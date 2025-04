Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 10 Recap

MUSING FROM THE DISCH:

Ethan Mendoza – Doza was DH this weekend, going 2-12. The throwing shoulder is still bothering him, but he is continuing to do his rehab and work through it and could be back at 2B soon.

Adrian Rodriguez – Adrian has been day to day since the Missouri series where he suffered what was thought to be a broken hamate in his hand, but was diagnosed as a painful edema. He has continued to battle back and the good news is that he started to look like his old self at the plate this weekend. In addition, Coach Schlossnagle stated that he had his two best days of his entire Texas career in the cages leading up to the Saturday game, which is really promising.

Connor McCreery – the South Carolina transfer has been side lined with a minor issue for awhile now, but he is back to full strength and was actually slated to pitch the 8th inning on Saturday, had Kimble not walked it off. I fully expect to see him on Tuesday against Texas State.

Ace Whitehead – the veteran lefty has been working back from his TOS surgery since this past Fall. The good news is that he threw in a sim game this past week and looked good enough to Schlossnagle state publicly that he could see some action during a mid-week game soon.

Max Belyeu – the power hitting Junior got the stitches out of his hand this past week and has begun rehab in earnest. The goal is still to try and get him back this season, regardless of when that is. Max is dying to be on the field, and he is a really tough kid, so I expect him to go full bore with his treatment to get back. It still feels like the earliest that Max will be back is Oklahoma series, but only time will tell.

Jared Spencer – In his public statements after the series sweep over Auburn, Coach Schlossnagle stated that they were still conducting scans and getting opinions on what the issue is. Originally, it was stated to be soreness and it feeling tired, the staff was certainly concerned when they saw him at 91mph on his fastball during the game. The staff takes an overabundance of precaution though with pitchers, as seen earlier this season with Kade Bing and Andre Duplantier. Max Weiner and the staff watch the trackman metrics extremely closely during games and practices to ensure they spot even the slightest variation in kids arms/mechanics, etc. Based on what I have been told and heard, I don’t believe that Jared will be back in action this season, but they are still working through the evaluations. It is not something that requires Tommy John though.

Teams that impressed this weekend:

Vanderbilt – swept #5 ranked Georgia

Miami – swept #14 Georgia Tech

Texas A&M – took two of three from #2 Arkansas in Fayetteville

Kentucky – took two of three from #4 Tennessee

West Virginia – swept Cincy and just keep stacking wins

Kansas – stays hot and sweeps in state rival Kansas State

Oregon – wins two of three against #10 UCLA

Teams that disappointed this weekend:

Tennessee – lost two of three to Kentucky, after winning the series opener

Georgia Tech – was swept by Miami

TCU – #25 in the nation Frogs lost two of three to UCF

Ole Miss – the #11 in the nation lost to bottom of the SEC South Carolina, having to win the series finale to avoid being swept

Georgia – was swept by Vanderbilt

Kansas State – was swept by in-state rival Kansas

Useless Stat(s) of the Day:

ONE – Horns have the most Quadrant 1 wins this season with 14. Texas has played a total of 17 Quadrant 1 teams. To put that into perspective, Vandy is second with 13 Quad 1 wins, but has played 21 Quad 1 teams.

TWO – the number of runs that the Texas bullpen gave up this weekend against the #8 team in the nation. If I haven’t said it already, the job that Max Weiner has done with this pitching staff is incredible. Here is the bullpen’s line: 14 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 16 K. “Say When”

THREE – the number of games that the Horns now lead in the SEC standings. Incredible job by the coaching staff and the players so far this season.

