Texas is taking a swing at the 2026 RB1 | Behind Enemy Lines

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (242 days until)

RECRUITING - Pupungatoa Katoa, IOL - Trinity (Euless, TX): Thune : "Here's another recruitment that prominently features both Oklahoma and SMU. Katoa recently released a top five that also includes Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee, but the two schools that I'm told are best positioned right now are the Mustangs and Longhorns.

: "Here's another recruitment that prominently features both Oklahoma and SMU. Katoa recently released a top five that also includes Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee, but the two schools that I'm told are best positioned right now are the Mustangs and Longhorns. He is set to OV with SMU in early May, while Texas will get a June 13-15 official. I am told Katoa has scheduled his Oklahoma OV; I haven't yet been able to nail down whether that will occur on June 6-8 or June 20-22 (the latter of which is the ChampU BBQ).

I favor SMU in this race based on the sum of the intel. If I were to enter a FutureCast today, I would pick the Ponies, so OU still definitely has some work to do here."

Texas A&M (291 days until)

RECRUITING - Lamar Brown, OL/DL - University Lab School (Baton Rouge, LA): Official Visit Planned: Florida State (June 6th-8th)

AggieYell.com's Mark Passwaters talking about the 2026 Depth Chart, "At defensive tackle, the Aggies could have DJ Hicks back for 2026. Beyond that, it seems like the nucleus of the tackle group next year could be Landon Rink, DJ Sanders (there I go, banging the drum again), and Chace Sims. A&M has Trashaun Ruffin committed, and that’s a big dude. If they can outlast LSU and get Lamar Brown , that’s six guys that it seems like you could build around.

Rivals Rumor Mill (Tuesday)

"A national recruitment will take this recruitment well into the summer months, but two constants in the race include semi-local Auburn and USC. Texas, Ole Miss, and Penn State are pushing up near the top of the list as well.

Each program mentioned is in line to receive an official visit from the elite coverage 'backer, so this race could have a twist or two remaining down the line."

"Since reclassifying into the 2026 class, elite RB Ezavier Crowell has made unofficial visits back to Auburn and Alabama – and both in-state heavyweights are expected to be in the mix with Rivals’ No. 1 RB until a decision is made. Texas is also swinging away at Crowell , who was back at the Capstone(Alabama) on February 1."

