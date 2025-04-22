Steve Sarkisian’s spring focus: Leadership, finish, QB growth

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian held his final spring football press conference on Monday.



Here are the highlights from his media availability:



* Sarkisian said their goal is to maximize the final three days of practice. He said everyone had two, three, or ten things they could improve upon, and if they could do that, they would be in a good place when players return in June.



* Sarkisian said his team will practice and have scrimmage sessions on Saturday. He said they will have game-like scenarios and continue working on the red zone.



* In addition, Sarkisian said it has been a good spring for his team. He said they are not a finished product, but the players approached this spring with the right intent.



* Sarkisian on his offensive line: “I would say there's always room for growth … You can put a spotlight on the o-line, which would really hold true for our entire team – our strain to finish needs to improve up there. It's different when you're actually playing, as opposed to when you're practicing. We're really, this week, trying to strain to finish. Yeah, we're trying to finish spring ball, but we're trying to finish every rep. What does that look like so these guys can understand the intensity that they need to play with? There's a physical intensity, but there's a mental intensity that they got to play with. And that's not just in the run game, that's in pass protection as well. Big point of emphasis for those guys this week.”



* Sarkisian said he feels bad for his freshmen receivers because they did not have many models to look up to after Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore sustained injuries. Sarkisian said they are having to learn through trial by fire.



“The thing that I'm hopeful that we got a little of today, and we get the next two days, is when their opportunities come, that their natural instincts start to really kick in now, and they start making plays, and making plays on the ball. I don't expect them to be 100% yet. This is a lot. You guys have been around us. Know [when it comes to] the young receivers, it's a process to get them ready to play, but when the ball is in the air, that their instincts and their natural ability really start to come into fold. We saw some of that today. I'm really kind of looking forward to that here, Thursday and Saturday, to allow these guys to play some. If they're wrong, they're wrong, that's okay. We can coach that. But who's going to go make some plays? Who's going to make the play on the ball, the 50-50, those contested catches, third-down, red area, those types of things.”



* Sarkisian was asked if he would get Jonah Williams back and jokingly said, “I hope. The guy is out there looking like Juan Soto right now."



* In addition, Sarkisian said, “He's playing in some big-time series right now, and he's getting a great opportunity. He's maximizing it. I got a chance to run into him yesterday at the Tank, and it was just good to see him. But, they got a big series coming up this weekend, and I know he's looking forward to it.”



* Sarkisian said he expects Williams to have a natural transition back to football after the baseball season. Williams has attended football meetings during the spring.



* Sarkisian spoke about the upcoming NFL Draft, emphasizing that for his players, it’s less about how early they’re picked and more about finding the right fit with the right team. He highlighted the shift from choosing your college to being chosen by an NFL organization, and how success hinges on how players mentally attack the opportunity once their name is called. Sarkisian said he’s been fielding calls from NFL coaches and GMs looking for final intel, and he’s hopeful that many Longhorns will be drafted, confident they’ll be assets wherever they land.



* Sarkisian praised Texas GM Brandon Harris for his steady rise within the program, noting how Harris earned trust by excelling in behind-the-scenes roles that didn’t bring headlines or big money. Over the years, Harris has taken on more responsibility, and Sarkisian said he has full faith in Harris’s ability to execute the vision they share for roster building, from body types to character traits. Sarkisian credited Harris and his growing team for helping make smart, strategic decisions across recruiting, the transfer portal, and roster management in the modern NIL era.



* Sarkisian was asked if there would ever be a change in the power structure where the GM runs the show (i.e., Stanford and Cal) and said, “Not as long as I’m the head coach.”



* Sarkisian acknowledged that organizational structures vary, but made it clear that, at Texas, final decisions rest with him. He learned from mentors like Pete Carroll and Nick Saban. Sarkisian emphasized the importance of delegating to trusted staff while ultimately owning all key calls, especially since he’s the one accountable after wins and losses. While he values collaboration with people like Harris, Sarkisian said he either makes or approves every major decision because the responsibility falls squarely on his shoulders.



* Sarkisian expressed pride in Quinn Ewers as Texas’s first quarterback to enter the draft under his tenure, calling it a major milestone for the program’s development at all positions. He emphasized the importance of quarterback play to team success and credited Ewers for his hard work and growth over the past three years. Sarkisian believes Ewers will make a great pro and said the focus now shifts to developing the next wave of QBs – Arch Manning, Trey Owens, and KJ Lacey.



* Sarkisian praised freshman quarterbacks Trey Owens and KJ Lacey for their competitive instincts and game-time poise, noting both elevate their play as situations become more live and intense. While their accuracy and execution can be shaky in drills or non-competitive settings, Sarkisian said they shine brightest during scrimmages, highlighting Lacey’s mobility, leadership, and command, and Owens’ clutch throws under pressure. He viewed it as a promising foundation, emphasizing that while technical details like footwork can be coached, their innate fire and competitiveness are rare and invaluable traits.



* Sarkisian was asked about the Edge room and said Ethan Burke had a “great spring.” He said Colin Simmons is starting to excel after being limited early on. Sarkisian praised the versatility of Trey Moore and Brad Spence and said they have played Justice Terry at Edge. He believes they have a versatile room and can play different styles, which gives defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski options.



* Sarkisian on Arch Manning: “I think one thing – and this might sound crazy because he's already a great leader – is that we continue to push Arch from a leadership standpoint. This has been a great spring for him. Unlike his first spring, where he was surrounded by three veteran quarterbacks who knew the offense inside and out and could fix things on the fly, he's now the one out there leading. He's had to really manage, coach, and take command between plays. We're pushing him in that area because he's a fantastic leader, and there's no reason for him to wait to step into that role. That’s been our main focus: drawing out his leadership.



“The second area we're emphasizing is utilizing his athleticism within the offense. Last year, especially in the second half of the season, we tapped into that athleticism in specific moments. Now that he's the starter, we don't want him to set that part of his game aside. We want him to use it on third downs, in the red zone, and in critical situations. It's about finding the right balance. I thought he did a great job of that this morning, extending a couple of drives on third down with his legs. That’s going to be a key component of his game – and really, a key component of our game – because now defenses will have to account for that extra dimension.”