Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Opening Weekend Edition

MUSINGS FROM THE DISCH
Opening weekend is in the books. The Longhorns traveled to Arlington and walk away with a 2-1 record. Looking at the competition and the questions around the team coming into the season, I think fans should be very pleased with a 2-1 record. Hell, fans should probably rejoice based solely on the recent results and disasters that have been witnessed at Globe Life Field.
Overall, I came away impressed with what I saw with the realization that there is still a lot more work to be done. Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison were great. If Texas can get those type of performances each week, that is massive. They threw strikes, commanded the zone, and trusted the defense.
Despite a high number of strikeouts and some miscues on the batting side, overall, the offense looked good, and it appears to be a lineup that can do damage from 1-9. Flores, Galvan, and Farmer all had moments at the plate, but also led the team in strikeouts. All three of them will have much better days ahead.
The bullpen is going to be a work in progress and the team entered the season knowing that. There are several guys that are still fighting for roles. There are several guys that are still working to prove themselves to the staff that they can be counted on to go in and throw strikes. There are already many signs of progress from prior years with the bullpen and there are much brighter days ahead. The three teams they faced were not easy competition and it showed. It will certainly be a storyline to watch throughout the season, but I was not disappointed in what I continue to see as the progression of the arms to compete.
Lastly, no big conclusions should be drawn from opening weekend in general. It is too small a sample size to truly determine anything. That said, this Texas team certainly looks to be one that can go win a Regional and make noise in a Super Regional given the right matchups. Texas has a lethal offense that can go from 0-100 very quickly and will punish any mistakes made.
Teams that impressed this weekend: Cincinnati, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, TCU
Teams that disappointed this weekend: Missouri, Duke, Arizona, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State
Here is the link to the latest episode of Around the Horns - Monday's with Schlossnagle.
Around the Horns - Youtube Link
MID WEEK PREVIEW
Opponent: Houston Cougars
Date: Feb 18
Time: 6:30pm (weather pending)
Where: Disch-Falk Field
TV: SEC+
History:
Prediction
Stats Comparison
Pitching Matchups:
Houston Offensive Leaders:
WEEKEND PREDICTIONS
SEC RECAP
TOP 25 RANKINGS
Dropped Out: Arizona (0-3)
MID WEEK PREVIEW
Opponent: Houston Cougars
Date: Feb 18
Time: 6:30pm (weather pending)
Where: Disch-Falk Field
TV: SEC+
History:
- First Met: 1958
- All-Time Record: 99-34-2 (Texas is 56-14-1 at Home)
- Last Meeting: 2024 (After losing the Friday night opener, Texas won the series with both wins coming from late inning heroics)
- Houston 2024 Record: 26-28 (7-21)
- Houston is picked to finish 13th, aka second to last in the Big 12
- Cougars opened the weekend going 2-1 against Minnesota. Cougars got trounced 3-14 in game one but bounced back for back to back wins to secure the series. Texas transfer Cole Selvig got the win on Friday for the Gophers, going 6 IP, 6H, 3R, 6K
Prediction
- Texas wins the home opener
- On the season, I am 3-0 having accurately predicted a 2-1 record in Arlington
Stats Comparison
|STAT
|TEXAS
|HOUSTON
|Batting Average
|.318
|.207
|OPS
|.984
|.649
|Doubles
|8
|4
|Triples
|1
|1
|Home Runs
|6
|2
|RBI
|24
|12
|SLG%
|.573
|.337
|Walks
|16
|14
|Strikeouts
|40
|33
|OB%
|.411
|.312%
|Stolen Bases
|4-4
|3-4
|ERA
|4.21
|6.33
|WHIP
|1.35
|1.56
|Walks Allowed
|11
|16
|Strikeouts
|28
|36
|B/Avg
|.242
|.245
|HR Allowed
|1
|4
|Errors
|4
|5
|Fielding%
|.963
|.957
Pitching Matchups:
- Texas TBA v. Houston TBA
Houston Offensive Leaders:
- Connor McGinnis: .429 BA, 1.556 OPS, 1x 2B, 1x HR, 3 RBI, 1.000 SLG%, 2x BB, .556 OB%, 1-1 SB
- Aaron Lugo: .400 BA, 1.200 OPS, 1x 2B, 1x 3B, 3x RBI, .700 SLG%, 2x BB, .500 OB%, 1-1 SB
- Cade Climie: .273 BA, .749 OPS, 1x 2B, .364 SLG%, 2x BB, .385 OB%
WEEKEND PREDICTIONS
- On the weekend I went 4-4
SEC RECAP
- Alabama – Tide battered Bradley in a three-game series
- Arkansas – Razorbacks had to battle two 2 of 3 games, but got the sweep
- Auburn – Tigers took 2 of 3 from Holy Cross, but lost the Saturday matchup
- Florida – Gators swept Air Force, excelling on both sides of the ball
- Georgia – Bulldogs went 3-1, but did lose on Sunday to a tough UNC-Wilmington squad
- Kentucky – Split two games against Lipscomb before the third being cancelled due to weather
- LSU – Tigers overwhelmed Purdue-Fort Wayne for a sweep
- Mississippi State – Bulldogs battered the Jaspers of Manhattan for a sweep
- Missouri – Tigers lost 2 of 3. They got blanked by Penn State 0-10 and lost to Stetson 7-9. They beat Connecticut 11-7
- Oklahoma – Sooners swept Lehigh with ease
- Ole Miss – Rebels beat Arizona, got run ruled by Texas, and then run ruled Clemson
- South Carolina – Cocks swept Sacred Heart
- Tennessee – Vols blasted Hofstra
- Texas – Horns dropped an extra innings heart breaker to L’Ville, but bounced back to run rule Ole Miss and beat Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M – Aggies swept Elon, scraping by in game one before blowing them out in the next two
- Vanderbilt – Commodores went 2-1 beating Grand Canyon and UC Irvine, but losing to Nebraska
TOP 25 RANKINGS
- Texas A&M (3-0)
- Virginia (2-1)
- LSU (3-0)
- Tennessee (3-0)
- Arkansas (3-0)
- North Carolina (3-0)
- Oregon State (3-0)
- Georgia (3-1)
- Florida State (3-0)
- Florida (3-0)
- Oregon (3-1)
- NC State (3-0)
- Wake Forest (4-0)
- Clemson (2-1)
- Vanderbilt (2-1)
- Texas (2-1)
- Duke (2-1)
- Mississippi State (3-0)
- Oklahoma State (1-2)
- Dallas Baptist (3-0)
- UC Santa Barbara (3-0)
- TCU (3-0)
- Nebraska (2-1)
- Troy (3-0)
- Cincinnati (2-1)
Dropped Out: Arizona (0-3)
