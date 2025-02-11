Texas is taking a swing at the 2026 RB1 | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another DeAndre Moore receiving yard
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NETHarnessing the Healing Power of Peptides: BPC-157, TB-4, KPV, and MGF for Musculoskeletal Recovery
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
When it comes to speeding up the healing process of musculoskeletal injuries, the scientific community has turned its gaze toward peptides due to their potential to accelerate recovery and promote tissue repair. Four peptides, in particular—BPC-157, Thymosin Beta-4 (TB-4), KPV, and Mechano Growth Factor (MGF)—have garnered attention for their synergistic effects in healing. Here’s how each contributes to the healing process
BPC-157 is known for its remarkable regenerative properties. This peptide, short for Body Protection Compound-157, has shown promising results in healing muscle, tendon, and ligament injuries. It promotes angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels), which is crucial for delivering oxygen and nutrients to injured tissues. BPC-157 also accelerates the healing of bone fractures and has anti-inflammatory effects, reducing pain and swelling associated with injuries.
Thymosin Beta-4 (TB-4) is another powerhouse in the realm of tissue repair. It's particularly noted for its role in promoting cell migration to the site of injury, which is essential for repair processes. TB-4 aids in the development of new blood vessels and enhances the healing of epithelial tissues, including skin, cornea, and heart muscle. Its ability to reduce inflammation and modulate the immune response makes it a valuable component in the healing cocktail.
KPV, or Lysine-Proline-Valine, is a tripeptide derived from alpha-MSH (alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone). It's primarily recognized for its potent anti-inflammatory effects. By targeting the inflammatory response at the injury site, KPV can significantly decrease the chronic inflammation that often hinders the healing process. This peptide could be crucial in managing the inflammatory phase of healing, ensuring that the transition to the proliferative phase is swift and effective.
Mechano Growth Factor (MGF), or IGF-1Ec, is a splice variant of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), known for its role in muscle repair and growth. Immediately after muscle injury, MGF is released, helping to initiate muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, leading to muscle repair and hypertrophy. By enhancing satellite cell activation, MGF plays a critical role in not only healing but also in strengthening the muscle over time.
If you want to recover from a chronic or acute musculoskeletal injury, call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp. At OB Men, we only use US-manufactured and sourced peptides for safety and efficacy.
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
If you mention you are from Orangebloods, you receive a $75 consultation ($225 discount)
📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (242 days until)
- RECRUITING - Pupungatoa Katoa, IOL - Trinity (Euless, TX):
- Thune: "Here's another recruitment that prominently features both Oklahoma and SMU. Katoa recently released a top five that also includes Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee, but the two schools that I'm told are best positioned right now are the Mustangs and Longhorns.
- He is set to OV with SMU in early May, while Texas will get a June 13-15 official. I am told Katoa has scheduled his Oklahoma OV; I haven't yet been able to nail down whether that will occur on June 6-8 or June 20-22 (the latter of which is the ChampU BBQ).
- I favor SMU in this race based on the sum of the intel. If I were to enter a FutureCast today, I would pick the Ponies, so OU still definitely has some work to do here."
For those counting at home, Oklahoma has offered a reported 189 prospects. Texas currently sits at 151 - the overlay of 68 players who have been offered by both teams.
Texas A&M (291 days until)
- RECRUITING - Lamar Brown, OL/DL - University Lab School (Baton Rouge, LA):
- Official Visit Planned: Florida State (June 6th-8th)
- AggieYell.com's Mark Passwaters talking about the 2026 Depth Chart, "At defensive tackle, the Aggies could have DJ Hicks back for 2026. Beyond that, it seems like the nucleus of the tackle group next year could be Landon Rink, DJ Sanders (there I go, banging the drum again), and Chace Sims. A&M has Trashaun Ruffin committed, and that’s a big dude. If they can outlast LSU and get Lamar Brown, that’s six guys that it seems like you could build around."
Rivals Rumor Mill (Tuesday)
- "A national recruitment will take this recruitment well into the summer months, but two constants in the race include semi-local Auburn and USC. Texas, Ole Miss, and Penn State are pushing up near the top of the list as well.
Each program mentioned is in line to receive an official visit from the elite coverage 'backer, so this race could have a twist or two remaining down the line."
- "Since reclassifying into the 2026 class, elite RB Ezavier Crowell has made unofficial visits back to Auburn and Alabama – and both in-state heavyweights are expected to be in the mix with Rivals’ No. 1 RB until a decision is made. Texas is also swinging away at Crowell, who was back at the Capstone(Alabama) on February 1."
At time of publishing, OB reached out to Crowell for further comment and information, however for now, we do know that Crowell is planning to be in Austin on June 6th for one of his 4 official visits (Georgia, Auburn, Alabama)
- Ezavier Crowell, RB1 - June 6th-8th
- KJ Edwards, RB2 - June 13th-15th
- Javian Osborne, RB4 - June 13th-15th
ICYMI - Football with Friends with @Alex Dunlap and Myself (Daily at 6 pm Central on the Orangebloods Live YouTube Channel)
