Texas BASEBALL - Rounding the Bases - Week 9 Recap

Teams that impressed this weekend:

Auburn – swept #3 LSU as they continue to surge in the SEC

Oklahoma – took two of three from #17 Vanderbilt bouncing back from getting swept by LSU and losing to DBU

Florida State – swept #25 Virginia Tech bouncing back after losing to Wake Forest and rival Florida

North Carolina – swept Wake Forest

TCU – swept #22 Kansas, making a statement in the Big 12 race

Rice – took two of three from South Florida as David Pierce gets his first series win

Teams that disappointed this weekend:

LSU – got swept by #11 Auburn

Arkansas – lost two of three to #7 Georgia

Vanderbilt – lost two of three to #19 Oklahoma

Louisville – lost two of three to unranked NC State

Wake Forest – got swept by North Carolina

Kansas – got swept by TCU

Useless Stat(s) of the Day:

ONE - #1 in the nation. That is who the 2025 Texas Longhorns are.

TWO – The Horns only allowed two stolen bases over the three-game series against Kentucky, which came into the series leading the SEC in that category.

THREE – Texas has a 3.20 ERA in SEC play. That is best in the conference by almost a point and with an overall ERA of 3.03, that is good for second best in the nation.

Updates Rankings & RPI:

RPI - #3

D1Baseball - #1

Baseball American - #1

64 Analytics - #2

NCBWA - # TBA

Mid-Week Preview

History:

First Met: 1968

All-Time Record: 54-7 Last Met: 2024 – UTRGV beat the Longhorns 17-9 in Jared Thomas lone start and appearance on the mound of the season. That night, the Horns used 10 pitchers but could not keep the Vaqueros from scoring as UTRGV scored 17 runs on 11 hits, plating a run in each inning except for the 9th. Texas is 45-2 at Disch-Falk FIeld

UTRGV picked to finish 3rd out of 11 teams in the Southland

In 2024, UTRGV went 29-25, 15-15 in the WAC

This past weekend, UTRGV swept Stephen F. Austin

Game Prediction:

Texas wins the game



Records:

Texas: 29-5 (13-2 SEC)

UTRGV: 25-10 (16-5 Southland)

RPI/SOS:

Texas: 3 / 34

UTRGV: 35 / 94

Probable Pitching Matchups:

LHP Kade Bing (1-0, 3.12 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) v. Jacob Limas (1-1, 4.68 ERA, 1.72 WHIP)

Bullpen Leaders:

Anthony Tejada (2-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)

Steven Oliva (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP)

Kike Cienfuegos (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP)

Harrison Thayer (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP)

Darren Barrera (1-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.60 WHIP)

Nick Nolan (0-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP)

Offensive Leaders:

Armani Raygoza (.382 BA, 1.159 OPS, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .695 SLG%, .464 OB%, 1-1 SB)

Jacob Sanchez (.368 BA, 1.036 OPS, 7 HR, 23 RBI, .584 SLG%, .452 OB%, 1-1 SB)

Isaac Lopez (.360 BA, .991 OPS. 6 HR, 30 RBI, .566 SLG%, .425 OB%, 6-10 SB)

Steven Lancia (.339 BA, .899 OPS, 2 HR, 25 RBI, .470 SLG%, .429 OB%, 2-2 SB)

Stats Comparison

STAT TEXAS UTRGV Batting Avg .286 .314 OPS .906 .868 Runs 250 284 Hits 332 370 2B 85 71 3B 7 3 Home Runs 55 29 RBI 233 256 SLG% .514 .453 BB 177 172 K 312 236 OB% .392 .415 SB-ATT 41-56 30-47 ERA 3.03 4.17 WHIP 1.16 1.44 Saves 15 10 BB 120 133 SO 316 294 B/Avg .212 .263 Errors 30 16 Fielding% .975 .987

Weekend Predictions:

On the season, I am 46-26 for non-conference games: Week One: 5-3 Week Two: 6-2 Week Three: 5-3 Week Four: 7-1 Week Five: 4-4 Week Six: 5-3 Week Seven: 5-3 Week Eight: 4-4 Week Nine: 5-3

On the season, I am 27-13 for SEC games: Conf Week One: 6-2 Conf Week Two: 5-3 Conf Week Three: 7-1 Conf Week Four: 5-3 Conf Week Five: 4-4



SEC Weekend Recap:

Alabama: Tide dropped their second straight series, this time to Mississippi State

Arkansas: Razorbacks dropped their first SEC series as they lost the rubber match to Georgia

Auburn: Tigers swept LSU, scoring a huge series win

Florida: Gators swept Missouri giving them a much needed series win

Georgia: Bulldogs won Sunday to take the series over #1 Arkansas

Kentucky: Wildcats lost Sunday, dropping the series to Texas

LSU: Tigers could not get any offense going and got swept by Auburn

Mississippi State: Bulldogs scored a huge series win over Alabama

Missouri: Tigers are not 0-15 in conference after getting slept by Florida

Oklahoma: Sooners won a big series over Vanderbilt, dropping the Sunday finale

Ole Miss: Rebels took Sunday to extra innings, but lost the game and series

South Carolina: Gamecocks were swept by Texas A&M, including giving up two 9th inning grand slams to lose the series finale

Tennessee: Vols won the Sunday series finale in extra innings to win the series over Ole Miss

Texas: Horns hung on to win the Sunday series finale to win the series

Texas A&M: Aggies swept South Carolina, run ruling them on Saturday and then hitting two 9th inning grand slams on Sunday

Vanderbilt: Commodores run ruled Oklahoma on Sunday, but it was too little too late as they lost the series

Current SEC standings:

Texas 29-5 (13-2 SEC) Arkansas 32-5 (12-3 SEC) Tennessee 31-5 (11-4 SEC) Georgia 32-6 (10-5 SEC) LSU 31-6 (10-5 SEC) Auburn 26-10 (9-6 SEC) Ole Miss 27-9 (9-6 SEC) Alabama 29-8 (8-7 SEC) Vanderbilt 26-10 (8-7 SEC) Oklahoma 25-10 (7-8 SEC) Kentucky 19-14 (6-9 SEC) Texas A&M 20-15 (6-9 SEC) Mississippi State 22-14 (5-10 SEC) Florida 24-14 (4-11 SEC) South Carolina 20-17 (2-13 SEC) Missouri 12-22 (0-14 SEC)

SEC RPI Rankings:

Arkansas – 1

Georgia – 2

Texas – 3

Tennessee – 4

Auburn – 5

Vanderbilt – 7

LSU – 9

Alabama – 11

Ole Miss – 12

Oklahoma – 25

Florida – 31

Mississippi State – 37

Kentucky – 41

Texas A&M – 49

South Carolina – 54

Missouri – 156

Zach’s Power Rankings:

Texas (+1) Georgia (+3) Tennessee (+1) Auburn (+3) Arkansas (-4) Oklahoma (+4) Alabama (-1) LSU (-5) Mississippi State (+2) Ole Miss (-1) Vanderbilt (-3) Texas A&M (+0) Kentucky (+0) Florida (+1) South Carolina (-1) Missouri (+0)

Top 25 Rankings (per D1Baseball.com):

Texas: 29-5 Arkansas: 32-5 Clemson: 33-6 Tennessee: 31-5 Georgia: 32-6 Oregon State: 26-7 Florida State: 28-7 Auburn: 26-10 LSU: 31-6 UCLA: 28-7 Ole Miss: 27-9 North Carolina: 28-8 UC Irvine: 25-8 Georgia Tech: 29-7 Alabama: 29-8 Oregon: 24-10 Louisville: 26-9 Oklahoma: 25-10 Vanderbilt: 26-10 Troy: 26-11 Coastal Carolina: 27-9 Arizona: 25-10 Southern Miss: 24-12 West Virginia: 30-4 TCU: 28-9