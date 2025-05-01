Texas BASEBALL - ON DECK - #11 Arkansas

ZachattheDisch
Southwest Conference Foes Unite!
No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2 SEC) hit the road to Fayetteville as they take on No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium for a Thursday through Saturday series.
The Horns enter the series on a 10 game win streak and having won every single SEC series so far this season. Arkansas on the other hand enters the series having lost the last three series in conference play against Georgia, Texas A&M, and Florida.
Much like the Horns, Arkansas has been affected by the injury bug as well, including losing one of their best arms from the bullpen in Carson Wiggins this past weekend to injury.
Having the number one team in the nation come to town will certainly galvanize any squad, apart from maybe Missouri, but most certainly Arkansas. The old Southwest Conference rivals have not played regularly since the early 90s, but have played each other thirteen times since 2004, with two of those matchups coming in Omaha.
While the Horns lead the series by a good margin, Arkansas has gotten the better of the Horns the last two times the teams have played in 2021 and 2023, both of which occurred in Arlington.
Outside of being an old rivalry series, this weekend looms large for both teams, but for very different reasons. Due to the three series slide, Arkansas finds itself number 11 in the nation and while they are still projected to be the #4 overall seed in the tournament, another series loss will certainly bring scrutiny and questions about their resume. Meanwhile, the Horns have a five game lead in the SEC standings and the number they need to win the regular season outright is also five. Winning the series over one of the two teams trailing the Horns would put them well on their way towards the #1 seed in the SEC tournament, a regular season title in their first year in the SEC, and continue to keep them as the #1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#1 Texas Longhorns at #11 Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: May 1-3
Time: Thu at 6pm; Fri at 7pm; Sat at 2pm
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas (Baum-Walker Stadium)
TV: Thur – ESPN 2 (Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson); Fri – SEC Network; Sat – SEC Network+
Series History:
- First Met: 1902
- Last Met: 2023
- Last Texas Victory: 2020 – Texas last beat Arkansas during the ill-fated 2020
- All-Time Series Record: 76-39
- Texas has lost the last two games to Arkansas, both in Arlington (2021 and 2023) and are 2-7 overall in the past 9 games against Arkansas
- Away Record: 24-18
- The last time Texas won in Fayetteville was back in 1991
- Arkansas is picked to finish 4th out of 16 teams
- 2024 Season: 44-16 (20-10 SEC) – Arkansas hosted a Regional in 2024, winning the first game against Southeast Missouri (SEMO), but then dropped their next two games to Kansas State and SEMO to get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament
Records:
Arkansas Razorbacks: 37-9 (14-7 SEC)
Texas Longhorns: 38-5 (19-2 SEC)
RPI / SOS:
Arkansas: 6 / 39
Texas: 1 / 25
Prediction:
- Texas loses the series 1-2
- On the season, I am 31-12
Pitching Matchups:
Thu – RHP Ruger Riojas (8-1, 2.98 ERA) v. LHP Zach Root (5-3, 4.50 ERA)
- ECU transfer that was one of the top arms in the transfer portal
- Gives up an average of 2.82 runs per game
- Gives up average of 2 walks and 7 strikeouts per game
- Averages 89 pitches per outing
- Working back from an injury so Wood will likely only pitch 50-60 pitches
- FB that sits 94-96, low 80s curveball, and mid 80s slider
Potential Starters
- Texas - RHP Jason Flores (4-1, 2.17 ERA, 29 IP)
- Arkansas - RHP Gabe Gaeckle (4-1, 5.56 ERA, 45.1 IP)
- FB that is close to 100mph, mid 80’s slider, high 80s changeup and a low 80s curveball
- Has been in the rotation but was moved back to the bullpen
- Arkansas – LHP Landon Beidelschies (4-0, 4.27 ERA, 46.1 IP)
- Ohio State transfer was one of the top arms in the transfer portal this offseason
Arkansas Bullpen:
Gabe Gaeckle (4-1, 5.56 ERA, 11 apps, 9 starts, 45.1 IP)
Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 0.60 ERA, 14 apps, 1 save, 28.2 IP)
Dylan Carter (4-0, 2.60 ERA, 19 apps, 27.2 IP)
Will McEntire (1-0, 3.20 ERA, 14 apps, 1 save, 19.2 IP)
Christian Foutch (1-0, 4.40 ERA, 14 apps, 3 saves, 14.1 IP)
Arkansas Offensive Leaders:
- Kuhio Aloy (.371 BA, 11 HR, 59 RBI, .641 SLG%, .446 OB%)
- Wehiwa Aloy (.370 BA, 17 HR, 50 RBI, .724 SLG%, .453 OB%, 6-8 SB)
- Cam Kozeal (.365 BA, 10 HR, 49 RBI, .647 SLG%, .413 OB%, 2-3 SB)
- Charles Davalan (.365 BA, 12 HR, 45 RBI, .604 SLG%, .446 OB%, 6-8 SB)
Team Stats Comp:
Scoring Margin (Run Differential):
Arky: 1st (+5.4)
Texas: 16th (+3.8)
Runs Per Game:
Arky: 8th (9.3)
Texas: 85th (7.5)
Hits per Game:
Arky: 21st (10.7)
Texas: 89th (9.8)
Runs per Game Allowed:
Arky: 5th (3.8)
Texas: 3rd (3.8)
Hits per Game Allowed:
Arky: 11th (7.1)
Texas: 6th (6.8)
Errors per Game:
Arky: 4th (0.6)
Texas: 21st (0.8)
Most Quadrant 1 Wins:
Arky: 17th (8)
Texas: 1st (14)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Texas v. Arky – SEC stats head-to-head
Texas v. Arky – Overall stats head-to-head
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STATS BREAKDOWN
|STAT
|TEXAS
|ARKANSAS
|Batting Average
|.290
|.320
|OPS
|.910
|.997
|Runs
|322
|426
|Hits
|423
|494
|Doubles
|107
|92
|Triples
|7
|7
|Home Runs
|69
|94
|RBIs
|302
|398
|SLG%
|.515
|.571
|Walks
|220
|239
|Strikeouts
|382
|378
|OB%
|.395
|.426
|Stolen Bases
|53-71
|34-46
|ERA
|3.07
|3.80
|WHIP
|1.16
|1.17
|Saves
|20
|10
|Earned Runs
|130
|164
|Bases on Balls
|149
|128
|Strikeouts
|395
|470
|Home Runs Allowed
|29
|39
|B/Avg
|.214
|.228
|Errors
|33
|27
|Fielding%
|.979
|.983
