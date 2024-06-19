Stargazing - The Biggest Official Visit Weekend of the Year

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 636
-
- 1,799
-
- 93
The Official Draft Order for this Week's Official Visit Preview Columns
1.01 - Cody - Jaime Ffrench WR
1.02 - Alex - Michael Fasusi OT
1.03 - Cody - Kaliq Lockett WR
1.04 - Alex - KJ Lacey PRO
1.05 - Cody - Nick Townsend TE
1.06 - Alex - Devin Coleman OG
1.07 - Cody - D.J. Sanders DT
1.08 - Alex - Jordan Coleman OG
1.09 - Cody - Zion Williams DT
1.10 - Alex - Jackson Christian OG
2.01 - Cody - Devin Williams CB
2.02 - Alex - Madden Faraimo OLB
2.03 - Cody - Kade Phillips CB
2.04 - Alex - Elijah Barnes ILB
2.05 - Cody - Aidan Anding CB
2.06 - Alex - Damien Shanklin WDE
2.07 - Cody- Emaree Winston TE
2.08 - Alex - James Simon RB
2.09 - Cody - Kiotti Armstrong TE
2.10 - Alex - Matai Tagoa'i S
No Longer Attending - Marcus Harris - Committed to Oklahoma
Cody's Player Comp: Justin Jefferson, LSU x Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Analysis: Pro Ready body type, today. Ffrench shows great awareness of what defenders can and can't do against him. His work off of the LOS is what creates unlimited separation. Remarkable stride and catch radius. Ability in the open field is reminiscent of Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson in college.
One Thought: Watching Jaime Ffrench's tape forced me to turn Dakorien Moore's tape back on.. at the same time. With my three-screen set-up, it was quite enjoyable seeing both of these 5-stars glide up and down the field, with similar, yet far different play styles. The only thing that came to mind was that this is Justin Jefferson(Ffrench) and Ja'Marr Chase(Moore).. and they could hypothetically be catching footballs from a Manning?
Cody's Player Comp: Hollywood Brown, Oklahoma
Analysis: Thrives in contested catch situations, especially downfield. Lockett has speed to burn, but at times may not pull away from the field. High-end route nuances, such as navigation of the end zone to create separation on fades, comebacks to the pylon, and timing.
One Thought: The idea of signing Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench, AND Kaliq Lockett is tantalizing, however, I don't think it's in the realistic realm of possibilities. I do believe Texas signs 2 of these 3, but even so, this weekend with just Lockett and Ffrench in town at Wide Receiver, the Staff's focus may be just that... sell Ffrench and Lockett on playing both with Manning and Moore.
Cody's Player Comp: Theo Johnson, Penn State
Analysis: Townsend plays a little bit of everywhere, EDGE, MLB, TE, H-Back. Recruited primarily as a Tight End, Townsend stretches the seem well, while showing strength in the run game as a lighter Tight End. This is a kid you want in the building - a team-first grinder, with an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball. His length and speed in the open field jump off the screen on offense, and it is his impressive closing speed on defense that makes me believe this kid can actually play both ways.
One Thought: I would enjoy few things in life as much as watching Nick Townsend play EDGE outside of Lance Jackson playing 3-Tech in 2026.
Cody's Player Comp: Dennis Pitta, BYU
Analysis: Winston's frame works well at the high school level, being a stocky large human, but he will need to transition towards being a new age tight end if his height stays as is. The likes of Brock Bowers, Dalton Kincaid, and Sam LaPorta have been successful because of their speed and flexibility at the position. Winston is a sure-handed receiver with adequate run-blocking intangibles, however his speed and overall strength do leave a bit to be desired.
One Thought: Sources call Winston a soft commit to Texas, and while I'm not the biggest advocate for his playing style in High School, I would begin a mini-panic if Texas continues to miss out on top-end tight ends. I guess Jordan Washington will just have to take the targets.
Cody's Player Comp: O.J Howard, Alabama
Analysis: The Game seemed a bit too easy for him in High School, at 6'5 246lbs There are few players on a given field that will be able to keep up with you as an athlete, but Armstrong was virtually untouchable when crossing the field, even in the red zone. As a run blocker, he overpowered many opponents with sound technique. This player is going to walk onto campus as a freshman and demand targets important areas on the field while playing with the fluidity of a 230-pounder.
Cody's Player Comp: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Analysis: Man amongst boys, a pure 3-tech playing some edge in high school. Sanders short area savviness with closing speed. Creates pressure at a game-wrecking level. Stole the football from multiple ball carriers and took off for the endzone. No Social Media (maybe a positive?) - athleticism is raw and god-given and has room to grow from a strength training stance.