Updates Rankings & RPI:

RPI - #2

D1Baseball - #1

Baseball American - #1

CBC - #1

64 Analytics - #1

NCBWA - #1

Mid-Week Preview

History:

First Met: 1986

All-Time Record: 56-17 Last Met: 2025 – Horns lost 3-5 back on April 1st in Austin Texas is 10-2 in San Marcos Horns have a 5-game win streak in San Marcos, dating back to 2019

Texas State picked to finish 6th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt

This past weekend, the Bobcats went 1-2 against South Alabama

Texas State has the unenviable position of playing two mid-week games, Tues against Texas and Wed against Tarleton State

Game Prediction:

Texas wis the game On the season I am 27-11



Records:

Texas: 33-5 (16-2 SEC)

Texas State: 19-20 (8-10 Sun Belt)

RPI/SOS:

Texas: 2 / 25

Texas State: 87 / 50

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Texas RHP Grayson Saunier (0-0, 3.00 ERA) v. Texas State RHP Austin Eaton (2-2, 7.25 ERA, 1.57 WHIP) Texas State will almost certainly have a guy open and then go bullpen by committee depending upon how the game shapes up LHP Kade Bing (1-0, 3.12 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) may not get the start tonight in San Marcos



Bullpen Leaders:

Matthew Tippie (2-0, 1 save, 3.29 ERA, 17 apps, 27.1 IP)

Carson Laws (3-0, 6 saves, 3.96 ERA, 14 apps, 25 IP)

Josh Glaser (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 9 apps, 10 IP)

Sam Hall (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 3 apps, 3 starts, 13.1 IP)

Colby Diaz (1-0, 6.60 ERA, 11 apps, 15 IP)

Shane Connell (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 8 apps, 4 starts, 20 IP)

Bryson Dudley (3-1, 1 save, 7.18 ERA, 16 apps, 1 start, 26.1 IP)

Offensive Leaders:

Ryne Farber (.299 BA, .807 OPS, 2 HR, 20 RBI, .415 SLG%, .392 OB%, 9-12 SB)

Chase Mora (.288 BA, .813 OPS, 5 HR, 21 RBI, .459 SLG%, .354 OB%, 7-7 SB)

Samson Pugh (.263 BA, .699 OPS, 1 HR, 14 RBI, .381 SLG%, .318 OB%, 3-5 SB)

Stats Comparison

STAT TEXAS TEXAS STATE Batting Average .291 .244 OPS .912 .703 Runs 286 172 Hits 376 298 2B 96 52 3B 7 9 Home Runs 60 26 RBI 268 152 SLG% .516 .365 BB 193 141 K 346 338 OB% .396 .338 SB-ATT 42-59 27-45 ERA 2.94 6.12 WHIP 1.14 1.59 Saves 16 9 BB 127 198 SO 351 351 B/Avg .210 .259 Errors 31 35 Fielding% .978 .974

Weekend Predictions:

On the season, I am 51-28 for non-conference games: Week One: 5-3 Week Two: 6-2 Week Three: 5-3 Week Four: 7-1 Week Five: 4-4 Week Six: 5-3 Week Seven: 5-3 Week Eight: 4-4 Week Nine: 5-3 Week Ten: 5-2

On the season, I am 30-18 for SEC games: Conf Week One: 6-2 Conf Week Two: 5-3 Conf Week Three: 7-1 Conf Week Four: 5-3 Conf Week Five: 4-4 Conf Week Six: 3-5 > My first losing weekend in predictions ☹



SEC Weekend Recap:

Alabama: Tide lost two of three to LSU, avoiding being swept by winning Saturday

Arkansas: Razorbacks lost two of three to Texas A&M, losing back-to-back series

Auburn: Tigers were swept by Texas in Austin

Florida: Gators beat Mississippi State two out of three games, losing the series finale

Georgia: Bulldogs were swept by Vandy

Kentucky: Wildcats lost the series opener to the Vols but bounced back with back-to-back wins to beat Tennessee and win the series

LSU: Tigers beat a tough Bama team at home

Mississippi State: Bulldogs won the series finale on Easter, but lost the first two games of the series

Missouri: Tigers were swept and run ruled in each game by OU

Oklahoma: Sooners swept the hapless Missouri squad

Ole Miss: Rebels lost two of three to South Carolina, winning the series finale to avoid being swept

South Carolina: Gamecocks won two of three against Ole Miss

Tennessee: Vols won the first game against Kentucky, but dropped back-to-back games to lose the series

