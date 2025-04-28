Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 11 Recap

ZachattheDisch
MUSING FROM THE DISCH:
Whew – what a weekend! While the series against LSU and Georgia were big, I have not seen an atmosphere at the Disch as I saw this weekend in quite some time.
The Horns set a three-game regular season attendance record. The crowd was buzzing the entire time and for good reason. The series featured three tight contests in which the Horns came away victorious by a single run in each of the three games.
Despite losing starter Jared Spencer, the Horns did not bend, nor break. Ruger Riojas stepped into the Friday night role and dominated the damn zone. Luke Harrison was a dude for the Horns when they needed him on Saturday, and 6th year senior Andre Duplantier stepped up in a big way on Sunday to give the Horns length. I would be remiss if I did not talk about the jobs that Max Grubbs, Dylan Volantis, Grayson Saunier, and Thomas Burns did as well.
As it has happened throughout the season, a different player stepped up when needed most. Tommy Farmer got his first career home run, Kimble Schuessler was a savage, and former Texas A&M signee Adrian Rodriguez went sicko mode on the Aggies with a 3-3 day, including a game winning home run.
Overall, the Horns did exactly what you would expect from a team that has one of the best mentalities in the game of baseball. Nothing fazed them and they just continued to battle together, as a team, to grind out a series sweep.
A series sweep in the SEC isn’t all that typical, but a series sweep over an archrival is something special.
Speaking of special, the Horns have not yet lost a series in SEC play and that includes five (5) sweeps in 7 (seven) conference series. A coach mentioned it to me after the Georgia game and stated, this isn’t normal, a sentiment echoed by Coach Schlossnagle on my weekly chat with him. In fact, even the stats show this is not a normal season. Only for the third time since the SEC conference went to a 30-game schedule in 1996 has a team started 19-2. Vandy did it in 2013, Tennessee did it in 2022, and now Texas has done it in 2025. In case you are curious, the conference record is 26-3 by that Vandy team in 2013, while the 2022 Volunteers finished 25-5.
The Longhorns haven’t just positioned themselves to be a Regional host, they are quickly closing in on locking up a Super Regional host as well. In addition, the Horns are just five games away from an SEC regular season title in their first year. While the regular season largely does not mean anything, from a perception standpoint, it means EVERYTHING.
Texas was already recruiting well, as evidenced by the #2 overall 2025 class and the #1 overall 2026 class. Now the Horns can utilize the full barrage on recruits. One of the biggest brands in the nation, one of the top historical teams of all-time, elite facilities, and next level development from an elite coaching staff. Three BIG time prospects were on campus for weekend visits, and they had an amazing time and loved not just the atmosphere, but also what they saw on the field and from the team. That is huge because if the Horns can lure top tier guys away from the draft, they can truly put together something even more extraordinary.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Teams that impressed this weekend:
- Oregon – swept in-state rivals Oregon State
- NC State – the Pack is on a tear and finishing the year on the right track
- LSU – Tigers took a series from Tennessee at the Box which included 1am 450ft bombs and a whole good food and fun
- UC Irvine – Anteaters swept a good Cal Poly squad as their surge continues
- West Virginia – swept UCF and continues their winning ways
- Louisville – won a huge series over Florida State
Teams that disappointed this weekend:
- Oregon State – was swept by in-state rivals Oregon
- Clemson – got swept by a red-hot NC State squad
- Vandy – Commodores got brought back to earth, losing two of three to Ole Miss
- Arizona – Cats lost two of three to a poor Texas Tech squad
- Florida State – had a chance to make their case for a top 3 ranking but lost the series to Louisville
- Georgia Tech – lost two of three to Virginia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Useless Stat(s) of the Day:
- ONE – The number of runs that the Horns won each game by this weekend over the Aggies
- TWO – The national rank for ERA. The Horns (3.09) trail the nation’s leader by just 0.07 points
- THREE – The rank of Dylan Volantis in the SEC in ERA (0.98)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Rankings & RPI:
- RPI - #1
- D1Baseball - #1
- Baseball American - #1
- CBC - #1
- 64 Analytics - #1
- NCBWA - #1
Brutal but not totally unexpected news out of Starkville, as Mississippi State relieves head coach Chris Lemonis of his duties. I fully expected this during the off-season based on their performance, but did not expect it during the season. As a reminder, Lemonis inherited the roster that then went on to win the 2021 national championship, beating Texas in the process.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Great to see my guy Jack DeLongchamps this weekend at the Disch! Check out his stuff, it is great.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mid-Week Preview
Opponent: Prairie View A&M Panthers
Date: Tues April 29th
Time: 630pm
Where: Disch-Falk Field
TV: SEC Network+
History:
- First Met: 1977
- All-Time Record: 11-0
- Last Met: 2016 – The Horns won the last meeting 7-0, scoring 2 in the 6th and 5 in the 8th to pull away. The Panthers had a night to forget as they committed 6 errors
- In the 11 meetings against the Panthers, the Horns have never surrendered more than 4 runs and have shut out Prairie View five times
- Texas State picked to finish 3rd in the Western Division of the SWAC
- This past weekend, the Panthers swept Alabama A&M
When I look at this Prairie View team, the first couple of things that jump off the page is that outside of the top three hitters, this is not a club that hits the ball well, evidenced by their batting average, lack of runs, etc. This is also not a team that hits for a lot of power. That said, they somehow have 20 triples on the year, so that definitely speaks to their ability to hit the ball to the gap and run. Speaking of running, they have 89 steals on the season, which is Top 50 nationally.
On the pitching front, they returned just one weekend starter and it certainly shows as they have an ERA over 9. Teams are hitting .296 against them and they have walked more batters than they have made strikeouts.
Lastly, this Prairie View team is one that has committed 78 errors and has a Fielding% of .947 is just flat out bad!
Overall, this is a team that Texas really shouldn't be playing, but since they are, they need to absolutely dominate and run rule them in 7 innings. That should be paramount given the short week and the fact they have to travel to Fayetteville.
Game Prediction:
- Texas wins the game
- On the season I am 30-12
Records:
- Texas: 37-5 (19-2 SEC)
- Prairie View A&M: 11-31 (7-11 SWAC)
- Prairie View has also played three non-D1 teams, one of which they lost to
RPI/SOS:
- Texas: 1 / 19
- Prairie View A&M: 299 / 292
Probable Pitching Matchups:
Texas TBA v. Prairie View A&M TBA
I would not be surprised if a guy like LHP Ace Whitehead were to get the start this tomorrow night. If the Horns want to use LHP Kade Bing over the weekend, especially since it is a short week, it would make sense to bring him in to start the game and give him all the time he needs to get loose and prepare, similar to how Tanner Witt was handled.
2024 stats: 4-2, 4.16 ERA, 15 apps, 10 starts, 67 IP
Bullpen Leaders:
- Seve Medrano (1-2, 14 apps, 4 starts, 5.57 ERA, 32.1 IP)
- Isaac Herrera (0-0, 6 apps, 1 start, 7.94 ERA, 17 IP)
- Demarques Thompson (1-5, 21 apps, 1 start, 9.00 ERA, 32 IP)
- Ahmar Donatto (1-3, 7 apps, 4 starts, 12.05 ERA, 18.2 IP)
Offensive Leaders:
- Ahmar Donatto (.356 BA, 1.009 OPS, 4 HR, 24 RBI, .576 SLG%, .433 OB%, 10-13 SB)
- Landon Williams (.348 BA, 1.055 OPS, 8 HR, 35 RBI, .591 SLG%, .464 OB%, 3-3 SB)
- Brayden Johnson (.343 BA, .926 OPS, 2 HR, 26 RBI, .478 SLG%, .448 OB%, 5-7 SB)
Stats Comparison
|STAT
|TEXAS
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Batting Average
|.289
|.262
|OPS
|.907
|.780
|Runs
|311
|231
|Hits
|411
|337
|2B
|105
|53
|3B
|7
|20
|Home Runs
|66
|28
|RBI
|291
|212
|SLG%
|.512
|.399
|BB
|217
|198
|K
|378
|366
|OB%
|.395
|.381
|SB-ATT
|48-66
|89-111
|ERA
|3.09
|9.35
|WHIP
|1.16
|2.09
|Saves
|20
|2
|BB
|146
|311
|SO
|389
|218
|B/Avg
|.213
|.296
|Errors
|32
|78
|Field%
|.979
|.947
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Weekend Predictions:
- On the season, I am 55-31 for non-conference games:
- Week One: 5-3
- Week Two: 6-2
- Week Three: 5-3
- Week Four: 7-1
- Week Five: 4-4
- Week Six: 5-3
- Week Seven: 5-3
- Week Eight: 4-4
- Week Nine: 5-3
- Week Ten: 5-2
- Week Eleven: 4-3
- On the season, I am 37-19 for SEC games:
- Conf Week One: 6-2
- Conf Week Two: 5-3
- Conf Week Three: 7-1
- Conf Week Four: 5-3
- Conf Week Five: 4-4
- Conf Week Six: 3-5
- Conf Week Seven: 7-1
SEC Weekend Recap:
- Alabama: Tide swept the pitiful Missouri Tigers
- Arkansas: Razorbacks lost the first and last game of the series to Florida sending them to their 3rd straight series loss
- Auburn: Tigers won the Sunday finale to win the series against Mississippi State
- Florida: Gators won the series finale to win the series against Arkansas
- Georgia: Bulldogs lost the first game but bounced back to win back to back games to take the series over Oklahoma
- Kentucky: Wildcats won the series finale to take the series over South Carolina
- LSU: Tigers won game one against the Vols with a 452 foot walk-off HR and then won the series finale to take the series
- Mississippi State: Bulldogs season woes continued as they dropped a series to Auburn
- Missouri: Tigers conference record moved to 0-21 after getting swept by Bama. To their credit, the first two games were close.
