Texas, and this is a big recruiting win for him.

Expectations: Bishop has the talent to play early but physically, he may need some time to develop. At 6-0 and just 155 pounds, he’ll likely need a bit of time to continue to add strength and muscle mass, but he’s a guy that should contend for a starting position at some point in his career. He could also be an early impact guy as a returner in special teams if Texas wants to get him on the field early.

Enjoy ...

 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: sweet_T, Big_Lebowski, DKR-3rings and 48 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant Analysis: Dipping into the pot of gold that is New Orleans...

Replies
36
Views
6K
Instant Analysis Archive
samspiegelman
samspiegelman
Ketchum

The Rankings: Key Texas commits/targets see big rises

Replies
32
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
ARD438

Dia Bell earns his 5th Star

Replies
24
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
UrbanHorn
UrbanHorn
Suchomel

Breaking - Longhorns snag commitment from 4-star CB Hayward Howard

Replies
20
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
senorlobo
senorlobo
Jalenb

Recruiting Watch: Could this be the start of Texas’ next big class?

Replies
26
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
BrobaFapp
BrobaFapp
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back