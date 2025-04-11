Stanford transfer wide receiver visiting Texas today

Confirmed with a source that Stanford transfer wide receiver Emmett Mosley is visiting Texas today. I believe the visit will go into the weekend because I'm told he'll be at practice and Texas is scheduled to practice on Saturday morning.Mosley visited Virginia earlier in the week and USC could be a school worth monitoring because his brother, Trent, is a 2026 recruit who is committed to the Trojans.The 6-2, 205-pound Mosley turned in a productive freshman season at Stanford in 2024, recording 48 receptions for 525 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He finished second on the Stanford team in receptions and yards and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions