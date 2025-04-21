Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 10 Recap

ZachattheDisch
Texas Longhorn Baseball
Gold Member
-
- Jun 1, 2006
-
- 38,701
-
- 70,003
-
- 113
MUSING FROM THE DISCH:
The train keeps on rolling!
After the Georgia sweep, one of the coaches remarked that this isn’t normal, and the fact is, he is right. Texas has been on an impressive run so far this season and even the coaching staff recognizes that the Horns have put together a special season to this point. But the season isn’t over. Far from it!
This week, the Horns travel 30.8 miles south down the never-ending cluster known as I-35 to San Marcos to face the Texas State Bobcats. Yes, the same Bobcats that beat Texas at Disch-Falk Field just three weeks ago.
The good news is that the Horns go into San Marcos with a 5-game win streak dating back to 2019 in San Marcos. The other good news is that Texas State cannot call themselves slam marcos this season as they simply don’t have a good offensive team.
The one thing that the Horns cannot do though is get caught looking ahead to this weekend’s matchup against Texas A&M, as the Bobcats have already proven that they can beat the Horns this season. While the saying is play to a standard and not a scoreboard and that they treat each game as a one-off, I can promise you that the Horns have not forgotten the loss in Austin to the Bobcats and they will be looking to avenge that loss.
As for this past weekend, just go ahead and call it the Kimble Schuessler series. Over the three-game series, the Llano native went 8-12 this weekend and had a total of 10 RBIs. Yes, eight of those RBIs came on Saturday, but that is still an absurd stat considering the next closet Horn in RBIs is Jonah Williams with 3. The 10 RBIs for Kimble is also more runs than Auburn scored the entire weekend.
In addition, a huge round of applause for the bottom of the lineup which really helped carry the Horns to victory this weekend. They did a great job of turning the lineup over while also collecting hits and runs.
Overall thoughts on the Auburn series are that I honestly expected a lot more. Ike Irish is a certified dude, and he played like it. Cooper McMurray came into the weekend series with a similar slash and more home runs, yet he was essentially a non-factor. Freshman Bub Terrell is going to be really really good, but he too was limited in his at-bats. Granted, they were trying to hit against Texas, which nearly every time has had an issue with this season, but I just kept waiting for Auburn to show more than they did, and it never occurred, unlike prior weekends where I saw them battle back and trade punches with other teams. Pitching wise, I thought Thursday night starter Sam Dutton did a great job, but outside of that, the bullpen was not nearly as good against the Horns as I have seen them in other SEC bouts. At the end of the day, a conference in is a conference win and the Horns have collected 16 of them through 18 games, and a Saturday sweep makes it that much sweeter!
The next logical question is where that does that put Texas in the scheme of things. Well, they are the clear #1 team in the nation, as evidenced by the #2 and #4 teams losing this weekend. In fact, only six of the top 25 teams in the nation had undefeated weeks. Yes, that does include Florida State who had its weekend series against Virginia cancelled due to the shooting incident on campus (thoughts and prayers to all involved). Going a step further, the Horns are only one of two top 10 teams to have undefeated weekends, the other being Oregon State against Cal State Northridge. Lastly, the Horns are now #2 in the all important RPI.
Overall, the Horns are sitting in a really, really good place right now. They are probably two wins away from locking up a Top 16 seed, assuming they do not free fall the final 15 regular season games. In addition, they are only seven wins away from that magical forty number which would put them squarely in the mix, if not a lock for a Top 8 squad, especially given their RPI. While there is still plenty that could go wrong before the end of the season, I really like the chances of the Horns playing at least Regional play in Austin.
Now, onto the topic on injuries. Here is where things sit with a few guys.
- Ethan Mendoza – Doza was DH this weekend, going 2-12. The throwing shoulder is still bothering him, but he is continuing to do his rehab and work through it and could be back at 2B soon.
