Texas commitment Zelus Hicks reclassifies to the 2025 class

Texas safety commitment Zelus Hicks confirms with OB that he has reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class.This has been rumored as a possibility going back to the summer when we first heard it might happen at the Rivals 5-Star but it's now official.Hicks adds another huge piece to the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class, joining Caleb Chester and Jonah Williams as commitments for Texas in the secondary (although Williams could wind up playing a number of roles).Hicks was ranked No. 29 in the 2026 class so if he holds a similar position in the 2025 class he'll be a borderline 5-star prospect. The 6-2, 188-pound Hicks committed to Texas back in September. He did visit Tennessee last weekend so we'll keep an eye on this one but this makes it a much shorter recruitment where Texas will have to fight off other suitors.