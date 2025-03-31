Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 7 Recap and Updates

MUSINGS FROM THE DISCH

Teams that impressed this weekend:

Arkansas swept Vandy for the first time since 2005

Georgia swept a Top 15 Auburn team

LSU swept Mississippi State at the Box bouncing back from a series loss to Texas

Virginia swept a Top 25 Stanford squad

Baylor won the series against Top 25 Arizona who had been on a roll

Teams that disappointed this weekend:

Previously Top 15 ranked Oregon St – lost 2 of 3 to Nebraska

Previously Top 15 ranked Oregon – lost 2 of 3 to Ohio State

Previously Top 15 ranked Auburn – got swept by Georgia

Top 25 ranked Vanderbilt – got swept by Arkansas at home

Top 25 ranked Wake Forest – got swept by Virginia Tech

Previously Top 25 ranked Stanford – got swept by Virginia

Previously Top 25 ranked Arizona – lost 2 of 3 to Baylor, right after getting back into the Top 25

Check out the latest episode of Around the Horns, as I sat down with Coach Schlossnagle to talk Texas Baseball

Monday's with Coach Schlossnagle

Useless Stat(s) of the Day:

Updated Rankings & RPI:

Texas RPI - #10

D1Baseball – #5

Baseball America – #3

CBC – #5

64 Analytics – #4

Mid-Week Preview:

History:

First Met: 1986

All-Time Record: 56-16

Horns are 44-13 at Disch-Falk Field Last Meeting: 2024 – Texas faced the Bobcats three times in 2024. The Horns lost to the Bobcats 10-11 in Houston, then beat the Bobcats 9-1 in San Marcos, but lost to the Bobcats 3-7 in Austin Texas last lost to the Bobcats in 2024, going 1-2 over three separate games Texas last beat the Bobcats in Austin back in 2018 Over the last 10 games, Texas is 6-4 against the Bobcats

Texas State is picked to finish 6th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt Conference

This past weekend, Texas State lost the series to Coastal Carolina, winning 1-0 on Saturday but losing Friday and Sunday

Texas State has several prominent wins but have a losing record overall. That underlines how dangerous and unpredictable the Bobcats can be. Bobcats have beaten Oklahoma State, gone 1-2 against Illinois, beat Texas A&M, gone 1-2 against Grand Canyon, and gone 1-2 against Coastal Carolina. They have also lost to Incarnate Word, TCU, Baylor, and UTSA.



Game Prediction:

Texas wins the game On the season, I am 19-7 with my predictions



RECORDS:

RPI / SOS

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Bullpen Leaders:

Offensive Leaders:

Stats Comparison

STAT Texas Texas State Batting Average .301 .253 OPS .944 .718 Runs 204 125 Hits 268 220 2B 62 36 3B 7 5 HR 46 20 RBI 189 110 SLG% .542 .374 BB 130 98 K 225 242 OB% .402 .344 SB-ATT 34-46 15-30 ERA 3.22 6.18 WHIP 1.21 1.61 Saves 12 7 BB 94 160 SO 233 263 B/Avg .219 .249 Errors 25 23 Fielding% .974 .976

Weekend Predictions:

Week One: 5-3

Week Two: 6-2

Week Three: 5-3

Week Four: 7-1

Week Five: 4-4

Week Six: 5-3

Week Seven: 5-3

Conf Week One: 6-2

Conf Week Two: 5-3

Conf Week Three: 7-1

SEC Weekend Recap:

Alabama: Tide won the series against the Sooners, winning the first and last games of the series

Arkansas: Razorbacks swept Vandy for the first time since 2005 to continue their impressive form

Auburn: Tigers were swept by red hot Georgia

Florida: Gators get their first win in SEC play, but lost the series to Ole Miss

Georgia: Bulldogs continue their impressive form in sweeping Auburn

Kentucky: Wildcats took two of three from the Aggies in College Station

LSU: Tigers swept Miss State to bounce back after a series loss

Mississippi State: Bulldogs suffered their second sweep of the season, this time at LSU

Missouri: Tigers were swept by the Horns as their pitching continues to be a liability

Oklahoma: Sooners lost a tight series against Bama, losing Fri and Sun

Ole Miss: Rebels won the series against Florida, losing the series finale

South Carolina: Gamecocks were swept by Tennessee at home

Tennessee: Vols keep on dominated, this time sweeping the Cocks

Texas: Horns get another road sweep, this time against old foe Missouri

Texas A&M: Aggies won Friday night, but dropped the next two against Kentucky

Vanderbilt: Commodores were swept by Arkansas for the first time since 2005

Current SEC standings:

Georgia 28-2 (8-1 SEC) Tennessee 26-2 (8-1 SEC) Arkansas 26-3 (8-1 SEC) Texas 23-3 (8-1 SEC) LSU 26-3 (7-2 SEC) Alabama 25-4 (6-3 SEC) Ole Miss 21-6 (6-3 SEC) Oklahoma 22-5 (5-4 SEC) Auburn 21-7 (5-4 SEC) Vanderbilt 20-8 (4-5 SEC) Kentucky 17-9 (4-5 SEC) Florida 19-11 (1-8 SEC) South Carolina 17-12 (1-8 SEC) Mississippi State 16-12 (1-8 SEC) Texas A&M 13-14 (1-8 SEC) Missouri 9-17 (0-9 SEC)

SEC RPI Rankings:

Arkansas: 1

Georgia: 2

Tennessee: 3

Alabama: 7

Ole Miss: 8

Oklahoma: 9

Texas: 10

Auburn: 12

LSU: 16

Vanderbilt: 21

Florida: 25

South Carolina: 39

Kentucky: 46

Mississippi State: 59

Texas A&M: 108

Missouri: 169

Zach’s Power Rankings

Arkansas (+1) Tennessee (-1) Georgia (+0) Alabama (+1) Texas (-1) LSU (+0) Ole Miss (+1) Oklahoma (-1) Vanderbilt (+0) Auburn (+0) Kentucky (+0) Florida (+2) Mississippi State (-1) South Carolina (-1) Texas A&M (+0) Missouri (+0)

Top 25 Rankings (per D1baseball.com)

Another weekend, another sweep!Starting out SEC play at 8-1 cannot be overstated. If the goal is to get to 15 conference wins, being over halfway there through the first three series is absolutely massive. The Longhorns have to win 7 games over the next 21 games to get to the the stated minimum. To get to the absolute bare minimum, which is 13 games, the Horns only need 5 more SEC conference wins.I realize those sentences don't sit well with some folks, but the reality is, winning in the SEC is not easy and it is a grind. A great example is the preseason #1 team in the nation currently sitting at 1-8 in conference play and a preseason Top 10 team in Florida sitting at 1-8 in conference play. Digging yourself out of that kind of hole is not just difficult, it also causes a lot of extra stress and strain on a team that may burn itself out just before the most important time in the season, which is NCAA Regional play, or having a team completely burn its rotation and arms in Hoover trying to sneak into the NCAA tournament.It is far to early to truly look ahead, but here the remaining conference series and those respective teams conference record so far.Georgia (8-1)at Kentucky (4-5)Auburn (5-4)Texas A&M (1-8)Arkansas (8-1)Florida (1-8)Oklahoma (5-4)Looking at the state of the program overall as we are now 26 games into the 2025 season, it cannot be said enough what the new coaching staff has done at Texas. When it comes to development, you can see the ongoing changes that guys are making and seeing results. When it comes to mentality of the team, you can see what Schloss, Tulo, and Max have brought to the table. This isn't a team that is afraid to compete. This isn't a team that gets knocked down and folds like a cheap chair.The fact that Schloss and Tulo have been able to not only implement their offensive strategy, but have it this successful early in the season speaks volumes to their ability to coach and to the type of players on the team.Now.....to the part that most of you are probably here to read. Injuries and injury update. Note, there is some information that cannot be released due ongoing assessments and for respect out of the student and coaching staff, but as it currently stands, there are five guys with new injuries or working back from them.Those five are Will Mercer, Connor McCreery, Ace Whitehead, Rylan Galvan, Adrian Rodriguez, and Max BelyeuAs you might have heard from my conversation with Coach Schlossnagle this morning, the team got great news in that Rylan Galvan did not break or fracture his index finger. I sincerely doubt he will be available Tuesday night against Texas State, but imagine he will try and give it a go against Georgia.As for the other two, assessments are still on going, but one of them I feel confident will be back sooner rather than later and the other faces a lot more uncertainty. I realize that is being vague, but much more will be known over the next couple of days and available.Regardless of the outcome, the injuries will certainly test Texas depth and force the coaches to reevaluate how they build their lineup card each week. It also opens up opportunities for other players who have only played small parts so far this season. There certainly will be more stress on the team, but referring back to the mental aspect of the team and what is preached by the staff, this does not immediately crash the entire season, but could potentially limit the ceiling.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Virginia, BaylorOregon State, Oregon, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Stanford, Arizona----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Texas bullpen only gave up 1 run over the weekend and that lone run did not occur until Game 2 of the Saturday DH.The weekend sweep of Missouri is the second time that Texas has swept an SEC conference foe on the road and is only the second time that Jim Schlossnagle has done so in his 3.5 years coaching in the SECThe 8 RBIs in a single game has only occurred twice since 2008, matching Brandon Belt (2008) and Porter Brown (2023).-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In case you missed the other thread – a pair of Longhorns received accolades from the SEC this morning as Will Gasparino was named SEC Player of the Week and Ruger Riojas was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Opponent: Texas State BobcatsDate: Tues April 1stTime: 630pmWhere: Disch-Falk FieldTV: SEC Network+Texas: 19-3 (5-1 SEC)Texas State: 12-15 (4-5 Sun Belt)Texas – 10 / 88Texas State – 127 / 61LHP Kade Bing (1-0, 3.93 ERA) v. RHP Shane Connell (0-0, 9.64 ERA, 4 apps, 0 starts, 4.2 IP)Mathew Tippie (2-0, 3.10 ERA, 13 apps, 20.1 IP)Carson Laws (0-0, 6 saves, 3.94 ERA, 11 apps, 16 IP)Colby Diaz (1-0, 5.27 ERA, 10 apps, 13.2 IP)Ryne Farber (.304 BA, .792 OPS, 1 HR, 12 RBI, .382 SLG%, .410 OB%, 7-10 SB)Chase Mora (.276 BA, .776 OPS, 3 HR, 17 RBI, .448 SLG%, .328 OB%, 2-2 SB)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------On the season, I am 37-19 for non-conference games.On the season, I am 18-6 for SEC games:-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Texas moves up to #5 overall in the rankings.8 of the Top 10 teams are in the SEC