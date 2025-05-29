Texas BASEBALL - Austin Regional Preview

64 teams. 16 Regional Hosts. 8 Super Regional Hosts. One Destination….OMAHA!

Quick look at the Austin Regional

Series History against Regional Teams:



Texas v. UTSA:

First Met: 1993

Last Met: 2025 (Texas lost 7-8 in 12 innings back on March 18th)

All-Time: Texas leads 26-7 Texas leads 21-5 at Disch-Falk Field

NCAA Tournament: Horns and Roadrunners have never met during the post season

Texas v. Kansas State:

First Met: 1985

Last Met: 2024 (Texas won the series 2-1 in Manhattan, losing Thursday 6-14, but bouncing back to win back-to-back games 21-11 and 6-3)

All-Time: Texas leads 65-25-1 Texas leads 36-12-1 at Disch-Falk Field

NCAA Tournament: Horns and Wildcats have never met during the NCAA Tournament

Texas v. Houston Christian:

First Met: 1969

Last Met: 2025 (Texas run ruled the Huskies 12-2 in 7 innings back on April 8th)

All-Time: 9-0 Texas leads 9-0 at Disch-Falk Field

NCAA Tournament: Horns and Huskies have never met during the NCAA Tournament

Storylines:

Texas and Kansas State both went 0-1 in the SEC and Big 12 conference tournaments with the Horns losing to Tennessee in 12 innings, while the Wildcats lost to Houston 9-2. UTSA went 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference tourney, beating Rice, losing to Tulane, beating Florida Atlantic, and then losing to Tulane again. Houston Christian went 5-0 in the Southland conference tourney beating Lamar and UT-RGV twice to earn a berth in the Southland championship series in which they beat New Orleans in two games.

On paper, Texas should sweep through the Regional, but games are not played on paper, and both UTSA and Kansas State are certainly dangerous enough to make noise. The Horns are just 4-6 in their last ten games and the offense has continued to stagnate with a high number of strikeouts as of late. The good news for the Horns is that they are no longer playing SEC caliber teams and as a result should find success.

Granted it was a Tuesday night game in March, but the fact that UTSA beat the Horns means something. The Roadrunners if they do face Texas will have a higher degree of confidence that other teams might not, based on the fact that they were able to beat the Horns. At the same time, the Roadrunners beat Texas by just one run in 12 innings which will give the Horns a reason to want some payback. The Roadrunners are not a team that will hit for a lot of power, but they do a good job of getting timely hits and limiting strikeouts. “We know they’re going to be probably pretty pissed off that we already beat them, so they’re going to come out with some fire,” Lytle said. “It’s not like we didn’t know we could beat them. It’s nice that we played them and beat them once, but we know it’s going to be different in the postseason.” – Head Coach Pat Hallmark First, Hallmark is stressing the need to “lock in on Kansas State.” A quick glance at the Wildcats’ pitching staff after the matchup was announced didn’t yield any familiar names, and Hallmark said the coaches would work through the afternoon Monday to build a scouting report. “We’re just excited. We’re happy to have the opportunity,” Orloski said. “We’re excited to continue to play baseball. Not everyone gets to, and we’re super happy that we continue to play baseball.” “We’ll have fans who can travel, and we have a lot of Texas people who are on the team, so we’ll get a lot of family,” Lytle said. “That’ll be pretty nice. We’ve already played there once, so we’re pretty familiar. And it’s our big brother school or whatever, so it’ll be a fun time.”

For Houston Christian, they come in as a longshot to advance, especially when considering that they were run ruled by Texas earlier this season by a score of 12-2. In addition, Houston Christian lost to UTSA 1-12 in February. Both games were mid-week games, but the fact remains that Houston Christian faces a massive uphill battle to not go 0-2 in the Regional. “Knew the team had the potential to reach a Regional. Goal is to get into the field of 64. Happened a little earlier than anticipated, but I’m glad”. – Coach Clay VanderLaan “Schlossnagle is one of the best coaches in the country. They have one of the best pitching staffs in the country. It will be a challenge, but again, that is why you play. You want to play against the best teams in the country. – Head Coach Clay VanderLaan “Motivation to enjoy the moment more. That is why you play college baseball. To play a program like University of Texas at their field in the NCAA Tournament. Regardless, we are going to go enjoy it. Grateful for the opportunity and have as much fun as we can.” – SS Trevor Roper

