Stargazing - The Biggest Official Visit Weekend of the Year

Pro Ready body type, today. Ffrench shows great awareness of what defenders can and can't do against him. His work off of the LOS is what creates unlimited separation. Remarkable stride and catch radius. Ability in the open field is reminiscent of Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson in college.Thrives in contested catch situations, especially downfield. Lockett has speed to burn, but at times may not pull away from the field. High-end route nuances, such as navigation of the end zone to create separation on fades, comebacks to the pylon, and timing.Townsend plays a little bit of everywhere, EDGE, MLB, TE, H-Back. Recruited primarily as a Tight End, Townsend stretches the seem well, while showing strength in the run game as a lighter Tight End. This is a kid you want in the building - a team-first grinder, with an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball. His length and speed in the open field jump off the screen on offense, and it is his impressive closing speed on defense that makes me believe this kid can actually play both ways.Verbally Committed to TexasWinston's frame works well at the high school level, being a stocky large human, but he will need to transition towards being a new age tight end if his height stays as is. The likes of Brock Bowers, Dalton Kincaid, and Sam LaPorta have been successful because of their speed and flexibility at the position. Winston is a sure-handed receiver with adequate run-blocking intangibles, however his speed and overall strength do leave a bit to be desired.Verbally Committed to Texas A&MThe Game seemed a bit too easy for him in High School, at 6'5 246lbs There are few players on a given field that will be able to keep up with you as an athlete, but Armstrong was virtually untouchable when crossing the field, even in the red zone. As a run blocker, he overpowered many opponents with sound technique. This player is going to walk onto campus as a freshman and demand targets important areas on the field while playing with the fluidity of a 230-pounder.Man amongst boys, a pure 3-tech playing some edge in high school. Sanders short area savviness with closing speed. Creates pressure at a game-wrecking level. Stole the football from multiple ball carriers and took off for the endzone. No Social Media (maybe a positive?) - athleticism is raw and god-given and has room to grow from a strength training stance.What Williams lacks in quick twitch he makes up for with smooth pass-rushing skills for an interior lineman. His ability to stand ground in the run game and hold up double teams, while attacking half a man and keeping eyes on the runner jumps off of the screen. Williams shows the ability to rush the passer, but at the college level, he profiles more as a dominant run stuffer playing Nose Tackle.Verbally Committed to AuburnGreat length and ball skills in contested areas - shows the ability to play wide receiver on film and it translates to those contested situations where Williams wins time after time. He has a registered 10.65 in the 100m and it shows in spades when he is lined up on offense. Williams has no problem going head up and getting physical with a receiver, he did it in most games in high school.Some of the footballs he intercepted were historically underthrown or bad footballs, however, he made the play and that's what matters. One of the standout plays on tape is Phillips crossing the entire field to chase a player 70 yards downfield and tackling him around the 10-yard line. His speed is top-notch although his best times in high school came in the 200m and 400m, while being a state medalist in the long jump. Phillips utilizes that burst in the short area, where he has elite closing speed on flare and out routes by receivers with tackling power to boot.