Steve Sarkisian says his punters can "bomb the ball"

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday. Here are the highlights of his media availability:



* Sarkisian said they wrapped up their 10th practice on Monday with five more to go. He emphasized their ongoing growth process and the level of consistency they aim to achieve.



“We're trying to impress upon them a real sense of urgency to maximize these five days that are coming up, and to be really intentional with our approach,” Sarkisian said. “We’re trying to get better individually and collectively so that we can grow as a team heading into the summer and then into fall camp.”



*Sarkisian was asked which players stood out on Saturday and mentioned the following names:



- Warren Roberson had an impact on special teams and is currently standing out on defense.

- Jelani McDonald has been a “positive force.”

- Hero Canu and Cole Brevard have been “solid” on defense.

- Sarkisian noted they are seeing the best version of Brad Spence.

- Tight end Emaree Winston showed up on Saturday.

- Parker Livingstone continues to show up.

- Brandon Baker is showing more consistency.



* Sarkisian on Winston: “He's just got tremendous balance and body control for a guy his size—just under 250 pounds. He has really good movement, great ball skills, and strong hands. When he catches the ball, he transitions quickly into a runner. And I'll say this, he's really smart. He's playing kind of an H-back for us in 12 personnel, but in 11 personnel, we're taxing him with learning our Y position. He's learning two positions simultaneously. As a guy who just got here, our ability to put him out there... he's not perfect yet, by any means, but he's learning and taking tough coaching. Being coachable is a sign of a really good player. I've definitely been impressed with him early on in spring ball.”



* Sarkisian on his recent trip to Washington D.C. to discuss NIL issues with lawmakers: “I'm just trying to be mindful that I don't think any of us—our student-athletes included—want to be employees. They want to feel like student-athletes. I understand NIL, and I want our players to be compensated fairly, but we're in a space right now without many guardrails or regulations. If we don't start setting some guardrails, we might lose the idea of the student-athlete and move closer to an employment status. None of us want that.”



* Sarkisian was asked about the situation involving Tennessee and Nico Iamaleava and said, "We've created this environment. This was going to come to a head at some point. It was just a matter of which school it was going to happen with first."



* Sarkisian was asked if he ever tells a player, “Hey, we’re done. Go play football.” Sarkisian responded, “I don't think I'm at that point yet. We have another portal window coming up. It's a great idea, but I'm not quite there yet. There will come a time when our focus has to be on the right things if they want to play as well as they can.”



* Sarkisian explained the difference between the December and April transfer portal windows: “Now it's a spring portal window, dealing with players in practice. Sometimes players have tough practices, struggle with new things, and suddenly the portal is there. Emotional roller coaster—who's in their ear, how they practice. Not good. It feels different. I prefer this situation now over December when competing for a championship.”



*Sarkisian noted an uptick in Michael Kern and confirmed his punter is healthy. He praised Kern and Jack Bouwmeester for their ability to “bomb the ball.”



“When you can punt the ball, it's a weapon. We've felt that in the past with [Ryan] Sanborn and [Cameron] Dicker at a high level, flipping the field. So, I feel good about that.”



* From a kicking standpoint, Sarkisian mentioned they are seeking “the right rhythm of consistency.”