Kansas State lost two of their pitching stalwarts, one of the best closers in the nation, a first-round shortstop, starting CF, starting catcher, and 2B. That is a lot of talent to lose, but the Cats were able to reload and now find themselves back in regional play and will look to play the role of spoiler. The other storyline for K-State is the return of Dee Kennedy who played in 52 games during the 2024 season, starting 40 of them. Kansas State has been an interesting team in that they have faced 21 tournament teams. Granted, they are 7-14 against tournament teams, but they have faced tough competition to prepare themselves for this situation.

Look at the Numbers:



RPI / SOS

Texas Longhorns: 4 / 19

UTSA Roadrunners: 25 / 118

Kansas State Wildcats: 37 / 28

Houston Christian Huskies: 91 / 127

Team Stats:



Scoring Margin (Run Differential):

Texas – 33rd (+2.8)

UTSA – 11th (+3.6)

Kansas State – 91st (+1.2)

Houston Christian – 166th (-0.2)

Runs per Game:

Texas – 120th (6.9)

UTSA – 13th (8.8)

Kansas State – 87th (7.4)

Houston Christian – 230th (6.0)

Hits per Game:

Texas – 152nd (9.3)

UTSA – 17th (10.7)

Kansas State – 146th (9.4)

Houston Christian – 193rd (9.1)

Runs per Game Allowed:

Texas – 8th (4.2)

UTSA – 52nd (5.2)

Kansas State – 115th (6.2)

Houston Christian – 112th (6.2)

Hits per Game Allowed:

Texas – 5th (6.9)

UTSA – 64th (8.5)

Kansas State – 106th (8.9)

Houston Christian – 163rd (9.5)

Errors per Game Allowed:

Texas – 13th (0.7)

UTSA – 20th (0.8)

Kansas State – 198th (1.2)

Houston Christian – 205th (1.3)

STATS BREAKDOWN

STAT TEXAS UTSA KANSAS STATE HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Batting Avg .274 .318 .280 .278 OPS .863 .916 .879 .761 Runs 375 502 407 330 Hits 503 615 517 499 Doubles 122 125 115 101 Triples 10 7 4 8 Home Runs 79 63 92 28 RBIs 354 464 367 298 SLG% .481 .487 .496 .390 Walks 279 293 261 231 Strikeouts 523 379 483 369 OB% .382 .429 .383 .371 Stolen Bases 67-87 69-84 70-95 58-78 ERA 3.56 4.98 5.72 5.44 WHIP 1.18 1.37 1.53 1.53 Saves 23 11 8 14 Earned Runs 190 268 298 282 Bases on Balls 192 177 225 190 Strikeouts 500 469 485 396 Home Runs Allowed 44 75 54 52 B/Avg Allowed .216 .257 .269 .281 Errors 39 43 66 68 Fielding% .980 .978 .966 .965

Breakdown of each Regional team:



Texas Longhorns

Home – 26-5

Away – 11-5

Neutral – 5-2

Q1: 17-11

Q2: 7-0

Q3: 7-0

Q4: 11-1

Starting Pitching

Ruger Riojas (8-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 61.2 IP, .262 B/Avg)

Luke Harrison (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 66.1 IP, .235 B/Avg)

Bullpen

Max Grubbs (6-1, 5 saves, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 IP)

Dylan Volantis (4-1, 12 saves, 1.99 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 45.1 IP)

Thomas Burns (1-2, 4 saves, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25.1 IP)

Ethan Walker (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 11 IP)

Grayson Saunier (1-0, 1 save, 4.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 IP)

Top Hitters

Ethan Mendoza (.330 BA, .916 OPS, 5 HR, 34 RBI, .481 SLG%, .435 OB%, 12-13 SB)

Max Belyeu (.319 BA, 1.014 OPS, 7 HR, 25 RBI, .584 SLG%, .430 OB%, 3-6 SB)

