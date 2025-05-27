ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Sarkisian explains why he added a transfer QB

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the local media briefly before hitting the podium at the SEC Spring Meetings at Miramar Beach, Florida.

I asked Sarkisian about his decision to add Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell after spring football.

Here was his response:

"I just think at the end of the day, assessing last season, you know, the idea that we played 16 games, and if we could, we would have won that, we would have had to play 17 football games," Sarkisian said. "And so, across the board, on our roster, we really try to assess the depth, and do we have the right amount of depth to be able to overcome injuries? Because when you play 17 games, injuries are going to occur. You hope not, but you never know where that can occur. And quarterback is one of them. You know, we’ve had a little bit of bad luck - and a little bit of a bad run - where we’ve got four straight seasons where our starting quarterback has gotten knocked out, and we’ve had to play a backup.

"And we’ve got two really young, talented players in Trey and KJ that we’re excited about, but surely, we go to Ohio State in Week One, and Arch’s shoe comes off - and if those two guys aren’t ready, to be able to put a player in who has a little bit of experience and has played in some games, I think is beneficial for us. I think it’s good for the room.

"We always would like to have four scholarship quarterbacks on our roster. We only had three, and it gave us an opportunity to get a fourth — a guy with a little bit of experience, who’s further in his career, a little older player - that I just think behooves us on a lot of levels, to put ourselves in the best position for the journey of a now long football season."
 