- Adrian Rodriguez – Adrian has been day to day since the Missouri series where he suffered what was thought to be a broken hamate in his hand, but was diagnosed as a painful edema. He has continued to battle back and the good news is that he started to look like his old self at the plate this weekend. In addition, Coach Schlossnagle stated that he had his two best days of his entire Texas career in the cages leading up to the Saturday game, which is really promising.
- Connor McCreery – the South Carolina transfer has been side lined with a minor issue for awhile now, but he is back to full strength and was actually slated to pitch the 8th inning on Saturday, had Kimble not walked it off. I fully expect to see him on Tuesday against Texas State.
- Ace Whitehead – the veteran lefty has been working back from his TOS surgery since this past Fall. The good news is that he threw in a sim game this past week and looked good enough to Schlossnagle state publicly that he could see some action during a mid-week game soon.
- Max Belyeu – the power hitting Junior got the stitches out of his hand this past week and has begun rehab in earnest. The goal is still to try and get him back this season, regardless of when that is. Max is dying to be on the field, and he is a really tough kid, so I expect him to go full bore with his treatment to get back. It still feels like the earliest that Max will be back is Oklahoma series, but only time will tell.
- Jared Spencer – In his public statements after the series sweep over Auburn, Coach Schlossnagle stated that they were still conducting scans and getting opinions on what the issue is. Originally, it was stated to be soreness and it feeling tired, the staff was certainly concerned when they saw him at 91mph on his fastball during the game. The staff takes an overabundance of precaution though with pitchers, as seen earlier this season with Kade Bing and Andre Duplantier. Max Weiner and the staff watch the trackman metrics extremely closely during games and practices to ensure they spot even the slightest variation in kids arms/mechanics, etc. Based on what I have been told and heard, I don’t believe that Jared will be back in action this season, but they are still working through the evaluations. It is not something that requires Tommy John though.
The 17-year-old young man had the crowd absolutely buzzing this weekend as he got his first start, first hit, first RBI, and set Texas social media ablaze with belief that the next Bo Jackson has arrived.
Coming into the game on Friday, Jonah had made a grand total of four appearances, totaling 4 at-bats, in which he struck out twice, walked, and was HBP. In his first career start on Friday, he went 2-4 with 3 RBIs and then followed that performance up on Saturday with a 3-3 day which included a walk and stolen base.
During media availability with Coach Schlossnagle after the Friday game, he stated “Jonah was a huge boost. We knew he would be super competitive in there, but to have a guy who’s supposed to be in high school right now and be 17 years old in that setting, tells you what a special, competitive athlete he is, and fun to watch.”
Jonah couldn't do much at school because he was still recovering from a collarbone injury sustained during high school football. Once he was fully fit and cleared, he started hitting off the tees, then the pitching machines, and then finally to live pitching. Schlossnagle stated that it’s only been the last two weeks or so that Jonah and Coach Troy Tulowitzki have really been able to work on his swing and make some adjustments, such as staying on the ball longer and using the entire field.
“One of the things that makes him so special is he doesn’t panic. There are times when I am sitting there thinking, that’s a really good pitch to hit and he took it, but he wasn’t afraid to hit with two strikes and he is able to stay on the ball and hit the other way.”
During media availability with Coach Schlossnagle after the Saturday game, he stated that Jonah is confident and seeing the ball well. “The thing that’s impressive about him is he sees pitches. He’s not just up there hacking. He’s looking for his pitch. He’s not afraid to hit later in the count. They tried to spin him early and he didn’t chase. He laid down the bunt, that was all him, I didn’t call that. That is him being a baseball player, so it’s impressive.”
Coach Schlossnagle did play down the fact that Texas Baseball is going to hold onto Jonah forever though, noting that he hoped Sark would watch as he is a big baseball guy and that he fully expects to see him at DKR this Fall, which he is really excited about. In all though, fans should enjoy every minute they get of Jonah Williams, as he certainly is a special talent and more than that, one of the best teammates in the dugout.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Congrats to Kimble Schuessler!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Teams that impressed this weekend:
- Vanderbilt – swept #5 ranked Georgia
- Miami – swept #14 Georgia Tech
- Texas A&M – took two of three from #2 Arkansas in Fayetteville
- Kentucky – took two of three from #4 Tennessee
- West Virginia – swept Cincy and just keep stacking wins
- Kansas – stays hot and sweeps in state rival Kansas State
- Oregon – wins two of three against #10 UCLA
Teams that disappointed this weekend:
- Tennessee – lost two of three to Kentucky, after winning the series opener
- Georgia Tech – was swept by Miami
- TCU – #25 in the nation Frogs lost two of three to UCF
- Ole Miss – the #11 in the nation lost to bottom of the SEC South Carolina, having to win the series finale to avoid being swept
- Georgia – was swept by Vanderbilt
- Kansas State – was swept by in-state rival Kansas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Check out the latest episode of Around the Horns, as I sat down with Coach Schlossnagle to talk Texas Baseball
Link to YouTube video >> Around the Horns
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Useless Stat(s) of the Day:
- ONE – Horns have the most Quadrant 1 wins this season with 14. Texas has played a total of 17 Quadrant 1 teams. To put that into perspective, Vandy is second with 13 Quad 1 wins, but has played 21 Quad 1 teams.
- TWO – the number of runs that the Texas bullpen gave up this weekend against the #8 team in the nation. If I haven’t said it already, the job that Max Weiner has done with this pitching staff is incredible. Here is the bullpen’s line: 14 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 16 K. “Say When”
- THREE – the number of games that the Horns now lead in the SEC standings. Incredible job by the coaching staff and the players so far this season.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Rankings & RPI:
- RPI - #2
- D1Baseball - #1
- Baseball American - #1
- CBC - #1
- 64 Analytics - #1
- NCBWA - #1
Mid-Week Preview
Opponent: Texas State Bobcats
Date: Tues April 21
Time: 630pm
Where: San Marcos
TV: ESPN+
History:
- First Met: 1986
- All-Time Record: 56-17
- Last Met: 2025 – Horns lost 3-5 back on April 1st in Austin
- Texas is 10-2 in San Marcos
- Horns have a 5-game win streak in San Marcos, dating back to 2019
- Texas State picked to finish 6th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt
- This past weekend, the Bobcats went 1-2 against South Alabama
- Texas State has the unenviable position of playing two mid-week games, Tues against Texas and Wed against Tarleton State
Game Prediction:
- Texas wis the game
- On the season I am 27-11
Records:
- Texas: 33-5 (16-2 SEC)
- Texas State: 19-20 (8-10 Sun Belt)
RPI/SOS:
- Texas: 2 / 25
- Texas State: 87 / 50
Probable Pitching Matchups:
- Texas RHP Grayson Saunier (0-0, 3.00 ERA) v. Texas State RHP Austin Eaton (2-2, 7.25 ERA, 1.57 WHIP)
- Texas State will almost certainly have a guy open and then go bullpen by committee depending upon how the game shapes up
- LHP Kade Bing (1-0, 3.12 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) may not get the start tonight in San Marcos
Bullpen Leaders:
- Matthew Tippie (2-0, 1 save, 3.29 ERA, 17 apps, 27.1 IP)
- Carson Laws (3-0, 6 saves, 3.96 ERA, 14 apps, 25 IP)
- Josh Glaser (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 9 apps, 10 IP)
- Sam Hall (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 3 apps, 3 starts, 13.1 IP)
- Colby Diaz (1-0, 6.60 ERA, 11 apps, 15 IP)
- Shane Connell (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 8 apps, 4 starts, 20 IP)
- Bryson Dudley (3-1, 1 save, 7.18 ERA, 16 apps, 1 start, 26.1 IP)
Offensive Leaders:
- Ryne Farber (.299 BA, .807 OPS, 2 HR, 20 RBI, .415 SLG%, .392 OB%, 9-12 SB)
- Chase Mora (.288 BA, .813 OPS, 5 HR, 21 RBI, .459 SLG%, .354 OB%, 7-7 SB)
- Samson Pugh (.263 BA, .699 OPS, 1 HR, 14 RBI, .381 SLG%, .318 OB%, 3-5 SB)
Stats Comparison
|STAT
|TEXAS
|TEXAS STATE
|Batting Average
|.291
|.244
|OPS
|.912
|.703
|Runs
|286
|172
|Hits
|376
|298
|2B
|96
|52
|3B
|7
|9
|Home Runs
|60
|26
|RBI
|268
|152
|SLG%
|.516
|.365
|BB
|193
|141
|K
|346
|338
|OB%
|.396
|.338
|SB-ATT
|42-59
|27-45
|ERA
|2.94
|6.12
|WHIP
|1.14
|1.59
|Saves
|16
|9
|BB
|127
|198
|SO
|351
|351
|B/Avg
|.210
|.259
|Errors
|31
|35
|Fielding%
|.978
|.974
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Weekend Predictions:
- On the season, I am 51-28 for non-conference games:
- Week One: 5-3
- Week Two: 6-2
- Week Three: 5-3
- Week Four: 7-1
- Week Five: 4-4
- Week Six: 5-3
- Week Seven: 5-3
- Week Eight: 4-4
- Week Nine: 5-3
- Week Ten: 5-2
- On the season, I am 30-18 for SEC games:
- Conf Week One: 6-2
- Conf Week Two: 5-3
- Conf Week Three: 7-1
- Conf Week Four: 5-3
- Conf Week Five: 4-4
- Conf Week Six: 3-5 > My first losing weekend in predictions ☹
SEC Weekend Recap:
- Alabama: Tide lost two of three to LSU, avoiding being swept by winning Saturday
- Arkansas: Razorbacks lost two of three to Texas A&M, losing back-to-back series
- Auburn: Tigers were swept by Texas in Austin
- Florida: Gators beat Mississippi State two out of three games, losing the series finale
- Georgia: Bulldogs were swept by Vandy
- Kentucky: Wildcats lost the series opener to the Vols but bounced back with back-to-back wins to beat Tennessee and win the series
- LSU: Tigers beat a tough Bama team at home
- Mississippi State: Bulldogs won the series finale on Easter, but lost the first two games of the series
- Missouri: Tigers were swept and run ruled in each game by OU
- Oklahoma: Sooners swept the hapless Missouri squad
- Ole Miss: Rebels lost two of three to South Carolina, winning the series finale to avoid being swept
- South Carolina: Gamecocks won two of three against Ole Miss
- Tennessee: Vols won the first game against Kentucky, but dropped back-to-back games to lose the series
- Texas: Horns swept Auburn to win their 6th SEC series and 3rd Top 10 SEC matchup
- Texas A&M: Aggies won two of three on the road at Arkansas
- Vanderbilt: Commodores swept Top 5 ranked Georgia at home
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current SEC standings:
- Texas 16-2
- Arkansas 13-5
- LSU 12-6
- Tennessee 12-6
- Vanderbilt 11-7
- Georgia 10-8
- Ole Miss 10-8
- Oklahoma 10-8
- Alabama 9-9
- Auburn 9-9
- Kentucky 8-10
- Texas A&M 8-10
- Florida 6-12
- Mississippi State 6-12
- South Carolina 4-14
- Missouri 0-18
For those keeping track at home – there are four conference series remaining, meaning each team can win a maximum of 12 conference wins.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEC Standings Evaluation
Texas (16-2)
Remaining Series: Texas A&M (8-10), at Arkansas (13-5), Florida (6-12), at Oklahoma (10-8)
Arkansas (13-5)
Remaining Series: at Florida (6-12), Texas (16-2), at LSU (12-6), Tennessee (12-6)
LSU (12-6)
Remaining Series: Tennessee (12-6), at Texas A&M (8-10), Arkansas (13-5), at South Carolina (4-14)
Tennessee (12-6)
Remaining Series: at LSU (12-6), Auburn (9-9), Vanderbilt (11-7), at Arkansas (13-5)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEC RPI Rankings:
Georgia: 1
Texas: 2
Vanderbilt: 3
Auburn: 4
Arkansas: 5
LSU: 6
Alabama: 9
Tennessee: 12
Oklahoma: 19
Ole Miss: 22
Florida: 23
Kentucky: 30
Texas A&M: 37
Mississippi State: 43
South Carolina: 51
Missouri: 153
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zach’s Power Rankings:
- Texas (+0)
- LSU (+6)
- Vanderbilt (+8)
- Tennessee (-1)
- Oklahoma (+1)
- Texas A&M (+6)
- Arkansas (-2)
- Alabama (-1)
- Auburn (-5)
- Georgia (-8)
- Kentucky (+2)
- Ole Miss (-2)
- Florida (+1)
- South Carolina (+1)
- Mississippi State (-6)
- Missouri (+0)
Top 25 Rankings (per D1Baseball.com):
- Texas: 33-5 - Prior Rank #1
- Clemson: 35-7 – prior rank #3
- Oregon State: 30-7 – prior rank #6
- Florida State: 29-7 – prior rank #7
- Arkansas: 34-7 – prior rank #2
- Tennessee: 33-7 – prior rank #4
- LSU: 34-7 – prior rank #9
- North Carolina: 31-9 – prior rank #12
- Vanderbilt: 30-10 – prior rank #19
- Georgia: 33-9 – prior rank #5
- Auburn:27-13 – prior rank #8
- UC Irvine: 28-9 – prior rank #13
- Oregon: 27-11 – prior rank #16
- Oklahoma: 29-10 – prior rank #18
- UCLA: 29-10 – prior rank #10
- Arizona: 28-11 – prior rank #22
- West Virginia: 34-4 – prior rank #24
- Alabama: 31-10 – prior rank #15
- Louisville: 28-11 – prior rank #17
- Troy: 28-12 – prior rank #20
- Coastal Carolina: 30-10 – prior rank #21
- Southern Miss: 27-13 – prior rank #23
- Ole Miss: 28-12 – prior rank #11
- Georgia Tech: 29-11 – prior rank #14
- NC State: 27-12 – prior rank #NR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As we get closer to the end of the regular season, more attention is paid to the RPI, Conference Standings, and other metrics to see how the post season might shake out.
Conference Leaders:
- ACC – Clemson (.5 game lead)
- America East – Maine (1.5 game lead)
- American Athletic – UTSA (2 game lead)
- ASUN – Austin Peay (4 game lead)
- Atlantic 10 – Rhode Island (1 game lead)
- Big 12 – West Virginia (2 game lead)
- Big East – Xavier / Connecticut (.5 game lead)
- Big South – High Point (1.5 game lead)
- Big Ten – Iowa (2 game lead)
- Big West – UC Irvine (1 game lead)
- Coastal Athletic – Northeastern (4 game lead)
- Conference USA – Western Kentucky / Dallas Baptist (.5 game lead)
- Horizon League – Wright State (5 game lead)
- Independent – Oregon State
- Ivy League – Penn / Columbia (1 game lead)
- MAAC – Fairfield (2 game lead)
- Mid-American – Ball State (.5 game lead)
- Missouri Valley – Missouri State (1 game lead)
- Mountain West – Fresno State (2 game lead)
- Northeast – Central Connecticut (2 game lead)
- Ohio Valley – Southeast Missouri / SIUE (.5 game lead)
- Patriot League – Holy Cross (.5 game lead)
- SEC – Texas (3 game lead)
- Southern – UNCG (.5 game lead)
- Southland – McNeese / Southeastern Louisiana (.5 game lead)
- Sun Belt – Coastal Carolina (2 game lead)
- SWAC – Bethune-Cookman (3 game lead)
- The Summit League – Saint Thomas (2.5 game lead)
- West Coast – Gonzaga (1 game lead)
- Western Athletic – Grand Canyon / Sacramento State / Utah Valley (2 game lead)
Last edited: