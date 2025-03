Stargazing Out-of-State Rankings: 2026 Sleeper Plans Texas Visit on Monday

The Sleeper

Today, I'll continue with players listed as Defensive Ends. These are not your classic EDGE Rushers, which will come next week. This is your old school "Strongside Defensive End" group that Rivals.com recently changed the name to Defensive End. The goal behind this is to cover every single offered prospect by the Texas Longhorns, by the end of Summer, including a strong majority of the best prospects in the "Southeast" of the United States, aka SEC Country that show abilities to play for a team like Texas.For those who just want the results, here are the 12 offered Offensive Tackles and 15 offered Defensive Ends by Texas. Note that of the 15 players at Defensive End offered by Texas, Zero are from the State of Texas. That is not the case for Offensive Tackle, where Felix Ojo, Zaden Krempin, Max Wright, and John Turntine come into the conversation. (Living in South Carolina, I will say I'm excited to try and go see a few of these North Carolina kids this fall, their are two more EDGE rushers offered by Texas from North Carolina), we will talk about them next week.Below are My Top 5 Graded Defensive Ends with Notes and Projections, followed by one Player in the Low-4 Star bucket withStrongside Defensive EndStrength with an attitude. Natural power to create havoc in passing game. Extremem length off of the edge. Consistent in the run game, closing off gaps in a blink. TFL after TFL. Almost a vacuum on his entire side of the field. Btw... he played Running BackVacuum tackler with elite lengthMaxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan7.48 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)Strongside Defensive EndInside strength to speed pass rush, strength to play 3-tech in High School and stand up lineman in the run game. Takes an occasional snap off, but has some great juice for a multi-tool front liner. Closing speed with Pass rushing moves to bootIdeal SDE, Mature frame w/complete packageKwity Paye, Michigan7.05 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)Strongside Defensive EndCloser with great length throughout frame. Ball skills and saviness. Great Passing Rushing skills for a preffered strong side end. Strong. Insane Quick Twitch Muscle.Alien-like length and projectionDanielle Hunter, LSU7.03 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)Strongside Defensive EndGreat extension with natural pass rushing chops and a great closer. Ball skills to boot. Not a ton of 2024 footage, so not a complete profile.Ball Skills with maturation incomingAlex Highsmith, Charlotte6.88 (⭐⭐⭐⭐)DT (3-Technique)Well put together, pass rush skills for a projected interior dominator. Creativity showing swim, rip, bull rush and patience with hustle. Showed good recovery in run game after falling and being out of the play.Outside Pass Rush skill set playing insideLogan Hall, Houston6.80 (⭐⭐⭐⭐)Strongside Defensive EndLittle bit of a freak, good recoverability in the run game. Needs more creation in pass rush. Manipulates the pocket with power with ease. Very Raw Athlete and Prospect. Shows some maniacal receiving chops despite a massive frame. A bit more growth to be had.Freak of Nature with mind-bending abilitiesCarl Granderson, Wyoming6.69 (Low ⭐⭐⭐⭐)Here is Damaad Lewis' 2024 Highlight Footage from Ballantyne High School in Charlotte, NC - Enjoy!Note: Lewis is currently unranked by Rivals.com, which will almost assuredly change sooner rather than later. He has received all 13 of his offers in this calendar year. He is a 'legacy' LSU Tiger as well, by way of his brother Damien Lewis who earned 2019 First-Team All-America honors with the Tigers and was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks. He moved to Carolina when his brother signed in Free Agency last spring with the Panthers. Lewis will be in Austin this coming Monday, according to 247Sports.