Adrian Rodriguez (.318 BA, .934 OPS, 7 HR, 21 RBI, .529 SLG%, .405 OB%, 14-15 SB)

Kimble Schuessler (.310 BA, .854 OPS, 7 HR, 41 RBI, .479 SLG%, .375 OB%, 6-8 SB)

Rylan Galvan (.295 BA, 1.063 OPS, 14 HR, 46 RBI, .618 SLG%, .445 OB%, 8-11 SB)

UTSA Roadrunners (aka the meep meeps)

Home – 25-2

Away – 17-9

Neutral – 2-2

Q1: 3-3

Q2: 9-3

Q3: 10-5

Q4: 22-2

Starting Pitching

Braylon Owens (7-2, 2 saves, 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84.1 IP, .222 B/Avg)

Conor Myles (5-1, 1 save, 4.57 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 IP, .273 B/Avg)

Zach Royse (8-4, 5.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 83.2 IP, .278 B/Avg)

Bullpen

Robert Orloski (8-0, 8 saves, 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 64.2 IP)

Connor Kelley (3-1, 1 save, 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 33.2 IP)

Christian Okerholm (3-1, 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25.2 IP)

Kendall Dove (2-0, 5.76 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 IP)

James Hubbard (1-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 24.1 IP)

Top Hitters

Mason Lytle (.372 BA, .997 OPS, 9 HR, 65 RBI, .567 SLG%, .430 OB%, 16-21 SB)

Norris McClure (.352 BA, .890 OPS, 4 HR, 38 RBI, .466 SLG%, .424 OB%, 9-10 SB)

James Taussig (.349 BA, 1.035 OPS, 9 HR, 60 RBI, .589 SLG%, .447 OB%, 3-3 SB)

Andrew Stucky (.335 BA, 1.020 OPS, 6 HR, 39 RBI, .544 SLG%, .476 OB%, 1-1 SB)

Drew Detlefsen (.323 BA, 1.011 OPS, 13 HR, 70 RBI, .582 SLG%, .430 OB%, 7-10 SB)

Caden Miller (.281 BA, .948 OPS, 8 HR, 41 RBI, .500 SLG%, .448 OB%, 8-9 SB)

Kansas State Wildcats

Home – 18-3

Away – 7-18

Neutral – 6-3

Q1: 5-17

Q2: 6-3

Q3: 10-4

Q4: 10-0

Starting Pitching

Jacob Frost (1-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 61 IP, .239 B/Avg)

Lincoln Sheffield (6-4, 5.99 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 67.2 IP, .324 B/Avg)

Michael Quevedo (6-3, 6.28 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 61.2 IP, .301 B/Avg)

Bullpen

Adam Arther (2-0, 1 save, 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 24.1 IP)

Tanner Duke (2-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 37.2 IP)

James Guyette (4-3, 4 saves, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47.1 IP)

Ty Ruhl (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 42 IP)

Tazwell Butler (1-1, 1 save, 5.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 24.1 IP)

Blake Dean (2-1, 1 save, 6.90 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 30 IP)

Top Hitters

Maximus Martin (.332 BA, 1.064 OPS, 14 HR, 54 RBI, .638 SLG%, .426 OB%, 5-6 SB)

Seth Dardar (.326 BA, 1.072 OPS, 12 HR, 41 RBI, .640 SLG%, .432 OB%, 5-6 SB)

Keegan O’Connor (.323 BA, 1.036 OPS, 16 HR, 56 RBI, .656 SLG%, .380 OB%, 4-6 SB)

AJ Evasco (.306 BA, .908 OPS, 9 HR, 48 RBI, .530 SLG%, .378 OB%, 2-5 SB)

Dee Kennedy (.282 BA, .893 OPS, 11 HR, 43 RBI, .516 SLG%, .377 OB%, 11-14 SB)

Houston Christian Huskies

Home – 16-7

Away – 11-16

Neutral – 5-0

Q1: 2-7

Q2: 3-6

Q3: 14-7

Q4: 13-3

Starting Pitching

Parker Edwards (3-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 84.2 IP, .228 B/Avg)

