Texas BASEBALL - ON DECK - #11 Arkansas

Southwest Conference Foes Unite!

#1 Texas Longhorns

#11

Arkansas Razorbacks

Series History:

First Met: 1902

Last Met: 2023

Last Texas Victory: 2020 – Texas last beat Arkansas during the ill-fated 2020

All-Time Series Record: 76-39 Texas has lost the last two games to Arkansas, both in Arlington (2021 and 2023) and are 2-7 overall in the past 9 games against Arkansas Away Record: 24-18 The last time Texas won in Fayetteville was back in 1991

Arkansas is picked to finish 4th out of 16 teams

2024 Season: 44-16 (20-10 SEC) – Arkansas hosted a Regional in 2024, winning the first game against Southeast Missouri (SEMO), but then dropped their next two games to Kansas State and SEMO to get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament

Records:

RPI / SOS:

Prediction:

Texas loses the series 1-2 On the season, I am 31-12



Pitching Matchups:

ECU transfer that was one of the top arms in the transfer portal

Gives up an average of 2.82 runs per game

Gives up average of 2 walks and 7 strikeouts per game

Averages 89 pitches per outing

Working back from an injury so Wood will likely only pitch 50-60 pitches

FB that sits 94-96, low 80s curveball, and mid 80s slider

Potential Starters

Texas - RHP Jason Flores (4-1, 2.17 ERA, 29 IP)

Arkansas - RHP Gabe Gaeckle (4-1, 5.56 ERA, 45.1 IP) FB that is close to 100mph, mid 80’s slider, high 80s changeup and a low 80s curveball Has been in the rotation but was moved back to the bullpen

Arkansas – LHP Landon Beidelschies (4-0, 4.27 ERA, 46.1 IP) Ohio State transfer was one of the top arms in the transfer portal this offseason



Arkansas Bullpen:

Arkansas Offensive Leaders:

Kuhio Aloy (.371 BA, 11 HR, 59 RBI, .641 SLG%, .446 OB%)

Wehiwa Aloy (.370 BA, 17 HR, 50 RBI, .724 SLG%, .453 OB%, 6-8 SB)

Cam Kozeal (.365 BA, 10 HR, 49 RBI, .647 SLG%, .413 OB%, 2-3 SB)

Charles Davalan (.365 BA, 12 HR, 45 RBI, .604 SLG%, .446 OB%, 6-8 SB)

Team Stats Comp:

Texas v. Arky – SEC stats head-to-head

Texas v. Arky – Overall stats head-to-head

STATS BREAKDOWN

STAT TEXAS ARKANSAS Batting Average .290 .320 OPS .910 .997 Runs 322 426 Hits 423 494 Doubles 107 92 Triples 7 7 Home Runs 69 94 RBIs 302 398 SLG% .515 .571 Walks 220 239 Strikeouts 382 378 OB% .395 .426 Stolen Bases 53-71 34-46 ERA 3.07 3.80 WHIP 1.16 1.17 Saves 20 10 Earned Runs 130 164 Bases on Balls 149 128 Strikeouts 395 470 Home Runs Allowed 29 39 B/Avg .214 .228 Errors 33 27 Fielding% .979 .983

Weekend Non-Conference Games:

Weekend SEC Games:

Look at the current hitting stats for SEC teams:

Look at the current pitching stats for SEC teams:

Date: May 1-3
Time: Thu at 6pm; Fri at 7pm; Sat at 2pm
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas (Baum-Walker Stadium)
TV: Thur – ESPN 2 (Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson); Fri – SEC Network; Sat – SEC Network+