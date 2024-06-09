ADVERTISEMENT

Tanook Hines post-visit update

Here are a few quick notes from Houston Dekaney wide receiver Tanook Hines' official visit to Texas this weekend.

a. Called it a "great" visit. Spent a lot of time with Chris Jackson, who compared Hines to former Texas star Xavier Worthy, both in terms of skill and how Texas would like to use him inside the offense.

b. Visits Notre Dame next week and then Baylor. Plans to make a decision in July.

It sounds like things very well.
 