Joshua Caravalho (9-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 82.1 IP, .299 B/Avg)

Ben Smith (4-6, 1 save, 5.92 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 59.1 IP, .291 B/Avg)

Bullpen

Ben Norton (1-2, 9 saves, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 IP)

Louis Castano (7-1, 3 saves, 4.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 IP)

Nick Ferazzi (1-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 22.2 IP)

Jacob Cyr (2-1, 1 save, 5.49 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 41 IP)

Jett Feltman (2-2, 5.90 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 29 IP)

Top Hitters

Rhett Hendricks (.327 BA, .933 OPS, 6 HR, 36 RBI, .520 SLG%, .413 OB%, 4-5 SB)

Jack Walker (.325 BA, .807 OPS, 32 RBI, .391 SLG%, .416 OB%, 7-8 SB)

Kenneth Dutka (.301 BA, .764 OPS, 1 HR, 25 RBI, .394 SLG%, .370 OB%, 11-17 SB)

Matthew Leiterman (.299 BA, .732 OPS, 18 RBI, .360 SLG%, .372 OB%, 2-2 SB)

Parker Edwards (.296 BA, .865 OPS, 9 HR, 47 RBI, .522 SLG%, .343 OB%, 4-5 SB)

D1Baseball Notes on the Austin Regional:

Most exciting player: Maximus Martin (Kansas State)

Best hitter: Mason Lytle (UTSA)

Best defensive player: Rylan Galvan (Texas)

Best pitcher: Dylan Volantis (Texas)

X-factor: Max Belyeu (Texas)

Best starting rotation: Texas

Best bullpen: Texas

Best offensive team: Kansas State

Best defensive team: Texas

Austin Regional Projection:

Texas wins the Regional in 3 games

Texas is favored over Houston Christian 91.06% to 8.94%

Kansas State is favored over UTSA 52.8% to 47.82%

Predicted Regional Winners:

Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt

Hattiesburg Regional: Southern Miss

Tallahassee Regional: Florida State

Corvallis Regional: TCU

Chapel Hill Regional: North Carolina

Eugene Regional: Arizona

Conway Regional: Coastal Carolina

Auburn Regional: Auburn

Austin Regional: Texas

Los Angeles Regional: UC Irvine

Oxford Regional: Georgia Tech

Athens Regional: Georgia

Baton Rouge Regional: LSU

Clemson Regional: Clemson

Knoxville Regional: Tennessee

Fayetteville Regional: Arkansas

Omaha Projections:

Vanderbilt

Florida State

North Carolina

Auburn

Texas

Georgia

LSU

Arkansas

Predicted National Champion:

Game One Matchup:

Potential Results:

If Texas wins their first game, they will play the winner of UTSA and Kansas State on Saturday at 8pm in the winner’s bracket.

If Texas loses their first game, they will play the loser of UTSA and Kansas State on Saturday at 2pm in an elimination game.

