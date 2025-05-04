Texas dips into the Portal for... help at quarterback?





His Troy bio...



2024 (Junior): Started the final five games of the season, leading Troy to a 3-2 record in those games … Also started at Iowa … With him under center, Troy scored 28 or more points, averaging 35.8 points in those games … The Trojans ranked 19th nationally in November, averaging 449.8 yards per game and 14th in the month, averaging 37.0 points per game … Completed 141-of-223 passes for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns … Averaged 235.6 yards per game in his five starts, would have ranked fourth in the Sun Belt … Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week and Manning Star of the Week for his performance at Georgia Southern where he completed 26-of-32 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns through the air and rushed for 13 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Eagles … Had four touchdown passes in Troy’s game at Louisiana … Multiple TD passes in four straight games … Rushed for positive yards in six games, including the last five games of the season … Threw a 63-yard touchdown pass at Iowa … Threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns at Arkansas State … Rushed for five touchdowns, including two at Georgia Southern … His five rushing TDs ranked as the most by a Troy quarterback since 2017



Gardner-Webb

2023 (Sophomore): Played in four games ... completed 81-of-128 passes for 709 yards with five touchdowns .... Rushed 20 times for 83 yards and a touchdown ... Named FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors after throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-46 passing, while rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown against Elon



2022 (RS-Freshman): Served as Gardner-Webb's No. 2 quarterback ... Completed 33-of-55 passes for 374 yard and a touchdown ... Also rushed 13 times for 15 yards and a pair of touchdowns ... Played in six games



Jacksonville State: Played in three games as a true freshman in 2021 ... Completed 14-of-30 passes for 136 yards; rushed five times for 27 yards and a touchdown ... Redshirted



High School: Played his final two seasons for current Troy Director of Leadership / High School Relations Adam Winegarden at Auburn High School ... Helped lead the Tigers to a 12-2 record, a region title and berth in the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship Game as a senior … Threw for 1,856 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, while also rushing for 269 yards and five scores … Orchestrated an AHS offense that averaged 30 points per game in 2020 … Helped lead AHS to a combined 21-6 record over his two seasons ... Also played tennis and volleyball



Personal: Born May 23, 2003, in Auburn, Ala. ... Son of Mike and Traci Caldwell ... Majoring in interdisciplinary studies