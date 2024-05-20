Stargazing: Ranking the Top-12 backfields in college football

During the past two seasons, Texas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Alabama are the only schools to see multiple running backs selected in the NFL Draft. However, Texas is the only school to have two selected in each of the past two classes. As much as the NFL Draft can be utilized as a measuring point for success, these rankings aren't going to be based on expected draft capital or draft grades, but rather college output and expected college output. Curating this list from 21 teams to 12 was tough, and teams #9 through 21 were razor close.



Here are the top 12 backfields in college football heading into the 2024 season.



Honorable Mentions: Liberty, Louisville, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas Tech, Auburn, Boise State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M





#12) Oklahoma State - 7.7/10

- Ollie Gordon (Led College Football with 1,732 Rushing yards in 2023)

- Trent Howland: Transferred from Indiana where he led the team with 354 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

- AJ Green: Transferred from Arkansas where he led all running backs with 312 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.

- Sesi Vailahi: Redshirt in 2023.



#11) Ole Miss - 7.7/10

- Ulysses Bentley IV: Rushed for 540 yards on 95 carries while playing with Quinshon Judkins in 2023.

- Logan Diggs Transferred from LSU, after leading all running backs in carries and yards. (653 rushing yards)

- Henry Parrish: Transferred from Miami, Originally committed to Ole Miss in 2020 as a freshman.

- Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Transferred from New Mexico, after rushing for 1,191 yards and 17 touchdowns.





#10) Kansas State - 7.8/10

- Dylan Edwards: Transferred from Colorado.

- DJ Giddens (Finished 14th in College Football with 1,226 Rushing yards in 2023)

- Joe Jackson: The #14 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Devon Rice: True Freshman out of Bishop Gorman HS.



#9) Florida State - 8.0/10

- Lawrance Toafili: 5th-year senior with 1,439 career rushing yards and over 60 career receptions.

- Roydell Williams: Transferred from Alabama where he finished second on the team with 560 rushing yards in 2023

- Jaylin Lucas: Transferred from Indiana after two seasons. Lucas rushed for 546 yards, finished with 50 receptions for 329 yards, and returned 43 kicks for 1,163 yards.

- Kam Davis: The #6 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings.

- Samuel Singleton Jr.: The #16 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings



#8) Miami (FL) - 8.1/10

- Damien Martinez: Transferred from Oregon State (Finished 16th in College Football with 1,226 Rushing yards in 2023)

- Ajay Allen: Rushed for 361 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023, led all Miami returning backs in 1st downs per carry.

- Mark Fletcher Jr.: The #11 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Jordan Lyle: The #3 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings.

- Chris Johnson Jr.: The #14 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings





#7) Michigan - 8.6/10

- Donovan Edwards: 497 rushing yards in 2023 after a breakout 991-yard sophomore season.

- Kalel Mullings: Finished third for the Wolverines with 222 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

- Ben Hall: Appeared in three games during his freshman season, finishing with 15 carries and 69 yards.

- Jordan Marshall: The #2 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Micah Kaapana: The #28 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Cole Cabana: The #5 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings



#6) North Carolina - 8.6/10

- Omarion Hampton (Finished 3rd in College Football with 1,500 Rushing yards in 2023)

- Darwin Barlow: Transferred from USC, where he carries the ball 8 times for 81 yards in 2023.

- Caleb Hood: 80 carries and 390 yards during a three-year career at North Carolina.

- Davion Gause: The #19 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings.

- Jordan Louie: Redshirt in 2023. The #20 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings.



#5) Georgia - 8.6/10

- Trevor Etienne: Transferred from Florida (756 yards rushing and 21 receptions in 2023)

- Roderick Robinson II: The #3 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Branson Robinson: The #1 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings

- Cash Jones: Accounted for 31% of backfield targets in 2023, as the 4th back on the team.

- Andrew Paul: Leads current roster in carries returning from last season with 29. The #30 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings.





#4) Penn State - 8.7/10

- Nicholas Singleton: Rushed for 753 yards on 171 carries, while also pulling in 26 receptions in 2023. #2 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings.

- Kaytron Allen: Finished 31st in College Football with 899 Rushing yards in 2023. #13 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings.

- Cam Wallace: Redshirt in 2023.

- Quinton Martin: The #8 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Corey Smith: The #14 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings



#3) Texas - 9.0/10

- CJ Baxter: Finished as the 3rd ranked Freshman Rusher in 2023, with 665 yards while sharing a backfield with Jonathon Brooks. The #2 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Jayden Blue: Top 20 in Yards per Route Run among running backs in 2023. The #18 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings

- Tre Wisner: The #15 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Christian Clark: The #6 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Jerrick Gibson: The #9 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings



#2) Oklahoma - 9.1/10

- Gavin Sawchuk: Leading rusher in 2023 with 744 yards, 9 touchdowns and 14 receptions. The #10 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings

- Sam Franklin: Transferred from UT-Martin, Rushed for 1,386 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

- Jovantae Barnes: Rushed for 519 yards as a true freshman before a foot injury slowed his 2023. The #3 overall Running Back in the 2022 Rivals Rankings

- Kalib Hicks: The #8 overall All-Purpose Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Taylor Tatum: The #1 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings.

- Daylan Smothers: The #15 overall Running Back in the 2023 Rivals Rankings

- Xavier Robinson: The #34 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings





#1) Ohio State - 9.6/10

- Quinshon Judkins: Transferred from Ole Miss (Finished 17th in College Football with 1,159 Rushing yards in 2023)

- TreVeyon Henderson (Finished 29th in College Football with 925 Rushing yards in 2023)

- James Peoples: The #7 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- Sam Williams-Dixon: The #40 overall Running Back in the 2024 Rivals Rankings

- TC Caffey: Walk-On



What Position would you like to see covered next?