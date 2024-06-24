Texas BASEBALL - It's Official, Regime Change

As was first reported by Kirk Bohls, formerly of the Austin American Statesman, Coach David Pierce was officially let go today. One of the worst kept secrets this off-season, those who follow college baseball have known that this was coming since the final out was recorded in College Station, which saw Texas eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.



Coach Pierce was notified last week that a change would be made and his time in Austin was at an end, as Athletic Director Chris Del Conte looks to the future of the program.



In Coach Pierce's 8 years at the helm of Texas, he amassed a 295-162 record, leading the Horns to three Big 12 championships and three trips to the College World Series. Unfortunately, the trajectory of the program, issues with staff, and the move to the SEC predicated that CDC move in a different direction.



Coach Pierce becomes the shortest tenured coach of his prior four predecessors, with three of the prior coaches each claiming a pair of national titles.







Statement from David Pierce:



“CDC and I met after the season and we mutually agreed that the best thing for the program was to go in a different direction. It’s been an honor and privilege to lead this program for the last eight years. It certainly is a time I will always cherish as a coach, and I am so appreciative of The University of Texas for the opportunity. Thank you to Longhorn Nation, the fan base, our support staff, student assistants and the media who covered us so well. I especially want to thank the coaches and our former and current players who helped us win a lot of games and represented our program in a first-class manner. Thank you all for your hard work, dedication and commitment to Texas Baseball. You will forever be in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to cheer you on in baseball and beyond.”







Statement from Chris Del Conte, UT Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director:



“After the season, Coach Pierce and I had some time to visit about the year, the future of our program, where we are, and where we’re headed. It was a difficult decision for us both, but we have mutually agreed that we should make a change. I am so grateful for Coach Pierce and all he has poured into our baseball program for the past eight years. He is an incredible person, and I’ve truly enjoyed my time working with him. I appreciate the passion, pride and steadfast commitment he had for coaching and working with our student-athletes and am thankful for all he’s done for Texas Athletics and our entire university community as our head coach. I wish Coach Pierce and his family the best in the future.”