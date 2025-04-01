Texas lands a major portal addition

Xavier forward Dailyn Swain has committed to the University of Texas. The 19-year old sophomore will follow Sean Miller and Xavier's coaching staff to Austin where he averaged 10.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 1.6 SPG last season for the Musketeers.At Xavier, Swain was praised for his versatility, making significant contributions across all aspects of the game. Defensively, he led the team in steals and ranked second in block rate. Offensively, he’s dynamic, able to attack the rim with ease and excel in transition—both areas that Sean Miller plans to emphasize at Texas. Swain’s well-rounded skill set makes him one of the top forwards in the transfer portal, and with the opportunity to play in a familiar system that Miller introduced to him, the sky’s the limit for Swain at Texas.Swain's move to Texas marks an exciting new chapter in his collegiate career, as he joins a program under the direction of Coach Sean Miller, who knows his game well and will maximize his potential. With his blend of athleticism, defensive tenacity, and offensive versatility, Swain has the tools to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns. Playing in a system that suits his strengths, he has the chance to elevate his game and help lead Texas to new heights in the coming seasons. This move not only strengthens the Longhorns’ roster but also sets Swain up for continued growth and success at the next level.