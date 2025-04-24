ADVERTISEMENT

Texas lands a key piece in the portal with Simeon Wilcher

Jalenb

Jalenb

Feb 8, 2024
As first reported by Jon Rothstein, St. John’s guard Simeon Wilcher has committed to the University of Texas. This past season with the Red Storm, Wilcher averaged 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. A former four-star prospect, he was ranked the No. 31 overall player in the Class of 2023 coming out of high school.


Wilcher brings a defensive edge that immediately boosts Texas’ backcourt. Standing at 6’4”, the sophomore guard is already known for his toughness and tenacity on that end of the floor, posting a 3.2 Defensive Box Plus/Minus (DBPM) last season. He’s a disruptive presence with active hands, capable of guarding multiple positions. Offensively, while Wilcher is still developing, especially as a perimeter shooter, his ability to slash, and finish through contact gives Texas a versatile piece to mold. With two years of eligibility remaining, the Longhorns are betting on his upside and two-way potential.


For new Texas head coach Sean Miller, landing Wilcher is a strong early statement. It signals that Miller is committed to building a hard-nosed, defense-first identity in Austin, while also showing a belief in long-term player development. Wilcher may not be a finished product offensively, but his elite defensive tools and playmaking instincts make him a foundational piece. As Miller begins to reshape the roster in his image, Wilcher sets the tone for what kind of player the new Texas program will be built around.
 
