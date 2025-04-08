Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning is bringing out the best in everyone

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media after practice on Tuesday.



Here is what you need to know:



* Sarkisian said they wrapped up their seventh practice on Tuesday. He said everybody has taken their game to another level. In addition, Sarkisian said they are drilling back on teaching their players, especially the new guys, during the spring.



* Sarkisian said they are not two-spotting during the spring, which allows him to see every player during practice. Sarkisian said he expects young players to play during the fall, and it’s about managing the expectations of who those players will be.



* Sarkisian on the addition of the defensive tackles through the transfer portal:



“They've been really nice additions for us. I think Cole [Brevard], you can feel his experience. He’s a really stout guy inside. He's played a lot of football. I think Travis [Shaw], we're kind of monitoring him. I don't want to overdo it. He's had a knee that has lingered throughout his career, so we're working him in. And Hero [Kanu] has been a great addition. I think those three guys have been really nice additions for us, along with the young players that have been in there. A lot of new faces to go along with the growth of Alex January and Melvin Hills. A lot of new faces in there. Coach [Kenny] Baker has done a really nice job of kind of integrating them all with some guys moving on, and what that looks like. But again, they're like the rest of the team—they're not a finished product yet.”



* I asked Sarkisian about the injuries to the receiver room (DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo) and what he is seeing from the young guys. He said:



“With Dre and Ryan being out, it's created an awesome opportunity for some young players, and where they're running with the 1s and 2s. Jamie [Ffrench], it's Kaliq [Lockett], it's Parker [Livingstone], it's Daylan McCutcheon, and these guys are getting some, like I said, valuable, valuable reps. Dre and Ryan are working themselves back into it.



“But again, I'm not in a real rush. I know who DeAndre Moore is. I know what he's made of. He's had a good rapport with Arch from last season when Arch played. I know who Ryan Wingo is. He was having a really good spring before he kind of tweaked his hammy, and he'll be back. I'm not concerned about those two guys.”



* In addition, Sarkisian said Jordan Washington was playing well until he sustained a collarbone injury. He did not give a timetable for Washington's return but said, “It’s going to take a minute.”



“That's created an opportunity for Emaree Winston to get more reps, Spencer Shannon to get more reps,” Sarkisian said. “That's all part of it. That's why we have to continue to recruit towards depth.”



* Sarkisian on Arch Manning’s competitiveness carrying over to the spring, knowing that he will start:



“I think Arch is a naturally competitive guy. I've said this before—he's got a very infectious personality. I think people gravitate to him. One of the things I see right now is, naturally, he's leading a group of maybe some younger players, especially at the skill spots at the wideout spot. His confidence helps them. His understanding, his ability to connect to those guys in between series and talk to them, has been helpful.



“But I also see a competitive spirit affecting the defensive side of the ball. I think they like competing against Arch. I think they know he's going to talk a little smack to them. He's going to have fun with it, and I think that's bringing out some personality in an Anthony Hill or a Manny Muhammad or Michael Taaffe—some guys who have played a lot of football—and they're thinking, ‘Here comes another spring practice, and when's the next game?’ And it's not for months down the road. But yet, every day is a game. Every day is competitive because they know “16” is going to bring it. And if he gets them, he's going to let them know about it.”



* When asked if he talks to Manning about how to handle the fame, Sarkisian said: “The boos? The boos? Because the boos are going to come here pretty soon, too. I love our fans—they love the backup quarterback, but they hate interceptions. So those are coming.”



* In addition to Ryan Niblett’s role at Star, Sarkisian said the athlete is receiving reps at punt return and kickoff return.



* Sarkisian was asked if he was concerned about the offensive line and said the sign of a healthy program is when people move on and the next group is ready. He said this situation is similar to what they have been dealing with on the defensive line the past few years.



“I think we all have an idea of who Trevor is,” Sarkisian said. “We got a pretty good glimpse of that—not a finished product—but we got a pretty good glimpse of what he looks like. This is probably the best version of DJ Campbell we've gotten. And again, here's four years into it, you think a guy is who he is. There's growth for everybody. And I think he's taken a really big step from a leadership standpoint, an energy standpoint. This is the best condition he's been in.



“And then Cole [Hutson], his experience at center has been helpful. I love the competition with a lot of those other tackles—Brandon Baker, Andre Cojoe, Nick Brooks—that's been really healthy competition there. I love the growth of Nate Kibble right now, of where he's at. So again, work in progress—seven practices in—but again, I think just the steady consistency of growth is what we're looking for.”



* Sarkisian expressed his confidence in Jaylon Guilbeau and Manny Muhammad. In addition, Sarkisian said Kobe Black and Warren Roberson have played well during the spring.



* Sarkisian’s response when I asked him to discuss Christian Clark’s recovery and how the other running backs have looked this spring: “I'll start with Christian. Super impressed. Anytime you have a significant injury like that and you miss an entire season, you're always kind of monitoring what are they going to look like when they really start to come back? I could feel it in winter workouts. I mean, he was running away where it was like this, man, I don't know what ‘ahead of schedule’ is anymore. Science is pretty incredible. And as practice has started, he looks in tremendous shape. He's right back to having great balance and body control, which is something that we identified in the recruiting process. He's got really good change of direction, ability to get to top-end speed quickly, so we're very pleased with where he's at.



“Tre Wisner has had a great spring. He is the real Energizer Bunny on offense. He provides the spark, the juice, the energy—but yet he's making really competitive, tough plays. He looks really good. He's playing physical.



“Jerrick Gibson’s had a good spring so far as well.



“You flip it to the two young guys with James Simon and Ricky Stewart, you really see the flashes. James has got a natural feel. Really good body lean, balance, and body control, great hands out of the backfield. Ricky maybe was a little behind early, but the moment we put the pads on and you start to see him run, you see the burst, you see the acceleration.



“It's a quality room. All the while, we know we still have C4 (CJ Baxter) coming back. It's a good room for us. As everybody here knows, we value the running back immensely, and we're fortunate to have a good room there.”