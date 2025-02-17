Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Opening Weekend Edition

MUSINGS FROM THE DISCH

Teams that impressed this weekend:

Teams that disappointed this weekend:

USELESS STAT(S) OF THE DAY

MID WEEK PREVIEW

History:

First Met: 1958

All-Time Record: 99-34-2 (Texas is 56-14-1 at Home)

Last Meeting: 2024 (After losing the Friday night opener, Texas won the series with both wins coming from late inning heroics)

Houston 2024 Record: 26-28 (7-21)

Houston is picked to finish 13th, aka second to last in the Big 12

Cougars opened the weekend going 2-1 against Minnesota. Cougars got trounced 3-14 in game one but bounced back for back to back wins to secure the series. Texas transfer Cole Selvig got the win on Friday for the Gophers, going 6 IP, 6H, 3R, 6K

Prediction

Texas wins the home opener On the season, I am 3-0 having accurately predicted a 2-1 record in Arlington



Stats Comparison

STAT TEXAS HOUSTON Batting Average .318 .207 OPS .984 .649 Doubles 8 4 Triples 1 1 Home Runs 6 2 RBI 24 12 SLG% .573 .337 Walks 16 14 Strikeouts 40 33 OB% .411 .312% Stolen Bases 4-4 3-4 ERA 4.21 6.33 WHIP 1.35 1.56 Walks Allowed 11 16 Strikeouts 28 36 B/Avg .242 .245 HR Allowed 1 4 Errors 4 5 Fielding% .963 .957

Pitching Matchups:

Texas TBA v. Houston TBA

Houston Offensive Leaders:

Connor McGinnis: .429 BA, 1.556 OPS, 1x 2B, 1x HR, 3 RBI, 1.000 SLG%, 2x BB, .556 OB%, 1-1 SB

Aaron Lugo: .400 BA, 1.200 OPS, 1x 2B, 1x 3B, 3x RBI, .700 SLG%, 2x BB, .500 OB%, 1-1 SB

Cade Climie: .273 BA, .749 OPS, 1x 2B, .364 SLG%, 2x BB, .385 OB%

WEEKEND PREDICTIONS

On the weekend I went 4-4

SEC RECAP

Alabama – Tide battered Bradley in a three-game series

Arkansas – Razorbacks had to battle two 2 of 3 games, but got the sweep

Auburn – Tigers took 2 of 3 from Holy Cross, but lost the Saturday matchup

Florida – Gators swept Air Force, excelling on both sides of the ball

Georgia – Bulldogs went 3-1, but did lose on Sunday to a tough UNC-Wilmington squad

Kentucky – Split two games against Lipscomb before the third being cancelled due to weather

LSU – Tigers overwhelmed Purdue-Fort Wayne for a sweep

Mississippi State – Bulldogs battered the Jaspers of Manhattan for a sweep

Missouri – Tigers lost 2 of 3. They got blanked by Penn State 0-10 and lost to Stetson 7-9. They beat Connecticut 11-7

Oklahoma – Sooners swept Lehigh with ease

Ole Miss – Rebels beat Arizona, got run ruled by Texas, and then run ruled Clemson

South Carolina – Cocks swept Sacred Heart

Tennessee – Vols blasted Hofstra

Texas – Horns dropped an extra innings heart breaker to L’Ville, but bounced back to run rule Ole Miss and beat Oklahoma State

Texas A&M – Aggies swept Elon, scraping by in game one before blowing them out in the next two

Vanderbilt – Commodores went 2-1 beating Grand Canyon and UC Irvine, but losing to Nebraska

TOP 25 RANKINGS

Texas A&M (3-0) Virginia (2-1) LSU (3-0) Tennessee (3-0) Arkansas (3-0) North Carolina (3-0) Oregon State (3-0) Georgia (3-1) Florida State (3-0) Florida (3-0) Oregon (3-1) NC State (3-0) Wake Forest (4-0) Clemson (2-1) Vanderbilt (2-1) Texas (2-1) Duke (2-1) Mississippi State (3-0) Oklahoma State (1-2) Dallas Baptist (3-0) UC Santa Barbara (3-0) TCU (3-0) Nebraska (2-1) Troy (3-0) Cincinnati (2-1)

Opening weekend is in the books. The Longhorns traveled to Arlington and walk away with a 2-1 record. Looking at the competition and the questions around the team coming into the season, I think fans should be very pleased with a 2-1 record. Hell, fans should probably rejoice based solely on the recent results and disasters that have been witnessed at Globe Life Field.Overall, I came away impressed with what I saw with the realization that there is still a lot more work to be done. Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison were great. If Texas can get those type of performances each week, that is massive. They threw strikes, commanded the zone, and trusted the defense.Despite a high number of strikeouts and some miscues on the batting side, overall, the offense looked good, and it appears to be a lineup that can do damage from 1-9. Flores, Galvan, and Farmer all had moments at the plate, but also led the team in strikeouts. All three of them will have much better days ahead.The bullpen is going to be a work in progress and the team entered the season knowing that. There are several guys that are still fighting for roles. There are several guys that are still working to prove themselves to the staff that they can be counted on to go in and throw strikes. There are already many signs of progress from prior years with the bullpen and there are much brighter days ahead. The three teams they faced were not easy competition and it showed. It will certainly be a storyline to watch throughout the season, but I was not disappointed in what I continue to see as the progression of the arms to compete.Lastly, no big conclusions should be drawn from opening weekend in general. It is too small a sample size to truly determine anything. That said, this Texas team certainly looks to be one that can go win a Regional and make noise in a Super Regional given the right matchups. Texas has a lethal offense that can go from 0-100 very quickly and will punish any mistakes made.Cincinnati, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, TCUMissouri, Duke, Arizona, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma StateHere is the link to the latest episode of Around the Horns - Monday's with Schlossnagle.Opponent: Houston CougarsDate: Feb 18Time: 6:30pm (weather pending)Where: Disch-Falk FieldTV: SEC+Dropped Out: Arizona (0-3)