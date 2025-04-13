Texas BASEBALL - Horns Up, Cats Down - INSTANT ANALYSIS







FINAL:

Texas Longhorns - 5

Kentucky Wildcats - 4





Winning Pitcher: Ruger Riojas (7-1)

Losing Pitcher: Ben Cleaver (3-2)

Save: Grayson Saunier (1)





RECAP



Everyone expected a close series, but that was probably a lot closer than anyone had anticipated. A true SEC grinder, both teams had moments that they thought should have gone their way and a bounce here or there and this series could just as easily have been anything from a series sweep to a series loss. That is how fine the margins are.



In the end though, ball don't lie and the Horns came away with their 5th SEC series win of the season putting them no worse than tied for first in the SEC standings.



The Horns could have just as easily folded after a grind it out 15 inning game yesterday and early start today, but true to their style, the Horns mentality helped win the day, getting timely hits and production from various folks, and getting a crucial outing from Ole Miss transfer RHP Grayson Saunier.



Yes, there are plenty of questions and moments of frustration, but at the end of the day, it is baseball and the Horns fly back home winners. That is what matters.





Top 1st inning, the Horns got a lead off walk by 2B Ethan Mendoza, but a fly out from C Rylan Galvan and ground ball double play from SS Jalin Flores saw the Kentucky starter face the minimum.



In the Bottom 1st, RHP Ruger Riojas gave up a 1 out walk, followed by a single putting runners on 1B and 3B with just one out, but picked off the runner going to 2B and then got a strike out to erase the threat.











In the Top 2nd, the Horns got a two out walk from RF Tommy Farmer IV, but that was it.



In the Bottom 2nd, Ruger retired the side in order to keep pace.











In the Top 3rd, DH Jaquae Stewart led off the inning by being hit by a breaking ball that missed inside. LF Jayden Duplantier then bunted him over to 2B. Stewart would move to 3B after 2B Ethan Mendoza grounded out to the SS. On a 3-0 count, C Rylan Galvan drew an intentional walk bringing SS Jalin Flores to the plate. Flores got a fastball over the plate and hit it to CF for an RBI single. CF Will Gasparino then hit a liner to CF for a two RBI double to put the Horns up 3-0.















In the Bottom 3rd, the lead off man reached base due to a bobble (error) by Jalin Flores, but the next batter hit into a double play. Ruger then gave up a 2 out single to CF, followed by a single to RF, but got the next batter to hit a grounder to 3B to end the scoring threat, once again escaping damage.











In the Top 4th, the Horns went down in order as they failed to get anything going.



In the Bottom 4th, Ruger got two quick outs via fly outs. Unfortunately he left a 92mph fastball over the heart of the plate and it was crushed to LF for a solo HR to make it 3-1 Horns.





In the Top 5th, Ethan Mendoza got a 1 out single to left field, followed by a double to LF from Rylan Galvan. Unfortunately, Jalin Flores hit a pop up behind the plate, which the catcher made a diving catch on. He then threw to the pitcher covering home plate who was able to apply the tag on Mendoza as he tried swiping home. That double play ended the inning and gave new life into the Kentucky dugout.



In the Bottom 5th, Ruger gave up a lead off single and then hit the next batter. He battled back though to get a fielder's choice for the 1st out, then struck out the sensational freshman SS Tyler Bell for the second out. After walking the next batter, which loaded the bases with 2 outs, Ruger got the next batter to swing at the first pitch he saw and pop it up to Ruger to end the threat.











In the Top 6th, Will Gasparino hit a tapper out in front of the plate which the catcher dropped trying to field it bare handed. That prompted Kentucky to make the first call to the bullpen and bring in the lefty Evan Byers. Kimble Schuessler then hit a single through the right side after being upset that he believed he was hit on the arm, but the ump called it a ball and the official review confirmed that call. With runners on 1B and 3B, Tommy Farmer came to the plate and hit the first pitch he saw to deep CF for an RBI sac fly to make it 4-1 Horns. Kimble Schuessler was then caught leaning and picked off at 1B. 3B Casey Borba drew a walk next and stole 2B, but Jaquae Stewart struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.









In the Bottom 6th, Ruger gave up a 1 out single, but got a pop up and fly out to end the frame and send it to the 7th with the Horns leading 4-1.





In the Top 7th, Kentucky again went to the bullpen. Jayden Duplantier led off by grounding out to the 3B, but Ethan Mendoza hit a single to RF to get a runner on base. Unfortunately, Galvan and Flores both recorded outs to stand him at 1B.



In the Bottom 7th, Ruger was back on the mound. He got a one pitch fly out, but then gave up a single up the middle, followed by a single to 2B which Mendoza was able to make a diving stop but unable to complete the tough play. After the game Schlossnagle said he had shifted Mendoza over to the pull side, which cost them as if he hadn't, it would have been a straight forward 4-6-3 double play. The other scary aspect of that play was Mendoza landed on his shoulder and was in some discomfort, though he stayed in and completed the game.



With 1 out and runners on 1B and 2B, Ruger then got a fly out to CF for the second out, but it did move the runner to 3B and 2B. The next batter took advantage of a tiring Ruger and hit a double down the RF line to make it a 4-3 Horns ballgame and prompted Schlossnagle to go to the bullpen and bring in RHP Grayson Saunier.



Saunier hit the first batter he saw, but battled back to get a ground out to Casey Borba, who made a really nice defensive play, charging in, fielding and firing to 1B in time to end the threat.





In the Top 8th, Will Gasparino led off with a double to left center, prompting another pitching change for Kentucky. On the first pitch from the new reliever, Kimble Schuessler hit a screaming liner to the corner in RF for an RBI double to make it 5-3 Horns.









In the Bottom 8th, Grayson Saunier was again on the mound and retired the side in order, sending it the 9th inning with the Horns still ahead 5-3.











In the Top 9th, the Horns went down in order.



In the Bottom 9th, Grayson Saunier was back on the mound. He walked the first batter he faced and then gave up a single to RF, which put runners on 1B and 3B with no outs. The next batter hit a ball to RF on the first pitch he saw which was caught by Farmer, but it scored the runner from 3B to make it 5-4 Horns.



The next batter then hit a grounder to Jalin Flores who fielded it, stepped on second and made a jump throw to 1B in time to complete the double play. GAME OVER. Horns win the game and the series!









BIG MOMENT



In the Top 8th inning, with the Horns holding a narrow 4-3 lead after the Horns had given up two runs in the Bottom 7th, the Horns offense got the timely hit and insurance they dearly craved.



Will Gasparino led off the inning with a double to left CF, prompting a pitching change by Kentucky. The graduate senior Kimble Schuessler stepped to the plate and on the first pitch he saw hit a liner down the RF line for an RBI double to make it 5-3 Horns.



That run would prove to be the winning run of the ballgame!











INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE



Co-Players of the game today.



RHP Ruger Riojas went 6.2 IP on the day, the longest the Wildcats have allowed a starting pitcher to go through 15 games this season



He gave up 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Ruger wasn't perfect, but he gave everything he had for the Horns and kept them in the game throughout



















CF Will Gasparino went 3-4 on the day scoring 2 runs, 2 RBIs and striking out once. He played a major factor in the offense, helping drive the Horns to a win











NEXT UP:



Horns (29-5, 13-2 SEC) welcome in UTRGV (25-10, 16-5 Southland) for a Tuesday night matchup