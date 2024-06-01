Texas BASEBALL - My God, Here Comes Texas - INSTANT ANALYSIS

ZachattheDisch
FINAL
Texas - 12
Louisiana - 5
Winning Pitcher: Max Grubbs (6-4)
Losing Pitcher: Fluno (4-1)
With the win, the Horns improve to 36-22 on the season.
Horns put up 12 runs in the 4th to 6th innings to run away with a win in game one of the College Station Regional. The Horns took advantage of a tight strike zone and an inability for the Cajun pitchers to find the strike zone, pounding out 12 runs on 15 hits.
In the Bottom 1st, starter Max Grubbs struck out the side with a bevy of sinkers and the occasional slider.
In the Bottom 2nd, Grubbs left up a slider and Lee Amedee launched it to RF sending it over the bleachers to give the Cajuns an early lead.
In the Bottom 3rd, the Cajuns doubled that lead when Grubbs left up a sinker that was hammered to RF and onto the highway, giving the Cajuns a 2-0 lead.
In the Top 4th, the Horns bounced back with a 3 spot as Kimble Schuessler hit a double to left field with one out, followed by a Porter Brown single to the shortstop DeBarge who had to eat it as the 2B was not covering. Rylan Galvan then got his lone hit of the game as he hit a laser to LF off the wall for an RBI double, cutting the lead to 2-1. Will Gasparino then got an infield single as he hit one to 2B. Next up Dee Kennedy came up huge with his lone hit of the game as he hit a single through the left side scoring two runs and giving the Horns a 3-2 lead, one which they would not relinquish.
In the Top 5th, the Horns were back at it again, this time creating some real separation. Max Belyeu, Big 12 Player of the Year led off with a single up the middle, followed by a Kimble Schuessler single down the 3B line, advancing to 2B on an errant throw. Porter Brown then earned a walk to load the bases with no outs, bringing Rylan Galvan to the plate, who also earned a walk, bringing home Max Belyeu to make it 4-2. After Will Gasparino struck out, Dee Kennedy reached on an error by the shortstop DeBarge, bringing home Kimble Schuessler to make it 5-2. Jared Thomas then ambushed the first pitch he saw into RF for an RBI single to make it 6-2 Horns.
That brought Jalin Flores to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out. On the first pitch he saw, he got a hanging fastball which he hammered to LF (406 feet) for a grand slam to give the Horns a 10-2 lead.
In the Bottom 5th, the Cajuns got a pair of runs back as Grubbs gave up back to back one out singles and then loaded the bases with a 1 out walk. Grubbs then hit the next batter on the foot with a slider inside to bring home a run making it 10-4 Horns. Kyle DeBarge made up for his prior error by hitting a deep sac fly to CF to bring home another run, making it 10-4 Horns. Thankfully, that was all the Cajuns would get in the inning.
In the Top 6th, the Horns quickly got those two runs back. Kimble Schuessler led off with a walk, then advanced to 2B on a wild pitch. Porter Brown then drew a walk to the ire of the beleaguered Cajun pitching staff, who made yet another change on the mound. Unfortunately for Louisiana, Rylan Galvan then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Will Gasparino came to the plate and hit a single to left CF making it 12-4 Horns. Unfortunately, the Horns were not able to push any more runs across.
In the Bottom 7th, the Cajuns got their last run of the ball game as Cade O’Hara issued a lead off walk, followed by a sac bunt, followed by a single to right CF to make it 12-5 Horns.
In the end, the Horns drew 10 walks, got 15 hits and played clean baseball defensively to earn the 12-5 win.
BIG MOMENT
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE
Kimble Schuessler, who started his career at Texas A&M had himself a night going 3-4 with 2 walks, and scored 3 runs.
TAKEAWAYS
Horns did exactly what they needed to do tonight. Plate some runs, get some confidence and not burn a bunch of arms. The one downside is that the Horns did have to use Andre Duplantier, but otherwise, solid win against a solid team in preparation for a massive showdown tomorrow night.
NEXT UP
Horns have a Texas sized showdown against Texas A&M tomorrow night at 8pm. It is going to be loud and raucous at Blue Bell Park.