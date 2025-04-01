Texas lands a major portal addition

Jalenb

Jalenb

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Feb 8, 2024
600
2,604
93
Xavier forward Dailyn Swain has committed to the University of Texas. The 19-year old sophomore will follow Sean Miller and Xavier's coaching staff to Austin where he averaged 10.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 1.6 SPG last season for the Musketeers.


At Xavier, Swain was praised for his versatility, making significant contributions across all aspects of the game. Defensively, he led the team in steals and ranked second in block rate. Offensively, he’s dynamic, able to attack the rim with ease and excel in transition—both areas that Sean Miller plans to emphasize at Texas. Swain’s well-rounded skill set makes him one of the top forwards in the transfer portal, and with the opportunity to play in a familiar system that Miller introduced to him, the sky’s the limit for Swain at Texas.


Swain's move to Texas marks an exciting new chapter in his collegiate career, as he joins a program under the direction of Coach Sean Miller, who knows his game well and will maximize his potential. With his blend of athleticism, defensive tenacity, and offensive versatility, Swain has the tools to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns. Playing in a system that suits his strengths, he has the chance to elevate his game and help lead Texas to new heights in the coming seasons. This move not only strengthens the Longhorns’ roster but also sets Swain up for continued growth and success at the next level.
Gm5590OXkAAYTlH
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: jcalliham, Santiam, big_heineken and 94 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jalenb

Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is already making moves in Austin

Replies
41
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
tm1961
T
Jalenb

Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?

Replies
13
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jalenb
Jalenb
horn1

Current Texas basketball roster heading into next season

Replies
52
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Moooooo
Moooooo
Jalenb

Portal Kombat: Are the dominoes falling into place?

Replies
45
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Big Bertha
B
Jalenb

Portal Kombat: Is Texas on the verge of losing its top portal target?

Replies
50
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
longhornfaithful
longhornfaithful

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back