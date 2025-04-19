Texas BASEBALL - Horns Sweeeep the Tigers - INSTANT ANALYSIS











FINAL

Auburn Tigers - 2

Texas Longhorns - 14





Winning Pitcher: Jason Flores (4-1)

Losing Pitcher: Andreas Alvarez (1-1







RECAP:



Top 1st – RHP Ruger Riojas got a strike out swinging and fly out for the first two outs but then gave up a bomb to RF as Auburn stud Ike Irish crushed one to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. The next batter then hit a double to RF, but Ruger bounced back to get a ground out to end the top half of the frame.



Bottom 1st – DH Ethan Mendoza led off the game by striking out. C Rylan Galvan then hit a double to CF to get a runner on base. SS Jalin Flores then hit a laser to CF that dropped in putting runners on 1B and 3B with one out. CF Will Gasparino then hit a chopper to the left side which came off the glove of the 3B defender, bringing home Galvan to tie the game up at 1-1. That brought 1B Kimble Schuessler to the plate who got a 76mph breaking ball on a 1-1 count and crushed it to left CF for a 3 run home run to make it 4-1 Horns. On the very next pitch, 2B Adrian Rodriguez hit a line drive off the batters eye in CF for a solo shot to make it 5-1 Horns. That brought RF Tommy Farmer to the plate who struck out swinging. LF Jonah Williams then hit a fastball to RF for a single and he then stole 2B to put a runner in scoring position, but 3B Casey Borba flied out to CF, with the ball being caught on the warning track.



















Top 2nd – Ruger Riojas was back on the mound and retired the side in order as he got a pop up, ground out, and fly out.



Bottom 2nd – Auburn went to the bullpen and brought in reliever Ryan Hetzler. DH Ethan Mendoza grounded out to 3B, followed by a ground out by C Rylan Galvan. SS Jalin Flores then hit a single through the right side, followed by a double by CF Will Gasparino down the LF line to put runners on 2B and 3B. That brought 1B Kimble Schuessler to the plate and he proceeded to hit a double down the LF line to make it 7-1 Horns.









Top 3rd – Ruger was back on the mound and retired the side in order again as he got back to back ground outs, followed by a strike out swinging.









Bottom 3rd – Tommy Farmer led off with a single through the left side on a 3-1 count, followed by a perfectly placed bunt single down the 3B line by Jonah Williams. Unfortunately, Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza both struck out swinging and then Rylan Galvan flied out to CF to leave the runners stranded. The Horns still led 7-1 as we went to the Top 4th.





Top 4th – Coach Jim Schlossnagle went to the bullpen and brought in RHP Jason Flores to relief of Ruger Riojas. Ruger had thrown 114 pitches the weekend before and with the possibility that Jared Spencer does not pitch against A&M to get rest, Ruger may slide into the Friday night role.



Jason struck out Auburn hitter Ike Irish looking with a nasty pitch that painted the inside corner, then got back to back ground outs to retire the side in order.









Bottom 4th – the Horns were retired in order as Jalin Flores popped up to the SS, Will Gasparino grounded out to 3B and Kimble Schuessler grounded out to 2B.





Headed to Top 5th – Jason Flores was back on the mound and got the first out on a ground out to Casey Borba who made a nice throw across in time. Flores then walked the next batter, but bounced back to get a fly out to LF. The 9 hole hitter hit a single off the foot of Flores that bounced to Jalin Flores, but he had no play as he bobbled it. Jason Flores bounced back though with a strike out of the lead off hitter to send it to the Bottom 5th with the Horns leading 7-1.



Bottom 5th - Adrian Rodriguez flied out to CF for the first out. Tommy Farmer then hit a single to CF, followed by a walk from Jonah Williams to put two runners on. Casey Borba was then hit by a 81mph breaking ball to load the bases with 1 out, prompting Auburn to go to the bullpen. Lead off man Ethan Mendoza struck out swinging for the second out, but Rylan Galvan hit a liner through the left side for a single that plated two runs as Jonah Williams used his speed to slide in safely at home as the catcher dropped the ball to make it 9-1 Horns.









Top 6th – Jason Flores was back out and retired the side in order as he got a ground out, a fly out by Ike Irish, and a strike out swinging.



Bottom 6th- Auburn went to the bullpen again. The new reliever got Will Gasparino to fly out to 2B, Kimble Schuessler to fly out to CF. Adrian Rodriguez did draw a four pitch walk, but then Tommy Farmer grounded out to end the frame.





Top 7th – Jason Flores is back out for the 7th inning. He gave up a lead off double to left CF, but bounced back to get a ground out and fly out, though the fly ball did allow the runner to move to 3B. That prompted Schlossnagle to make a call to the bullpen, and he brought in Aiden Moffett.



Moffett walked the first batter he faced on four straight pitches. A fastball that went to the backstop then scored the runner from 3B. After the trainer checked on the non-throwing arm of Moffet as he was run into on the slide, Moffett bounced back to get a strike out swinging to end the threat. The Horns still led 9-2





Bottom 7th - Auburn once again went to the bullpen. On a 1-0 count, Jonah Williams led off with a single through the left side to give him a 3-3 day at the park. Casey Borba then got a hold of all of a fastball and sent it to the street over the LF bullpen wall for a two run home run to make it 11-2 Horns. Ethan Mendoza then reach on an error as he hit a ball of the end of the bat that ate up the defender at 1B. Rylan Galvan then drew a walk to put two runners on for Jalin Flores who flied out to LF for the first out. Will Gasparino then hit into a fielder's choice which saw the runner at 2B out.









With two outs and runners on 1B and 3B, Kimble Schuessler, the stalwart senior came to the plate and ambushed a first pitch fastball, sending it over the Yeti Yard wall and onto the berm for a 3 run home run, walking off the #8 Auburn Tigers and securing the series sweep.









HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!









BIG MOMENT:



In the Bottom 7th, with 2 outs and runners on 1B and 3B, Kimble Schuessler stepped to the plate. He had already had a career high day with 5 RBIs, three of which came on a three run home run. On the first pitch he saw, he crushed a fastball to the street in LF over the Yeti Yard for a three run home to walk it off and secure a series sweep for the Horns against the #8 team in the nation.











INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE:



Have yourself a day Kimble Schuessler



3-5 with a career high 8 RBIs and two 3 run home runs. Ya, that will play!











TAKEAWAYS:



I will have a lot more on Monday's Rounding the Bases, but what a weekend for the Horns. The earned their 6th conference series win and sweep a Top 10 team.



The Horns are loose and confident and that is a very dangerous place to be for opposing teams.



All attention now turns to the health of Jared Spencer as it does not appear he will pitch this weekend against Texas A&M due to the staff not knowing where things sit after the initial scans. The good news for the Horns is that they seem to have found their LF in Jonah Williams and Adrian Rodriguez is finding his groove again after having been suffering from his hand edema.



Enjoy the weekend and enjoy it as next weekend will be something else!





NEXT UP:



The Horns (33-5, 16-2 SEC) travel to San Marcos on Tuesday night to face Texas State