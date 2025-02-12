ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Football WR Update - Parker Livingstone Squarely in the Mix

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
Jan 18, 2005
30,589
101,649
113
Travis Settlement, TX
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

In trying to check around about what's going on behind the scenes in winter workouts as the Longhorns gear up for what is looking more and more like a Spring-Game-Less set of spring practices, an interesting name popped up: WR Parker Livingstone.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: dsutton_85, MAD 7, Dick Marcinko and 99 others
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

In trying to check around about what's going on behind the scenes in winter workouts as the Longhorns gear up for what is looking more and more like a Spring-Game-Less set of spring practices, an interesting name popped up: WR Parker Livingstone.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

walk-on horn

WR Aaron Butler

Replies
43
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
gozer_52
gozer_52
Alex Dunlap
  • Sticky

Justus Terry Update and Some Spring DL Thoughts ...

Replies
75
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
drag worm
drag worm
Alex Dunlap

Few Things from Monday Practice

Replies
80
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
HornDozer
HornDozer
T

Wide Receiver Update-Depth

Replies
21
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
boernefan
B
BullSprig_a_Work

Interesting Post on ToS

Replies
36
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasRads1
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back