One Thought: Texas needs Defensive Line help, and everyone knows it - some are projecting Sanders to Texas, but A&M always made the most sense for some reason.
Cody's Player Comp: Byron Young, Alabama
Analysis: What Williams lacks in quick twitch he makes up for with smooth pass-rushing skills for an interior lineman. His ability to stand ground in the run game and hold up double teams, while attacking half a man and keeping eyes on the runner jumps off of the screen. Williams shows the ability to rush the passer, but at the college level, he profiles more as a dominant run stuffer playing Nose Tackle.
One Thought: Run Game Specialist
Cody's Player Comp: Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Analysis: Great length and ball skills in contested areas - shows the ability to play wide receiver on film and it translates to those contested situations where Williams wins time after time. He has a registered 10.65 in the 100m and it shows in spades when he is lined up on offense. Williams has no problem going head up and getting physical with a receiver, he did it in most games in high school.
One Thought: Ball Skills for days, I don't know if you can flip Williams from Auburn after they had three defensive backs drafted in 2024, but it's 100% worth the attempt.
Cody's Futurecast: Texas
Analysis: Some of the footballs he intercepted were historically underthrown or bad footballs, however, he made the play and that's what matters. One of the standout plays on tape is Phillips crossing the entire field to chase a player 70 yards downfield and tackling him around the 10-yard line. His speed is top-notch although his best times in high school came in the 200m and 400m, while being a state medalist in the long jump. Phillips utilizes that burst in the short area, where he has elite closing speed on flare and out routes by receivers with tackling power to boot.
One Thought: Ketch mentioned on House Divided last week that Phillips feels like a shoo-in for the Longhorns, I love his style of play - sign me T'f up!
Predictions Heading Into the Weekend..
Texas ends up with 10 Commitments from this group of 20
Texas - Jaime Ffrench WR
Texas - Zion Williams DT
Texas - Kade Phillips CB
(Current Verbal) Texas - KJ Lacey PRO
(Current Verbal) Texas - James Simon RB
(Current Verbal) Texas - Emaree Winston TE
(Current Verbal) Texas - Devin Coleman OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Jordan Coleman OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Jackson Christian OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Elijah Barnes ILB
1.01 - Cody - Jaime Ffrench WR
1.02 - Alex - Michael Fasusi OT
1.03 - Cody - Kaliq Lockett WR
1.04 - Alex - KJ Lacey PRO
1.05 - Cody - Nick Townsend TE
1.06 - Alex - Devin Coleman OG
1.07 - Cody - D.J. Sanders DT
1.08 - Alex - Jordan Coleman OG
1.09 - Cody - Zion Williams DT
1.10 - Alex - Jackson Christian OG
2.01 - Cody - Devin Williams CB
2.02 - Alex - Madden Faraimo OLB
2.03 - Cody - Kade Phillips CB
2.04 - Alex - Elijah Barnes ILB
2.05 - Cody - Aidan Anding CB
2.06 - Alex - Damien Shanklin WDE
2.07 - Cody- Emaree Winston TE
2.08 - Alex - James Simon RB
2.09 - Cody - Kiotti Armstrong TE
2.10 - Alex - Matai Tagoa'i S
No Longer Attending - Marcus Harris - Committed to Oklahoma
Cody's Player Comp: Justin Jefferson, LSU x Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Analysis: Pro Ready body type, today. Ffrench shows great awareness of what defenders can and can't do against him. His work off of the LOS is what creates unlimited separation. Remarkable stride and catch radius. Ability in the open field is reminiscent of Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson in college.
One Thought: Watching Jaime Ffrench's tape forced me to turn Dakorien Moore's tape back on.. at the same time. With my three-screen set-up, it was quite enjoyable seeing both of these 5-stars glide up and down the field, with similar, yet far different play styles. The only thing that came to mind was that this is Justin Jefferson(Ffrench) and Ja'Marr Chase(Moore).. and they could hypothetically be catching footballs from a Manning?
Cody's Player Comp: Hollywood Brown, Oklahoma
Analysis: Thrives in contested catch situations, especially downfield. Lockett has speed to burn, but at times may not pull away from the field. High-end route nuances, such as navigation of the end zone to create separation on fades, comebacks to the pylon, and timing.
