Steve Sarkisian says, "I feel for Quinn" ... plus other Longhorn notes

HOUSTON - Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday before speaking at The Touchdown Club of Houston.



Here are the highlights of Sarkisian’s media availability:



* Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers falling in the draft and whether his quarterback should have played another season:



“First of all, I feel for Quinn. I think he was a great player for us. I think about a lot of the people who have come into this program over the last four years that have impacted the growth and the trajectory of our program, and he's right there near the top, if not at the top, in terms of the impact he's had — not only on the field but off the field. His ability to help recruit other players to come be part of our program was huge. He was one of the first guys, through all this talk about collectives and everything going on in the world of NIL — he never took money from our collective. Everything he did through NIL was through his true name, image, and likeness — the actual intent of the rule. So on that front, I'm very grateful for what he did for our program.



“I think all of us wish he would have gotten drafted higher. But at the end of the day, if I could have picked a place that I think is a great fit for him, I think Miami is a great fit. Systematically, what Coach [Mike] McDaniel does is, if not exactly the same, very similar to what we do. So there's going to be a level of comfort for him in terms of style of play. He's got some great weapons on the outside. It's a warm-weather place. So in the end, I think it's a good fit for him. Now it's about taking advantage of the opportunity that presents itself.



“I also think it's ironic - so many things are written and talked about players from a negative standpoint when they transfer schools or stay in school to take more money, like it's a bad thing. But here’s a guy who said, 'I want to leave a legacy at Texas, and I want to go play in the NFL,' and now they're knocking him for not taking the money in college. So, you know, I don't know which side of the fence everybody sits on with that, but in the end, I think it just speaks to his character - what he believed in and what he stood for.



“Nobody wanted to win a national championship more than Quinn on our team the last couple of years. And I don't think anybody felt it more than he did when we didn't beat Washington - obviously, with his track record of going to school at Ohio State, that meant a lot to him.



“In the end, it wasn't about going to another school. It was about the next part of the journey in his career and in his life - and that was going to the NFL. Like I said, he's got a good opportunity in front of him. Now it's time to go make the most of it."



* Sarkisian noted that they’ve had 23 players selected in the past two drafts (28 in the last three drafts). He said they were proud of that achievement.



* Sarkisian said the staff will be on the road recruiting this month. He said he does not conduct home visits in the spring, but his staff does. Their goal is to convince members of the 2027 recruiting class to visit campus.



* When asked about the defensive line, Sarkisian said, “I thought we've done a really nice job of addressing needs on the defensive front, not only in the winter transfer portal, but obviously here in the spring, to go along with some of our young players as they continue to develop. I think it's going to be a nice combination of players that is going to allow the rest of that defense to play the style of defense that we want to play.”



* Sarkisian said what excites him most about this Texas team is the championship mindset developing among the players who are now juniors — guys like Anthony Hill, Derek Williams, Malik Muhammad, and Arch Manning - who all come from winning backgrounds. He feels their attitude is different: it's not just about individual success at practice but about doing the work necessary to win championships. Compared to teams of the past that were just trying to "get there" through rebuilding years, this group expects to win because that’s what they’re used to.



* As for concerns, Sarkisian said he doesn't have any major worries right now, though he acknowledged there’s still plenty of work to do across the roster. His focus is on blending the experienced juniors and seniors with the talented incoming freshmen and transfers to create the right team chemistry - both in the locker room and on the field - especially since Texas likes to rotate a lot of players during games.



* Sarkisian said he feels confident in the offensive line’s talent, pointing out players like DJ Campbell, Trevor Goosby, Cole Hutson, and Brandon Baker, who all show high-level ability when they're at their best. However, he emphasized that moving forward, the key for the group will be building continuity and consistency — something Texas naturally had the past few years with more returning starters. Sarkisian said developing trust between players, especially in communication and footwork, will be crucial. He’s seen flashes of the line playing beautifully in spring but also some inconsistent days, which he said is normal for spring ball. Ultimately, he believes it won’t be a question of talent, but of how consistent and cohesive the group can become over the summer and into fall camp.



* Sarkisian said he got an earlier look at the freshmen during winter conditioning because of how the schedule adjusted after Texas' deep postseason run. The first thing that stood out was how well the staff hit the “profiles” they were targeting — meaning the freshmen fit the physical measurables like arm length, hand size, and height that matter at each position, similar to an NFL approach. He said it's a good-looking group physically, but also noted that different players are at different stages of development, which is normal. What really impressed him is how hungry, competitive, and high-character the freshmen are — traits that fit the culture Texas is building.



* Sarkisian said it's still uncertain how many freshmen will contribute this fall, but several are already pushing hard for playing time on offense, defense, and special teams, with a few making it clear they’ll be very difficult to keep off the field.



* Sarkisian said this spring was really valuable for Arch Manning as he enters his third year in the system. With more responsibility and fewer veteran players around him due to graduations, injuries, and transfers, Manning had to step up as a leader - not just executing plays, but guiding younger teammates when things went wrong, like incorrect routes or missed protections.



* In addition, Sarkisian praised how Manning used his experience from the past two years to help others the way older players once helped him. While Arch’s physical talent and chemistry with players like Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore stood out, Sark emphasized that the leadership development and relationship-building with younger teammates could be even more important when those players are needed in the fall.



* Sarkisian explained that right now, Texas players are in an "open gym" phase - finishing school and finals while the weight room stays open for voluntary workouts. Sark encourages players to go home, visit family, and take a short mental break, since football is essentially a year-round commitment.



* Sarkisian believes players will naturally start returning to Austin throughout May, but official summer workouts begin the first week of June, right after Memorial Day. The summer program will include heavy lifting, running (with afternoon sessions scheduled to build heat tolerance), skill development, and "Culture Wednesdays" to strengthen team chemistry.



* In addition, they'll continue summer training through June and July before training camp starts in late July, which is earlier than usual because Texas kicks off the season on August 30. Sarkisian emphasized that once players return in June, they need to mentally prepare for a long grind, hoping they will play into January.