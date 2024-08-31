Texas Depth Chart News (Johntay Cook a back-up)...

The depth chart was released.

Some notes...

a. Matthew Golden is listed as the starter at Z, while Silas Bolden is the back-up.

b. Johntay Cook is listed as the back-up at H-WR, behind Deandre Moore.

c. DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson are listed as co-starters at RG.

d. Brandon Baker passed Andre Cojoe as the back-up at RT.

e. Bill Norton is the starting NT, folowed by Aaron Bryant and Sydie Mitchell.

f. Starting DTs are Broughton and Collins, followed by Tua Savea and Jermayne Lole, and then Alex January and Jaray Bledsoe.

g. Jahdae Barron is the starting corner, ahead of Gavin Holmes.

j. All four of the top safeties are listed as co-starters (Taaffe and Derek Williams at FS, while Andrew Mukuba and Jelani McDonald at SS)>
 