One Thought: The idea of signing Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench, AND Kaliq Lockett is tantalizing, however, I don't think it's in the realistic realm of possibilities. I do believe Texas signs 2 of these 3, but even so, this weekend with just Lockett and Ffrench in town at Wide Receiver, the Staff's focus may be just that... sell Ffrench and Lockett on playing both with Manning and Moore.
Cody's Player Comp: Theo Johnson, Penn State
Analysis: Townsend plays a little bit of everywhere, EDGE, MLB, TE, H-Back. Recruited primarily as a Tight End, Townsend stretches the seem well, while showing strength in the run game as a lighter Tight End. This is a kid you want in the building - a team-first grinder, with an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball. His length and speed in the open field jump off the screen on offense, and it is his impressive closing speed on defense that makes me believe this kid can actually play both ways.
One Thought: I would enjoy few things in life as much as watching Nick Townsend play EDGE outside of Lance Jackson playing 3-Tech in 2026.
Cody's Player Comp: Dennis Pitta, BYU
Analysis: Winston's frame works well at the high school level, being a stocky large human, but he will need to transition towards being a new age tight end if his height stays as is. The likes of Brock Bowers, Dalton Kincaid, and Sam LaPorta have been successful because of their speed and flexibility at the position. Winston is a sure-handed receiver with adequate run-blocking intangibles, however his speed and overall strength do leave a bit to be desired.
One Thought: Sources call Winston a soft commit to Texas, and while I'm not the biggest advocate for his playing style in High School, I would begin a mini-panic if Texas continues to miss out on top-end tight ends. I guess Jordan Washington will just have to take the targets.
Cody's Player Comp: O.J Howard, Alabama
Analysis: The Game seemed a bit too easy for him in High School, at 6'5 246lbs There are few players on a given field that will be able to keep up with you as an athlete, but Armstrong was virtually untouchable when crossing the field, even in the red zone. As a run blocker, he overpowered many opponents with sound technique. This player is going to walk onto campus as a freshman and demand targets important areas on the field while playing with the fluidity of a 230-pounder.
Cody's Player Comp: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Analysis: Man amongst boys, a pure 3-tech playing some edge in high school. Sanders short area savviness with closing speed. Creates pressure at a game-wrecking level. Stole the football from multiple ball carriers and took off for the endzone. No Social Media (maybe a positive?) - athleticism is raw and god-given and has room to grow from a strength training stance.
One Thought: Texas needs Defensive Line help, and everyone knows it - some are projecting Sanders to Texas, but A&M always made the most sense for some reason.
Cody's Player Comp: Byron Young, Alabama
Analysis: What Williams lacks in quick twitch he makes up for with smooth pass-rushing skills for an interior lineman. His ability to stand ground in the run game and hold up double teams, while attacking half a man and keeping eyes on the runner jumps off of the screen. Williams shows the ability to rush the passer, but at the college level, he profiles more as a dominant run stuffer playing Nose Tackle.
One Thought: Run Game Specialist
Cody's Player Comp: Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Analysis: Great length and ball skills in contested areas - shows the ability to play wide receiver on film and it translates to those contested situations where Williams wins time after time. He has a registered 10.65 in the 100m and it shows in spades when he is lined up on offense. Williams has no problem going head up and getting physical with a receiver, he did it in most games in high school.
One Thought: Ball Skills for days, I don't know if you can flip Williams from Auburn after they had three defensive backs drafted in 2024, but it's 100% worth the attempt.
Cody's Futurecast: Texas
Analysis: Some of the footballs he intercepted were historically underthrown or bad footballs, however, he made the play and that's what matters. One of the standout plays on tape is Phillips crossing the entire field to chase a player 70 yards downfield and tackling him around the 10-yard line. His speed is top-notch although his best times in high school came in the 200m and 400m, while being a state medalist in the long jump. Phillips utilizes that burst in the short area, where he has elite closing speed on flare and out routes by receivers with tackling power to boot.
One Thought: Ketch mentioned on House Divided last week that Phillips feels like a shoo-in for the Longhorns, I love his style of play - sign me T'f up!
Predictions Heading Into the Weekend..
Texas ends up with 10 Commitments from this group of 20
Texas - Jaime Ffrench WR
Texas - Zion Williams DT
Texas - Kade Phillips CB
(Current Verbal) Texas - KJ Lacey PRO
(Current Verbal) Texas - James Simon RB
(Current Verbal) Texas - Emaree Winston TE
(Current Verbal) Texas - Devin Coleman OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Jordan Coleman OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Jackson Christian OG
(Current Verbal) Texas - Elijah Barnes ILB
Last edited: