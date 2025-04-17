Texas is hosting former Maryland DL Lavon Johnson

According to Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson's Instagram account, he is visiting the Texas Longhorns.Johnson recently announced he was entering the transfer portal.The Texas Longhorns made some defensive tackle additions in the December portal window, but the UT staff continues to look to add pieces to bolster the interior of the defensive line.Former Maryland defensive tackle Lavon Johnson, who entered the transfer portal this week, has emerged as a top target for the Longhorns. Johnson is currently in Austin for a visit.This week’s actually marks the second time Johnson has entered the portal. The 6-3, 306-pounder actually entered the portal in December but then decided to stay at Maryland. He re-entered this week and Texas has made quick work to get him in Austin for a visit.Earlier this week, Johnson posted a social media graphic that indicated he’s considering eight programs as transfer destinations – Texas, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Utah, Indiana, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.In 2024, Johnson logged 14 tackles (10 solo) in six games. He had five stops in 2023.