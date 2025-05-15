Stargazing: Ranking the Elite 11 wide receiving corps in college football

CodyCarpentier
Nov 25, 2023
It's great to have a true No. 1 option at the wide receiver position, but in today's college football with offenses scoring more than ever, it's especially important to have not just depth, but strong depth behind that No. 1 receiver. The 2025 Spring Camps are officially wrapped up, so I wanted to jump into the positional groups in college football, These aren't going to be based on expected draft capital or draft grades, but rather college output and expected college output this season
Here are the top-11 wide receiving corps in college football heading into the 2025 season.
Honorable Mention: Ole Miss, Florida, Arizona State, USC, Louisville, South Carolina
#11) Georgia (Tier 5)
- Noah Thomas 5: (No. 34 Graded Returning PFF Receiver), Transfer from Texas A&M. 6-6 with nearly 1,000 receiving yards in three seasons at A&M.
- Zachariah Branch 1: (No. 50 Graded Returning PFF Receiver), Transfer from USC. A Super Dynamo that many thought would never actually enter the portal, Branch and his brother jumped to Georgia with a non-contact tag this winter.
- Dillon Bell 86: (No. 87 Graded Returning PFF Receiver) - Bell has 1,002 receiving yards while showing his dynamism with 264 rushing yards and over 30 carries.
- London Humphreys 16: Transferred after his 2023 Freshman Season at Vandy, that saw him finish with 439 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2024 at Georgia, Humphreys added 15 receptions and 244 yards in 13 games.
- Colbie Young 8: Totaled up 930 yards in two seasons at Miami before transferring to Georgia in 2024, where he dealt with some off-field stuff and was suspended for 9 games.
Explanation: This room was completely reshuffled over the last two offseasons, adding Young and Humphreys after the 2023 season and Branch and Thomas this past winter. My favorite player in the room is Dillon Bell, who is a super versatile athlete that can take the ball from anywhere on the field, think about Jayden Reed with Michigan State, or a smaller Savion Williams from TCU. This group MUST step up for Gunnar Stockton and the Bulldogs to have a chance at winning 10 games in 2025.
#10) Indiana (Tier 5)
- Elijah Sarratt 13: (No. 5 Graded Returning PFF Receiver) - Cody's WR10
- Omar Cooper Jr 3: (No. 10 Graded Returning PFF Receiver)
- Jonathan Brady: Two-time Transfer from New Mexico State through Cal in 2024, where he totaled 36 receptions and 386 yards.
- LeBron Bond 6: 3-Star True Freshman - "If we were to single out one player that might be most impacted, it would be freshman Lebron Bond. The absence of Tyler Morris likely accelerates the urgency to develop the speedster from Norfolk, Virginia." - per Hoosier Huddle
Explanation: The Hoosier group is one I'm less familiar with, but have learned enough about over the last three days. Sarratt is a quintessential Big Ten dominator with Omar Cooper being his counterpart. Indiana lost Tyler Morris to a knee injury, a transfer from Michigan, they expected to lean on this season. So they went out and got Jonathan Brady from Cal this spring to join the "lacking depth" room. This one is built on the top end (Cooper/Sarratt)
#9) Georgia Tech (Tier 3)