Texas: Horns swept Auburn to win their 6th SEC series and 3rd Top 10 SEC matchup

Texas A&M: Aggies won two of three on the road at Arkansas

Vanderbilt: Commodores swept Top 5 ranked Georgia at home

Current SEC standings:

Texas 16-2

Arkansas 13-5

LSU 12-6

Tennessee 12-6

Vanderbilt 11-7

Georgia 10-8

Ole Miss 10-8

Oklahoma 10-8

Alabama 9-9

Auburn 9-9

Kentucky 8-10

Texas A&M 8-10

Florida 6-12

Mississippi State 6-12

South Carolina 4-14

Missouri 0-18

SEC Standings Evaluation

SEC RPI Rankings:

Zach’s Power Rankings:

Texas (+0)

LSU (+6)

Vanderbilt (+8)

Tennessee (-1)

Oklahoma (+1)

Texas A&M (+6)

Arkansas (-2)

Alabama (-1)

Auburn (-5)

Georgia (-8)

Kentucky (+2)

Ole Miss (-2)

Florida (+1)

South Carolina (+1)

Mississippi State (-6)

Missouri (+0)

Top 25 Rankings (per D1Baseball.com):

Texas: 33-5 - Prior Rank #1

Clemson: 35-7 – prior rank #3

Oregon State: 30-7 – prior rank #6

Florida State: 29-7 – prior rank #7

Arkansas: 34-7 – prior rank #2

Tennessee: 33-7 – prior rank #4

LSU: 34-7 – prior rank #9

North Carolina: 31-9 – prior rank #12

Vanderbilt: 30-10 – prior rank #19

Georgia: 33-9 – prior rank #5

Auburn:27-13 – prior rank #8

UC Irvine: 28-9 – prior rank #13

Oregon: 27-11 – prior rank #16

Oklahoma: 29-10 – prior rank #18

UCLA: 29-10 – prior rank #10

Arizona: 28-11 – prior rank #22

West Virginia: 34-4 – prior rank #24

Alabama: 31-10 – prior rank #15

Louisville: 28-11 – prior rank #17

Troy: 28-12 – prior rank #20

Coastal Carolina: 30-10 – prior rank #21

Southern Miss: 27-13 – prior rank #23

Ole Miss: 28-12 – prior rank #11

Georgia Tech: 29-11 – prior rank #14

NC State: 27-12 – prior rank #NR

Conference Leaders:

ACC – Clemson (.5 game lead)

America East – Maine (1.5 game lead)

American Athletic – UTSA (2 game lead)

ASUN – Austin Peay (4 game lead)

Atlantic 10 – Rhode Island (1 game lead)

Big 12 – West Virginia (2 game lead)

Big East – Xavier / Connecticut (.5 game lead)

Big South – High Point (1.5 game lead)

Big Ten – Iowa (2 game lead)

Big West – UC Irvine (1 game lead)

Coastal Athletic – Northeastern (4 game lead)

Conference USA – Western Kentucky / Dallas Baptist (.5 game lead)

Horizon League – Wright State (5 game lead)

Independent – Oregon State

Ivy League – Penn / Columbia (1 game lead)

MAAC – Fairfield (2 game lead)

Mid-American – Ball State (.5 game lead)

Missouri Valley – Missouri State (1 game lead)

Mountain West – Fresno State (2 game lead)

Northeast – Central Connecticut (2 game lead)

Ohio Valley – Southeast Missouri / SIUE (.5 game lead)

Patriot League – Holy Cross (.5 game lead)

SEC – Texas (3 game lead)

Southern – UNCG (.5 game lead)

Southland – McNeese / Southeastern Louisiana (.5 game lead)

Sun Belt – Coastal Carolina (2 game lead)

SWAC – Bethune-Cookman (3 game lead)

The Summit League – Saint Thomas (2.5 game lead)

West Coast – Gonzaga (1 game lead)

Western Athletic – Grand Canyon / Sacramento State / Utah Valley (2 game lead)