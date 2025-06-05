Steve Sarkisian: Improving the blueprint his mentors built

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has spent time under coaching legends like Nick Saban and Pete Carroll, but his blueprint for the Longhorns goes well beyond imitation. As Texas kicks off its summer conditioning program, Sarkisian emphasized the importance of evolving with the times, drawing from NFL conversations, adapting to the modern athlete, and staying committed to player development.



In a recent conversation, Sarkisian reflected on what he's learned from his iconic mentors and how he's applied those lessons with a forward-thinking twist.



"Yeah, we’ve definitely tried to tap into that,” Sarkisian said during the SEC Spring Meetings. “I’ve been really fortunate. In our era of coaching, you could probably say Nick Saban and Pete Carroll are two of the top three or four coaches of my generation, at least for a young coach coming up in the profession. So that was a great experience I definitely lean on. But I also think we have to keep evolving. We have to continually adapt to the new player, the new times, the new schedules, the new demands on our players.



"It’s easy to just keep doing what you’ve done before. That’s the easy road. But sometimes, to really serve your team, you have to step outside the box, get a little uncomfortable, and start doing things differently, with your players’ best interests in mind. That’s what we’ve tried to do here, without losing sight of our foundation and what our program is built on.



"We take pride in asking: Where is college football headed? What does it look like in the NFL? What are they doing now? Where do they feel they wish they were a little better? And then, how do we combine those insights to do what’s best for us? We’re still a developmental program - that’s different from the NFL. This spring, I had 21 high school kids out there who are still figuring out, “What’s my stance? Where do my eyes go?” So we’re developing guys in ways the NFL isn’t.



"It’s probably not realistic to try to run things just like the NFL. But there are definitely components we can tap into that will serve our players better long-term, not just for this season, but throughout their entire careers."