The bracket is set, the predictions have been made, and now it is time to play some ball. Will the SEC win their 6th straight or can a team like North Carolina take the ultimate prize. For fans of Texas, there is an apprehensive excitement about what a run to Omaha would look like this season. Due to a strong resume and winning the SEC regular season title, the Horns are the #2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and have a favorable path to Omaha. The Austin Regional has solid teams, but not teams that are overtly scary of worrisome with regards to high end pitching. In the Super Regional pairings, the Horns are one of three teams not to have an SEC opponent waiting as they drew the Los Angeles Regional (UCLA).The game is not played through stats or on paper though, so the Horns will have to overcome a late season swoon, in which they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. The two biggest factors for the Horns will be starting pitching and getting the offense back on track. Without Jared Spencer, there is still not a true third starter, though the Horns did get 4 outstanding innings from LHP Ethan Walker in the SEC Tournament against Tennessee. LHP Kade Bing is another option as he has done well for the Horns during his time as the mid-week starter.Offensively, the Horns have not had the year that most expected from them. Jalin Flores is hitting nearly 100 points lower in average than he did last season. Kimble Schuessler has been a stalwart for the Horns this season, but even he is hitting 30 points less than he did last year. Max Belyeu was sidelined for 6 weeks with an injury, which certainly affected the offense, while Gasparino hasn’t taken the leap developmentally at the plate that many expected.That has led to more pressure on the pitching staff to perform and keep opposing hitters at bay, which they have done a terrific job of. Despite an uptick in strikeouts, which is obviously concerning, the one piece of good news is that the Horns offense in the last four games, since Max Belyeu returned, is averaging nearly 7 runs a game. If the Horns are able to score 7 runs in a game, you have to like their chances of getting a win.In 54 games played, the Horns have scored 7 or more runs in 26 games. Their record in those 26 games is 24-2, the losses being to UTSA and Arkansas. In the remaining 28 games that they scored 7 runs or fewer, the Horns are 18-10.All this to say, the Horns have statistically the easiest path to the Super Regional. Now they need to go out and seize the opportunity in front of them.============================================================================#1 Texas Longhorns: 42-12 (22-8 SEC)#2 UTSA Roadrunners: 44-13 (23-4 American Athletic)#3 Kansas State Wildcats: 31-24 (17-13 Big 12)#4 Houston Christian Huskies: 32-23 (17-13 Southland)================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================Record: 42-12 (22-8 SEC)Record splitsQuad breakdownsRecord against tournament teams:Number of trips to Regionals: 62nd appearanceLast trip to Regionals: 2024============================================================================Record 44-13 (23-4 AAC)Record splitsQuad breakdownsRecord against tournament teamsNumber of trips to Regionals: 4th appearanceLast trip to Regionals: Roadrunners last appeared in a Regional in 2013Roadrunners are 5-4 against NCAA Tournament teams this season - Houston Christian 1-0, Dallas Baptist 1-2, Texas 1-0, TCU 0-1, East Carolina 2-1)============================================================================Record 31-24 (17-13 Big 12)Record splitsQuad breakdownsRecord against tournament teamsNumber of trips to Regionals: 6th appearanceLast trip to Regionals: 2024Wildcats are 7-14 against NCAA Tournament teams this season - Coastal Carolina (0-2), North Carolina (0-1), Arkansas (1-0), TCU (1-0), LSU (0-1), Nebraska (2-1), Creighton (1-0), Oklahoma State (0-3), Northeastern (0-2), Kansas (0-3), and West Virginia (2-1)============================================================================Record 32-23 (17-13 Southland)Record splitsQuad breakdownsRecord against tournament teamsNumber of trips to Regionals: 2nd appearanceLast trip to Regionals: 2015Huskies are 0-2 against NCAA Tournament teams – UTSA (0-1) and Texas (0-1)============================================================================Arkansas over North Carolina============================================================================Houston Christian (32-23, 17-13 Southland) v. Texas Longhorns (42-12, 22-8 SEC)When: May 30thWhere: Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)Time: Friday at 1 p.m. CSTTV: ESPN+The Horns and Huskies square off again for the second time this season. In the first meeting back in April, the Horns run ruled the Huskies 12-2 in 7 innings. Kade Bing got the start but went just 1.1 IP as there was some concern about his velo having dipped. Freshman Jason Flores gave up 2 runs in 2.2 IP, but Grayson Saunier, Drew Rerick, and Aiden Moffett all threw an inning each without giving up a run or hit. The Huskies used seven arms who gave up 12 runs on 9 hits but also walked 7 batters. Offensively, Ethan Mendoza was the star of the show as he went 3-5 and racked up 5 RBIs in the process. One thing to note is that both Max Belyeu and Adrian Rodriguez did not play due to suffering injuries just six games prior against Missouri.Keys to the game: Horns need to limit the free passes and simply play their game. They cannot rely on the fact that they run ruled the Huskies previously. Schlossnagle will have an interesting choice on whether he wants to start Ruger to get him back into the groove and take no chances or if he will decide to go with someone like Ethan Walker or Kade Bing. I personally believe that the Horns will go with one of the two lefties, Walker or Bing to start the game and then turn it over to guys like Saunier, Flores, and Duplantier out of the bullpen. Overall, the Horns have a significant talent advantage and experience advantage over the Huskies.