Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 8 Recap

MUSING FROM THE DISCH:

Teams that impressed this weekend:

Wake Forest – after losing the first game to Florida State, beat them senseless the next two

Western Kentucky – took two of three from previously ranked Dallas Baptist

Arizona – took two of three from previously ranked and rivals Arizona State

Oklahoma State – bounced back with a huge series sweep over Kansas State

Texas A&M – got run ruled and no-hit on Friday, but battered #1 Tennessee to win the series

LSU – swept a ranked Oklahoma squad, completely shutting down their offense

Oregon State – got a big series win over ranked UC Irvine

Georgia Tech – continues to stay hot and swept Stanford

Teams that disappointed this weekend:

Dallas Baptist – salvaged a Sunday win but lost the series to Western Kentucky

Arizona State – lost the series to rival Arizona, salvaging a Sunday series finale

Kansas State – the previously red hot Wildcats got swept by a mercurial Oklahoma State

Tennessee – from the high of a run rule no-hitter to getting blasted at home and losing the series

Florida State – won the first game against Wake and then got battered to lose the series

Oklahoma – Sooners pitching did well for two games, but the offense completely stalled, getting swept by LSU

Check out the latest episode of Around the Horns, as I sat down with Coach Schlossnagle to talk Texas Baseball

SEC Freshman of the Week – LHP Dylan Volatnis

Useless Stat(s) of the Day:

ONE - Freshman LHP Dylan Volantis has given up just one run in his last 10 appearances You are watching a remarkable young pitcher, so take notice as he is a very special player

TWO – The polls now have Texas as the #2 team in the nation. From getting bounced in the College Station Regional last season to the #2 team in the nation. Unbelievable turnaround by this staff and players

THREE – That is the number of home runs the Horns gave up the entire weekend. This against a Georgia team that came in averaging nearly 3 HRs a game and lead the NCAA in home runs.

Updates Rankings & RPI:

RPI - #4

D1Baseball - #2

Baseball American - #2

CBC - #2

64 Analytics - #3

NCBWA - # TBA

Mid-Week Preview

History:

First Met: 1969

All-Time Record: 8-0 Last Met: 2024 – Horns battered HCU in their first midweek game of the season last year, scoring 20 runs on 24 hits. Texas is 8-0 at home against HCU

HCU picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams

In 2024, HCU went 18-31 (9-15 Southland)

This past weekend, Houston Christian won their series against Nicholls as they continue to surprise folks with the season that they are having.

Game Prediction:

Texas wis the game On the season I am 20-10



Records:

Texas: 26-4 (11-1 SEC)

Houston Christian: 20-10 (12-3 Southland)

RPI/SOS:

Texas: 4 / 28

Houston Christian: 100 / 212

Probabl Pitching Matchups:

LHP Kade Bing (1-0, 3.28 ERA, 0.77 WHIP) v. HCU TBA

Bullpen Leaders:

Louis Castano (3-0, 2 saves, 1.59 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 11 apps, 1 start, 28.1 IP)

Ben Norton (1-1, 4 saves, 1.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 13 apps, 17 IP)

Nick Ferazzi (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 9 apps, 10.2 IP)

Offensive Leaders:

Jack Walker (.364 BA, .891 OPS, 19 RBI, .439 SLG%, .452 OB%, 4-5 SB)

Parker Edwards (.320 BA, .936 OPS, 6 HR, 26 RBI, .573 SLG%, .363 OB%, 3-3 SB)

Kenneth Dutka (.307 BA, .774 OPS, 11 RBI, .394 SLG%, .380 OB%, 7-10 SB)



Stats Comparison

STATS TEXAS HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Batting Average .291 .286 OPS .926 .776 Runs 223 193 Hits 295 279 2B 71 57 3B 7 6 Home Runs 52 16 RBI 207 174 SLG% .529 .406 BB 156 118 K 273 205 OB% .397 .370 SB-ATT 37-51 39-51 ERA 3.04 4.90 WHIP 1.16 1.41 Saves 13 7 BB 107 88 SO 277 228 B/Avg .209 .271 Errors 28 36 Fielding% .975 .966

Weekend Predictions:

On the season, I am 41-23 for non-conference games: Week One: 5-3 Week Two: 6-2 Week Three: 5-3 Week Four: 7-1 Week Five: 4-4 Week Six: 5-3 Week Seven: 5-3 Week Eight: 4-4



On the season, I am 23-9 for SEC games: Conf Week One: 6-2 Conf Week Two: 5-3 Conf Week Three: 7-1 Conf Week Four: 5-3



SEC Weekend Recap:

Alabama: Tide lost the series to Auburn. They got run ruled on Friday, bounced back with a win, and then lost a close one on Sunday

Arkansas: Razorbacks swept Missouri with three straight run rules. 21-3, 14-4, and 16-2. Oh my!

Auburn: Tigers got a huge series win over rival Alabama at home

Florida: Gators misery continues as they were swept at home by Vanderbilt

Georgia: Bulldogs hot start came to an end as they were swept by Texas in Austin

Kentucky: Wildcats took game one against Ole Miss, but then drop two close ones to lose the series

LSU: Tigers swept the Sooners in Norman as they gave up just 4 runs total over the weekend

Mississippi State: Bulldogs got a much-needed series win over South Carolina

Missouri: Tigers got physically and probably mentally abused by Arkansas. It was ugly

Oklahoma: Sooners pitching was good for two games, but they got owned by LSU pitching as they were swept

Ole Miss: Rebels won a tough series against Kentucky to keep their resurgence going

South Carolina: Gamecocks lost a tough series to Miss State as they continue their struggles under new coach Mainieri

Tennessee: Vols run-ruled and no-hit Texas A&M on Friday, only to lose both games of the Sat DH, including giving up 7 home runs in a game as they were run-ruled.

Texas: Horns made a statement this weekend in sweeping Georgia, the hottest hitting team in the nation

Texas A&M: Aggies were run-ruled and no-hit on Friday then put on a hitting showcase winning both games of the DH for a series win over #1 Tennessee

Vanderbilt: Commodores swept Florida for the first time ever as continue to improve

Current SEC standings:

Arkansas: 30-3 (11-1 SEC) Texas: 26-4 (11-1 SEC) LSU: 30-3 (10-2 SEC) Tennessee: 28-4 (9-3 SEC) Georgia: 29-5 (8-4 SEC) Ole Miss: 24-7 (8-4 SEC) Alabama: 28-5 (8-4 SEC) Vanderbilt: 24-8 (7-5 SEC) Auburn: 24-8 (7-5 SEC) Kentucky: 18-11 (5-7 SEC) Oklahoma: 23-8 (5-7 SEC) Mississippi State: 19-13 (3-9 SEC) Texas A&M: 16-15 (3-9 SEC) South Carolina: 19-14 (2-10 SEC) Florida: 20-14 (1-11 SEC) Missouri: 11-20 (0-12 SEC)

SEC RPI Rankings:

Arkansas - 1

Georgia - 3

Texas - 4

Tennessee - 5

LSU - 6

Ole Miss - 7

Vanderbilt - 8

Alabama - 9

Auburn - 15

Oklahoma - 19

Florida - 37

South Carolina - 39

Kentucky - 44

Mississippi State - 52

Texas A&M - 60

Missouri - 151

Zach’s Power Rankings:

Arkansas Texas LSU Tennessee Georgia Alabama Auburn Vanderbilt Ole Miss Oklahoma Mississippi State Texas A&M Kentucky South Carolina Florida Missouri

Top 25 Rankings (per D1Baseball.com):