- Oklahoma: Sooners won game one against Georgia but then dropped the next two to drop the series
- Ole Miss: Rebels bounced back to win the series over Vanderbilt
- South Carolina: Gamecocks lost first and last games of the series, as their woes continue
- Tennessee: Vols lost via the walk-off on Friday night, bounced back with a big win and then got hammered in the series finale
- Texas: Horns swept in-state rivals Texas A&M, winning each game by one score
- Texas A&M: Aggies were swept by Texas in Austin
- Vanderbilt: Commodores lost the series to Ole Miss, but blanked the Rebels 13-0 in the series finale
Current SEC standings:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEC Standings Evaluation
The magic number is now 5 games. Based on the current records of Texas, Arkansas, and LSU, if the Horns win 5 more games in conference, they win the outright title.
Texas (19-2)
Remaining Series: at Arkansas (14-7), Florida (8-13), at Oklahoma (11-10)
Arkansas (14-7)
Remaining Series: Texas (19-2), at LSU (14-7), Tennessee (13-8)
LSU (14-7)
Remaining Series: at Texas A&M (8-13), Arkansas (14-7), at South Carolina (5-16)
Tennessee (13-8)
Remaining Series: Auburn (11-10), Vanderbilt (12-9), at Arkansas (14-7)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEC RPI Rankings:
- Texas – 1
- Georgia - 2
- Vanderbilt – 3
- Auburn – 4
- Arkansas – 5
- LSU – 9
- Tennessee – 10
- Alabama – 14
- Ole Miss – 18
- Florida – 19
- Oklahoma – 23
- Kentucky – 29
- Mississippi State – 45
- Texas A&M – 40
- South Carolina – 54
- Missouri - 152
Zach’s Power Rankings:
- Texas (+0)
- LSU (+0)
- Tennessee (+1)
- Arkansas (+3)
- Georgia (+5)
- Alabama (+2)
- Vanderbilt (-4)
- Ole Miss (+4)
- Texas A&M (-3)
- Oklahoma (-5)
- Auburn (-2)
- Kentucky (-1)
- Florida (+0)
- Mississippi State (+1)
- South Carolina (-1)
- Missouri (+0)
Top 25 Rankings (per D1Baseball.com):
- Texas (37-5)
- LSU (36-9)
- Clemson (36-10)
- North Carolina (33-10)
- Florida State (31-9)
- Oregon (30-12)
- Oregon State (32-10)
- UC Irvine (32-9)
- Georgia (35-11)
- Auburn (30-14)
- Arkansas (37-9)
- Tennessee (35-9)
- NC State (30-12)
- UCLA (32-11)
- Vanderbilt (31-13)
- West Virginia (37-5)
- Louisville (30-13)
- Alabama (35-10)
- Coastal Carolina (33-11)
- Troy (31-13)
- Oklahoma (30-13)
- Southern Miss (31-13)
- Ole Miss (31-13)
- Arizona (30-13)
- Kansas (35-10)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As we get closer to the end of the regular season, more attention is paid to the RPI, Conference Standings, and other metrics to see how the post season might shake out.
Conference Leaders:
- ACC – North Carolina State
- America East – Maine
- American Athletic – UTSA
- ASUN – Austin Peay
- Atlantic 10 – George Mason
- Big 12 – West Virginia
- Big East – Connecticut
- Big South – High Point
- Big Ten – Iowa
- Big West – UC Irvine
- Coastal Athletic – Northeastern
- Conference USA – Dallas Baptist
- Horizon League – Wright State
- Independent – Oregon State
- Ivy League – Columbia
- MAAC – Fairfield
- Mid-American – Ball State
- Missouri Valley – Missouri State
- Mountain West – Fresno State
- Northeast – Central Connecticut
- Ohio Valley – Southeast Missouri
- Patriot League – Holy Cross
- SEC – Texas
- Southern – East Tennessee State
- Southland – Southeastern Louisiana
- Sun Belt – Coastal Carolina
- SWAC – Bethune-Cookman
- The Summit League – Saint Thomas
- West Coast – Gonzaga
- Western Athletic – Grand Canyon / Utah Valley
Last edited: