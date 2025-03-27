Stargazing Out-of-State Rankings: 2026 Sleeper Plans Texas Visit on Monday

CodyCarpentier
- Nov 25, 2023
- 4,010
- 9,973
- 113
With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, I've shifted my evaluation energies to this new project, Out-of-State Recruiting Rankings. @Ketchum has the Lone Star Rankings featuring prospects inside the State of Texas, and this column marks post No. 1 of the new "unnamed" rankings for (Out of States, Offered and Non-Offered Potential Texas Recruits). I'll be going position-by-position over the next few months with the end goal being a combination of both the 2026 and 2027 Classes in an overall Cornerstone-type Ranking(combining both classes).
Today, I'll continue with players listed as Defensive Ends. These are not your classic EDGE Rushers, which will come next week. This is your old school "Strongside Defensive End" group that Rivals.com recently changed the name to Defensive End. The goal behind this is to cover every single offered prospect by the Texas Longhorns, by the end of Summer, including a strong majority of the best prospects in the "Southeast" of the United States, aka SEC Country that show abilities to play for a team like Texas.
For those who just want the results, here are the 12 offered Offensive Tackles and 15 offered Defensive Ends by Texas. Note that of the 15 players at Defensive End offered by Texas, Zero are from the State of Texas. That is not the case for Offensive Tackle, where Felix Ojo, Zaden Krempin, Max Wright, and John Turntine come into the conversation. (Living in South Carolina, I will say I'm excited to try and go see a few of these North Carolina kids this fall, their are two more EDGE rushers offered by Texas from North Carolina), we will talk about them next week.
Below are My Top 5 Graded Defensive Ends with Notes and Projections, followed by one Player in the Low-4 Star bucket with (Supreme Traits, Potentially a Raw technician or new to the game. This player may be a bit maniacal on and/or off of the field. Exciting flashes on tape, but can be inconsistent. This player has an 8.0 ceiling, with a Bustable floor due to character, injury, or development.)
Projected Position: Strongside Defensive End
Scouting Notes: Strength with an attitude. Natural power to create havoc in passing game. Extremem length off of the edge. Consistent in the run game, closing off gaps in a blink. TFL after TFL. Almost a vacuum on his entire side of the field. Btw... he played Running Back
Best Trait: Vacuum tackler with elite length
Comparable Player: Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan
Prospect Grade: 7.48 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Projected Position: Strongside Defensive End
Scouting Notes: Inside strength to speed pass rush, strength to play 3-tech in High School and stand up lineman in the run game. Takes an occasional snap off, but has some great juice for a multi-tool front liner. Closing speed with Pass rushing moves to boot
Best Trait: Ideal SDE, Mature frame w/complete package
Comparable Player: Kwity Paye, Michigan
Prospect Grade: 7.05 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Projected Position: Strongside Defensive End
Scouting Notes: Closer with great length throughout frame. Ball skills and saviness. Great Passing Rushing skills for a preffered strong side end. Strong. Insane Quick Twitch Muscle.
Best Trait: Alien-like length and projection
Comparable Player: Danielle Hunter, LSU
Prospect Grade: 7.03 (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Projected Position: Strongside Defensive End
Scouting Notes: Great extension with natural pass rushing chops and a great closer. Ball skills to boot. Not a ton of 2024 footage, so not a complete profile.
Best Trait: Ball Skills with maturation incoming
Comparable Player: Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
Prospect Grade: 6.88 (⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Projected Position: DT (3-Technique)
Scouting Notes: Well put together, pass rush skills for a projected interior dominator. Creativity showing swim, rip, bull rush and patience with hustle. Showed good recovery in run game after falling and being out of the play.
Best Trait: Outside Pass Rush skill set playing inside
Comparable Player: Logan Hall, Houston
Prospect Grade: 6.80 (⭐⭐⭐⭐)
The Sleeper
Projected Position: Strongside Defensive End
Scouting Notes: Little bit of a freak, good recoverability in the run game. Needs more creation in pass rush. Manipulates the pocket with power with ease. Very Raw Athlete and Prospect. Shows some maniacal receiving chops despite a massive frame. A bit more growth to be had.
Best Trait: Freak of Nature with mind-bending abilities
Comparable Player: Carl Granderson, Wyoming
Prospect Grade: 6.69 (Low ⭐⭐⭐⭐)
Here is Damaad Lewis' 2024 Highlight Footage from Ballantyne High School in Charlotte, NC - Enjoy!
Note: Lewis is currently unranked by Rivals.com, which will almost assuredly change sooner rather than later. He has received all 13 of his offers in this calendar year. He is a 'legacy' LSU Tiger as well, by way of his brother Damien Lewis who earned 2019 First-Team All-America honors with the Tigers and was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks. He moved to Carolina when his brother signed in Free Agency last spring with the Panthers. Lewis will be in Austin this coming Monday, according to 247Sports.
